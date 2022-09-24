Read full article on original website
MedPage Today
Mass Hospital Layoffs; Pfizer CEO Has COVID Again; 'Blood on Your Hands'
Note that some links may require subscriptions. Rising labor costs, more expensive supplies, and the pandemic's financial disruptions are prompting mass layoffs at hospitals and health systems. (Fierce Healthcare) One of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country billed patients who qualified for charity care, and then sent their...
MedPage Today
Canada Ends Restrictions; Florida Hospitals Start to Evacuate; FDA's 'Unholy Birth'
Note that some links may require subscriptions. Canada will lift all COVID-19 restrictions for travelers beginning October 1. (Reuters) In some lactating women, trace amounts of mRNA from COVID vaccines were detected in the breast milk, mostly within the first 48 hours of vaccination. (JAMA Pediatrics) Will a Supreme Court...
MedPage Today
No Brain Death? No Problem. New Organ Transplant Protocol Stirs Debate.
With little attention or debate, transplant surgeons across the country are experimenting with a kind of partial resurrection: They're allowing terminal patients to die, then restarting their hearts while clamping off blood flow to their brains. The procedure allows the surgeons to inspect and remove organs from warm bodies with heartbeats.
MedPage Today
Study Identifies Molecular Markers of Response to Anti-PD-1 in Advanced HCC
This Reading Room is a collaboration between MedPage Today® and:. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide, and incidence rates are on the rise. At advanced unresectable stages, when only systemic therapies are effective, outcomes remain dismal. Until recently, treatment was dominated by tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) such as sorafenib (Nexavar) and lenvatinib (Lenvima), but these have conferred only a marginal improvement in survival for the majority of patients.
MedPage Today
'Unparalleled Times' in Hematology, but Workforce Issues Persist
In this exclusive video, Jane Winter, MD, of Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago and the 2022 president of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), discusses the organization's priorities and some of the challenges facing the field of hematology. The following is a transcript of her remarks:. We...
MedPage Today
Does COVID Infection Carry a Small Risk of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?
Researchers in Germany say they cannot rule out a small risk for key symptoms of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) in children who had a COVID-19 infection. In a cross-sectional study involving more than 600 children, a crude analysis found that clustered ME/CFS symptoms were more frequently reported in those...
MedPage Today
Advancing Health Equity in Organ Transplantation
Advancing health equity continues to be a key initiative for the executive branch, as the Biden administration recently evidenced through initiation of its Equity Action Plans, which outline over 300 strategies for addressing systemic barriers that negatively impact underrepresented communities. Prioritizing effective change to include consideration of equitable healthcare for minorities is also a goal of ongoing investigations in both the Senate and House, which continue to vet the state of the organ donation and transplant system. The combined effect of the executive and legislative interests is forcing providers and other policy makers to proactively reconsider existing policies that may create inequities in organ donation and transplantation practice.
MedPage Today
ASCO Addresses PARP Controversy in Guideline Update
An updated recommendation from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) warns against the routine use of PARP inhibitor monotherapy in the second- or later-line setting for patients with recurrent platinum-sensitive epithelial ovarian cancer. The refreshed guideline comes "as a response to the emergence of new and practice-changing data," stated...
MedPage Today
Hospital Fired All Employees; Profiting Off the Poor; Long COVID and ME/CFS
Welcome to the latest edition of Investigative Roundup, highlighting some of the best investigative reporting on healthcare each week. All employees of two community hospitals in Missouri were fired in early September, according to Kaiser Health News. In March, owner Noble Health suspended all services and later furloughed 181 employees...
MedPage Today
Distressing Dreams and Dementia; Global COVID-Brain Study; Biogen Resolves Claims
Distressing dreams predicted cognitive decline and all-cause dementia in middle-aged and older adults without cognitive impairment or Parkinson's disease, especially men. (eClinicalMedicine) A life expectancy model predicted mortality in people with dementia. (JAMA Internal Medicine) What's known about the long-term effects of COVID on the brain? Researchers for a global...
MedPage Today
Are Patient Feedback Surveys Asking the Right Questions?
At a recent meeting, we had a report out from one of the groups that reviews the feedback from patients across the spectrum of care we provide at our practices. Select patients receive these questionnaires from our institution's practices after they visit, either through the mail or online, where they are asked to give feedback about many aspects of our practice, the care they received, and their overall experience.
MedPage Today
Prenatal Steroids May Improve Outcomes in Extremely Preterm Infants
A complete course of antenatal steroids was associated with higher survival in extremely preterm infants, a cohort study showed. Among infants born at 22 weeks to less than 24 weeks, 53.9% who had full exposure to antenatal steroids at gestational age 21 to 22 weeks survived to discharge, compared with 37.5% who had partial steroid exposure and 35.5% who had no exposure, according to Sanjay Chawla, MD, of Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, and colleagues.
MedPage Today
Anticipate More Adenomas After FIT-Positive Colonoscopies
Endoscopists' adenoma detection rate (ADR) during colonoscopies that follow a positive fecal immunochemical test (FIT) was inversely related to the risk for developing interval colorectal cancer (CRC), Dutch researchers found, suggesting these specialists may need to expect higher ADRs in this screening scenario. In the population-based cohort study, the adjusted...
MedPage Today
CDC Scuttles Universal Mask Recommendations for Healthcare Facilities
Without fanfare, the CDC dropped its universal masking recommendation for healthcare settings, with the exception of areas of high COVID-19 transmission and other special circumstances. "Updates were made to reflect the high levels of vaccine- and infection-induced immunity and the availability of effective treatments and prevention tools," noted the guidance...
MedPage Today
Sporadic Episodes of Palpitations in Middle-Age Patient
How can clinicians diagnose a patient who has had regular episodes of heart palpitations over the past year, when the symptoms always resolve before reaching the hospital? That's the question facing Ramanathan Velayutham, MD, of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in Puducherry, India, and colleagues in JAMA Internal Medicine.
MedPage Today
Targeted Agent Bests Chemo in Second-Line for KRAS-Mutant NSCLC
Targeted therapy with sotorasib (Lumakras) in previously treated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients harboring KRAS-G12C mutations reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 34% compared with standard second-line chemotherapy, according to a phase III trial presented at the annual congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO).
MedPage Today
USPSTF Advises to Keep Screening for Syphilis as Cases Soar
Nonpregnant teens and adults who have ever been sexually active and are at increased risk for syphilis should still be screened for the sexually transmitted infection, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said on Tuesday. The final recommendations garnered an "A" grade, and are firmly in line with the...
