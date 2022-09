The fan who caught the ball hit by Albert Pujols for his 700th career home run on Friday night reportedly intends to keep it, turning down multiple offers for the ball before leaving Dodger Stadium with it in his possession according to Ben Verlander of Fox Sports. The unidentified fan now possesses a piece of baseball history, as Pujols became just the fourth player in the history of Major League Baseball to hit 700 home runs.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO