Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish women’s soccer looks to rebound against Eagles
Notre Dame women’s soccer takes on Boston College Thursday for its third ACC conference game of the season. The Irish are seeking to balance their ACC record after a loss to Pitt at home left them 1-2 in ACC play. After going 7-0 in non-conference play, the Irish have faced more difficulty against ACC teams. The game against Boston College is a chance for the team to redeem its record after the disappointing 3-1 loss to Pitt last Sunday.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Coolican: Win over UNC must serve as turning point for Irish offense
Before kick-off Saturday in Chapel Hill, I noted that if Drew Pyne and the Irish offense were unable to get it going against the North Carolina defense, I wasn’t sure they would be able to do so against anybody. The Tar Heels came into the contest allowing opponents an average of 468 yards per game, so it was the perfect opportunity for the Irish to turn things around offensively.
WATCH: Marcus Freeman addresses Notre Dame after win vs. UNC
Notre Dame defeated North Carolina Saturday night in Chapel Hill, 45-32. With the win, the Fighting Irish have now won two straight and are sitting at 2-2 on the season heading into the bye week. Following the win, head coach Marcus Freeman spoke to his team about the win and...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish women’s soccer struggles defensively, falls 3-1 to Pitt
Notre Dame women’s soccer fell to Pittsburgh 3-1 at Alumni Stadium Saturday. The loss marked the Irish’s first home defeat of the season and just the team’s second loss overall. It was Leah Pais who opened the scoring for the visitors, firing home a rebound on a...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish volleyball falters in Florida, drops two ACC matches
The Irish opened their ACC conference play for the 2022-2023 season on Friday after traveling south to the Sunshine State for matches with Florida State and Miami. Despite a host of extremely tight sets, the Irish dropped both matchups on the weekend. The team started ACC play by making their...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
“An unbelievable player:” Michael Mayer elevates impact on and off the field
Early in the second quarter, with the game tied at seven, Notre Dame dialed up a play that surprised everyone in the stadium: a jet sweep to junior tight end Michael Mayer. “He’s a beast,” head coach Marcus Freeman said after the game. “[Mayer] is a heck of a football player, and you’re a fool if you don’t find ways to get the ball in his hands, and we found a unique way.”
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Penalty kick dooms Irish men’s soccer in 1-0 defeat
The Irish entered Saturday night’s conference clash with North Carolina with a healthy dose of momentum. Eight days previously, freshman midfielder KK Baffour had scored at the death to deliver Notre Dame their first ACC victory, 2-1 over Virginia. Then, in a Wednesday non-conference battle, the Irish dominated and found the back of the net four times against Chicago State.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s student governments build community in beach volleyball match
For the first time ever, the Saint Mary’s and Notre Dame student governments went head-to-head in a beach volleyball game. They met at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at the sand volleyball courts on Saint Mary’s campus. Saint Mary’s students arrived at the sand volleyball court with colorful posters...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
From the Archives: An early history of parietals at Notre Dame — Part 1
Parietals continue to be a consistently controversial topic at Notre Dame, almost universally igniting the ire of the student body. While this policy may seem to be an eternal annoyance, in fact parietals as we know them date only to the late 1960s and are intertwined with the process of coeducation at Notre Dame, now in its 50th year.
Indiana teen only student in world to get perfect score on AP calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — No matter how you do the math, this Indiana teen is perfect. Felix Zhang, a junior at Penn High School in Mishawaka, achieved a perfect score on the Advanced Placement calculus AB exam issued by the College Board -- the only student in the world to do so, WTHR-TV reported.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
￼Grant to help provide pre-college programming for underserved high school students
The Notre Dame office of pre-college programming has received a grant from the Lilly Endowment Inc, a private charitable organization based in Indianapolis. The funding provided by this grant will go towards providing pre-college programming for teens from underserved high schools in Indiana. The Lilly Endowment has offered other grants...
etxview.com
Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana
VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
95.3 MNC
South Bend abortion clinic to resume full services
The abortion clinic in South Bend plans to resume full services. This, after a judge blocked Indiana’s new abortion ban last week. Whole Women’s Health says it will take a while to get back up and running with abortion services since many people scheduled to have one had to have their appointments canceled when the law took effect last week.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘Afro-Latinx Poetry Now’ to feature six visiting poets
Notre Dame’s Institute for Latino Studies (ILS) and the Initiative on Race and Resilience will present “Afro-Latinx Poetry Now” on Tuesday and Wednesday, featuring six Afro-Latino visiting poets who will appear both publicly for talks in McKenna Hall and privately in selected Notre Dame classrooms. Both days,...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Student Diversity Board celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
The Student Diversity Board (SDB) at Saint Mary’s is acknowledging Hispanic Heritage Month for the third year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 by spotlighting diverse Latin American countries once a week at tables in the Saint Mary’s student center. For the first of the month’s tabling events,...
laportecounty.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 29 – October 2
Interested in watching an exciting cross country race, learning how to perform life-saving skills like CPR, stargaze with astronomers, or attend one of many fall-themed festivals this weekend? You’ve come to the right place, because below you can find a list of some of the best events to get up to this weekend in communities across the Region.
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte to be Featured on PBS
(South Bend, IN) - La Porte will be featured in a special on a local PBS station Monday night. WNIT in South Bend will air an episode of Our Town that spotlights La Porte. The television listing refers to La Porte as a "close-knit community between Chicago and South Bend thrives with community events, gatherings and the desire to be a healthy & vibrant community."
abc57.com
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
WNDU
After 19 years U.S. 31 now links to I-94 in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Better late than never. The end is finally in sight for a road project that has been 19 years in the making. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in town today for ribbon cutting ceremonies on the US-31 bypass north of Napier. “The new construction will...
WISH-TV
Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined more than $42,000 after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Labor. The release says the U.S....
