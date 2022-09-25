ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
California Education
sfbayview.com

How to make Shakespeare immersive

World premiere of Marcus Gardley’s San Francisco-set modern-verse translation of ‘King Lear’. In his own words in 1979, James Baldwin spoke about his experiences as a Black writer with the civil rights movement. The speech took place at the University of California, Berkeley. “I’m going to improvise like...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

Spook-tacular Bay Area Halloween Festivities That Are a Must-Boo!

The best spots to find spooky Halloween tricks and treats in the Bay Area. It’s officially spooky season (aka: Halloween)! And if spooky is your thing, you’re in luck! The Bay Area is abuzz with spooktacular events all month long. Whether you’re looking for a slightly chilling fright night, an outdoor craft fair with fall treats or a Halloween-themed railroad ride or animal adventure, kids and families across the Bay will have plenty of ways to gather with gourds and get ghoulish. Of course if you need a nearby pumpkin patch fix, looking for an epic apple picking adventure in the Bay Area, or want to test your navigational skills in the best corn maze near you (who also host some frightfully fun events to boot)—we gotcha there too.
SAN CARLOS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA
kblx.com

Win Tickets: Michelle Obama

WHAT: Michelle Obama – “The Light We Carry Tour”. 96.5 KOIT has your chance to see Michelle Obama – “The Light We Carry Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 09/27/2022 at 4:00pm through 10/06/2022 at 11:59pm. Prize: Two (2) winners will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Dog attacked by coyotes in East Bay park

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A small dog was walking on a leash with its owner in an East Bay park when a pack of coyotes attacked on Monday, park officials said. The pooch “was attacked by coyotes and dragged away from the owner. The owner chased after and recovered her injured dog from the coyotes,” […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland Zoo rescues 140 black-crown night herons from downtown streets

OAKLAND, Calif. - A team from the Oakland Zoo has rescued 140 fledgling herons from downtown streets this year. Oakland is home to the largest black-crown night heron nesting ground in the Bay Area, and nests are built in the trees above the busy downtown streets. Babies learning to fly end up severely injured or dying from falling on the pavement or getting hit. The newly founded Oakland Zoo Heron Rescue Team (HRT) is working to change that.
OAKLAND, CA
sfbayview.com

Treasure Island resident: It’s test time for Matt Dorsey

As the reader may or may not be aware, just beneath the Bay Bridge, about halfway to the East Bay coming from San Francisco – or vice versa if you prefer – there is a manmade island that was once a former naval base known somewhat ironically as Treasure Island. And if the reader is already aware of this, he still may or may not know that there are somewhere between 1,500 and 3,000 people living on this island, as there have been for the last 25 or 30 years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland homeless encampment undergoes another phase of evictions

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland's largest homeless encampment on Wood Street underwent another phase of evictions Monday as part of a massive cleanup. Caltrans crews and contractors have removed piles of trash, tents, cars and RVs to reduce hazards and prevent the hundreds of fires sparked near the highways and railways in recent years.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Woman, child hit by driver in North Berkeley crosswalk

A driver hit a woman and her 7-year-old son Friday morning while they were using a crosswalk to cross Cedar Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in North Berkeley. Both are recovering with only minor injuries, according to community members and Berkeley police. Berkeley police responded at 8:30...
BERKELEY, CA
vallejosun.com

Caltrans begins sweeps of Vallejo homeless encampments

VALLEJO – The California Department of Transportation has begun evicting people experiencing homelessness who are living on the agency’s property in six areas of Vallejo, which is expected to continue throughout the week. In its announcement of the sweeps last week, Caltrans said that people living in the...
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

1 injured in Fairfield shooting at apartment complex

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Fairfield Monday night, the Fairfield Police Department said. Police said the victim was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex on East Tabor Avenue when he “exchanged words” with two other men who walked by. According to police, one […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
davisvanguard.org

Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center

OAKLAND, CA — A Bay Area social justice group Monday said news that 47 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended – but still getting paid – after an internal audit revealed about “10 percent of the active deputies working for ACSO received failing psychological exams dating back to 2016” was “horrifying” and “disturbing.”
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

