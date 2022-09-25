Read full article on original website
‘Garden of Grace and Freedom’ celebrated at Rolling Hills Memorial Park
The Baptist Ministers’ Conference of Richmond and Vicinity (BMCORV) commemorated the new Garden of Grace and Freedom at Rolling Hills Memorial Park with a ribbon cutting Sat., Sept. 10. The gathering marked the culmination of a collaborative effort between the BMCORV and Rolling Hills to establish the new garden,...
An SF high school forfeited a football game in the East Bay. Then the sniping began.
School district officials speculated there's more to Galileo's forfeit than the program is letting on.
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
R&R Hospitality Academy set for grand opening in Richmond
R&R Hospitality Academy is a new Richmond organization that helps prepare and certify low income young adults for careers in the hospitality industry, in part by tasking the program’s students with preparing free lunches for local seniors alongside their instructor. A Grand Opening for the Academy is being held...
sfbayview.com
How to make Shakespeare immersive
World premiere of Marcus Gardley’s San Francisco-set modern-verse translation of ‘King Lear’. In his own words in 1979, James Baldwin spoke about his experiences as a Black writer with the civil rights movement. The speech took place at the University of California, Berkeley. “I’m going to improvise like...
Spook-tacular Bay Area Halloween Festivities That Are a Must-Boo!
The best spots to find spooky Halloween tricks and treats in the Bay Area. It’s officially spooky season (aka: Halloween)! And if spooky is your thing, you’re in luck! The Bay Area is abuzz with spooktacular events all month long. Whether you’re looking for a slightly chilling fright night, an outdoor craft fair with fall treats or a Halloween-themed railroad ride or animal adventure, kids and families across the Bay will have plenty of ways to gather with gourds and get ghoulish. Of course if you need a nearby pumpkin patch fix, looking for an epic apple picking adventure in the Bay Area, or want to test your navigational skills in the best corn maze near you (who also host some frightfully fun events to boot)—we gotcha there too.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022
Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
kblx.com
Win Tickets: Michelle Obama
WHAT: Michelle Obama – “The Light We Carry Tour”. 96.5 KOIT has your chance to see Michelle Obama – “The Light We Carry Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 09/27/2022 at 4:00pm through 10/06/2022 at 11:59pm. Prize: Two (2) winners will...
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
Dog attacked by coyotes in East Bay park
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A small dog was walking on a leash with its owner in an East Bay park when a pack of coyotes attacked on Monday, park officials said. The pooch “was attacked by coyotes and dragged away from the owner. The owner chased after and recovered her injured dog from the coyotes,” […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Zoo rescues 140 black-crown night herons from downtown streets
OAKLAND, Calif. - A team from the Oakland Zoo has rescued 140 fledgling herons from downtown streets this year. Oakland is home to the largest black-crown night heron nesting ground in the Bay Area, and nests are built in the trees above the busy downtown streets. Babies learning to fly end up severely injured or dying from falling on the pavement or getting hit. The newly founded Oakland Zoo Heron Rescue Team (HRT) is working to change that.
sfbayview.com
Treasure Island resident: It’s test time for Matt Dorsey
As the reader may or may not be aware, just beneath the Bay Bridge, about halfway to the East Bay coming from San Francisco – or vice versa if you prefer – there is a manmade island that was once a former naval base known somewhat ironically as Treasure Island. And if the reader is already aware of this, he still may or may not know that there are somewhere between 1,500 and 3,000 people living on this island, as there have been for the last 25 or 30 years.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland homeless encampment undergoes another phase of evictions
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland's largest homeless encampment on Wood Street underwent another phase of evictions Monday as part of a massive cleanup. Caltrans crews and contractors have removed piles of trash, tents, cars and RVs to reduce hazards and prevent the hundreds of fires sparked near the highways and railways in recent years.
berkeleyside.org
Woman, child hit by driver in North Berkeley crosswalk
A driver hit a woman and her 7-year-old son Friday morning while they were using a crosswalk to cross Cedar Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in North Berkeley. Both are recovering with only minor injuries, according to community members and Berkeley police. Berkeley police responded at 8:30...
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
vallejosun.com
Caltrans begins sweeps of Vallejo homeless encampments
VALLEJO – The California Department of Transportation has begun evicting people experiencing homelessness who are living on the agency’s property in six areas of Vallejo, which is expected to continue throughout the week. In its announcement of the sweeps last week, Caltrans said that people living in the...
1 injured in Fairfield shooting at apartment complex
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Fairfield Monday night, the Fairfield Police Department said. Police said the victim was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex on East Tabor Avenue when he “exchanged words” with two other men who walked by. According to police, one […]
davisvanguard.org
Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center
OAKLAND, CA — A Bay Area social justice group Monday said news that 47 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended – but still getting paid – after an internal audit revealed about “10 percent of the active deputies working for ACSO received failing psychological exams dating back to 2016” was “horrifying” and “disturbing.”
One dead in Fairfield shooting
Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred on Sunday morning, according to a Nixle announcement from Fairfield Police Department.
