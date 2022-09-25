BOXSCORE (PDF) UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – In a non-conference showdown at No. 18 Penn State, the 14th-rated University of Akron men's soccer team came up short of securing a road victory against the defending Big Ten Conference champions as the Nittany Lions (4-2-2) bested the Zips (4-2-2) on Sunday, Sept. 25, 1-0.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO