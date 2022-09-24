Advancing health equity continues to be a key initiative for the executive branch, as the Biden administration recently evidenced through initiation of its Equity Action Plans, which outline over 300 strategies for addressing systemic barriers that negatively impact underrepresented communities. Prioritizing effective change to include consideration of equitable healthcare for minorities is also a goal of ongoing investigations in both the Senate and House, which continue to vet the state of the organ donation and transplant system. The combined effect of the executive and legislative interests is forcing providers and other policy makers to proactively reconsider existing policies that may create inequities in organ donation and transplantation practice.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO