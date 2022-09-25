ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

gopios.com

Jensen and Venouziou Picked as Athletes of the Week

WAUKESHA, Wis. – Katie Jensen of volleyball and Josh Venouziou of men's soccer have been named this week's Carroll University Pioneer Athletes of the Week for their performances over the weekend. Jensen, a junior right-side hitter from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, led the Pioneers in kills this past week on...
WAUKESHA, WI
WCIA

Illinois basketball officially opens fall practice

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is officially underway for the fall. The team held its first practice on Monday at its renovated facility, with crews still working on the finishing touches of the $40 million upgrade. Seven new players highlight a reconstructed roster, highlighted by transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech) and Matthew Mayer (Baylor), […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
High School Soccer PRO

Williamsville, September 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Riverton High School soccer team will have a game with Williamsville High School on September 26, 2022, 14:00:00.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
Decatur, IL
Decatur, IL
Waukesha, WI
Waukesha, WI
osfhealthcare.org

Erin Rogers named interim president at OSF Heart of Mary

Erin Rogers, MBA, has been named interim president for OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois. She replaces Jared Rogers, MD, who recently retired. In her new role, which is effective September 26, Rogers will lead OSF Heart of Mary in aligning with the overall OSF HealthCare strategy. She will be responsible for directing internal operations at OSF Heart of Mary and ensuring that high-quality and cost-effective health care is always delivered.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area

CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-storm Warning cancelled for Lake and Mc Henry CO…

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. ____________________________________________________________________. Update 7:24PM...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington fitness center advocates for cardiovascular health at Saturday event

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One fitness center had the goal of getting hearts pumping Saturday morning. Carle Health Fitness Center hosted its annual Heart Walk for residents and gym members of the area. The idea is to bring awareness to cardiac health, and teach others to remain active in the process. The event featured a pie-in-the-face with a fitness coach and a warm up to get the walk started.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Big dreams come true for Taylorville small business

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – In just over a year of business, a local sustainability shop continues to thrive in a small town setting. Located just off the courthouse square in downtown Taylorville, Down to Earth Sustainability offers a wide variety of items, including face wash, laundry detergent, shampoo and conditioner, dish soap, toilet bombs and […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Exotic dancers at Tuscola club seek wages and tips

TUSCOLA — Exotic dancers claim a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc. which runs the The Hideout Gentlemen’s Club in Tuscola, lives up to its name by refusing to pay its dancers wages and demanding the women pay “kickbacks” instead to management. And now the performers, billed...
TUSCOLA, IL
livability.com

Moving to the Greater Madison Region? Here 8 Counties to Consider.

If you're moving to the Madison area, you've got a range of great choices within the region. Let us help you find your perfect place. Anchored by Madison, the state capital of Wisconsin, the region is composed of eight counties, each offering excellent quality-of-life assets and a wealth of career opportunities.
MADISON, WI
WCIA

Three killed in Christian County wreck

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – Three people are dead and another is seriously hurt after a Monday afternoon crash in Christian County. The crash happened at 1400N and 2500E road, two miles north of Assumption. Illinois State Police say two vehicles entered into the intersection and collided. One vehicle was a freightliner grain truck and the […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
QSR magazine

Potbelly Signs Two Franchise Deals Worth 19 Restaurants

Potbelly Corporation is moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative with two signed agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois. “Our new Shop Development Area Agreements come at an eventful time for us at...
TAMPA, FL

