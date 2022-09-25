Read full article on original website
Razorbacks looking to disrupt Alabama quarterback Bryce Young
When the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this weekend, they’ll face a unique challenge against Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Young put together an outstanding performance against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa (Ala.) last season, but the Hogs are excited for a shot at redemption Saturday.
LSU-Tennessee set for morning kickoff
LSU and Tennessee fans anxiously awaited word from the SEC for the start time of the Tigers and Vols’ matchup in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 8. It came down Monday morning for what is shaping up to be a monster day in the league but not the news Tiger fans were looking for.
