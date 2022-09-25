ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Return Home to Host Monmouth on Dog Day, Presented by JFR Salvage

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh opens the month of October with back-to-back home games, beginning Saturday as the Mountain Hawks host Monmouth on Dog Day, presented by JFR Salvage. The Mountain Hawks battled defending Ivy League champion Princeton to a 10-10 tie through 30 minutes last week but four third-quarter miscues led to 13 Tiger points as Lehigh ultimately fell 29-17. Lehigh did pick up a pair of Patriot League weekly awards as junior linebacker Mike DeNucci was named Defensive Player of the Week after an 11-tackle, three-sack effort; and first-year wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel was named Rookie of the Week after a five-catch, 81-yard performance. Monmouth picked up a 49-42 win over No. 9/10 Villanova to even its season record at 2-2.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

DeNucci, Jamiel Garner Patriot League Weekly Honors

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Two members of the Lehigh football program were recognized by the Patriot League for their performances against Princeton on Saturday. Junior linebacker Mike DeNucci was named Defensive Player of the Week, while first-year wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel was named Rookie of the Week. This is the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Bonthuis' Overtime Goal Leads Lehigh Past LIU For Third Straight Win

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Senior Sarah Bonthuis scored 2:30 into overtime to give the Lehigh field hockey team a 1-0 win over LIU Sunday at Ulrich Field. This marked the second straight year that the Mountain Hawks and Sharks needed overtime after a scoreless 60 minutes, but this time, Bonthuis' team-leading seventh goal of the season delivered Lehigh's third straight win.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Wrap Up Three-Day Army Invitational

WEST POINT, N.Y. - The Lehigh women's tennis team wrapped up a weekend full of tennis at the Army Invitational on Sunday afternoon. Two Mountain Hawks competed in consolation finals but were unable to bring the titles back to Bethlehem. Senior Junmoke James was one of the two Lehigh individuals...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Worcester Township, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Worcester, MA
Sports
City
Bethlehem, PA
City
Worcester, MA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Picks Up Three Consolation Titles at SJU

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Mountain Hawks wrapped up their second invitational of the fall season in Philadelphia on Sunday. The Lehigh men's tennis team finished the three-day Saint Joseph's Invitational with three consolation bracket titles. Leading the way for the Mountain Hawks this weekend were senior Matt Kleiman and sophomore...
BETHLEHEM, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall

- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
SUNBURY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Cross#Espn#Patriot League#Lehigh#The Mountain Hawks
LehighValleyLive.com

Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here

Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
BETHLEHEM, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey College Ranked No. 3 In 2023 Hardest Colleges To Get Into

New Jersey is known for having several high-ranking public school systems and it doesn’t stop at the collegiate level. Choosing where you want to go to college is not an easy decision and you have to weigh a lot of options to make sure your time and money are well spent. Besides making sure the college has your desired major and minor, tuition, class size, internship opportunities, and the school’s reputation are just some of the choices to consider. With that in mind, picking an institution that is high ranking comes with many sacrifices. That being said, attending a prestigious college is not an easy feat but is possible.
PRINCETON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
College of the Holy Cross
NewsBreak
Sports
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities

A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
COOPERSBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy