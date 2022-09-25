ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gozips.com

Akron Drops 2-0 Decision to Kent State

BOXSCORE (PDF) | PHOTO GALLERY. AKRON, Ohio – A goal in each half proved too much for the University of Akron women's soccer team to overcome in its home Mid-American Conference opener as Kent State (2-5-2, 2-0-0 MAC) posted a 2-0 triumph on Sunday, Sept. 25, at FirstEnergy Stadium.
AKRON, OH
gozips.com

No. 18 Penn State Edges No. 14 Akron, 1-0

BOXSCORE (PDF) UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – In a non-conference showdown at No. 18 Penn State, the 14th-rated University of Akron men's soccer team came up short of securing a road victory against the defending Big Ten Conference champions as the Nittany Lions (4-2-2) bested the Zips (4-2-2) on Sunday, Sept. 25, 1-0.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy