ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Ed-itorial: Is a Saints’ turnaround already in order?

By Ed Daniels
WNTZ
WNTZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13z36u_0i9RLaqH00

Click here for more Sports News

(WGNO) — If you are concerned about your New Orleans Saints – you have company.

Except for one quarter against Atlanta, the Saints have not looked like a playoff team, or a team that will contend for a division championship.

Jameis Winston is playing hurt – and he is not playing.

Alvin Kamara, who missed last week’s game is questionable for this week.

Without Kamara, the Saints are not the same team. But, they should still be good enough to get the ball to Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Chris Olave.

For the Saints to win, they have to.

Winston has to be better. Or Dennis Allen has a decision to make.

He does.

With those receivers and a good offensive line the Saints must move the football.

In 2017, the Saints won at Carolina, then beat Miami in London.

They turned around that season.

That’s what the Saints need in the next nine days.

If not, that concern we talked about will grow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNTZ

Brian Kelly announces team captains for 2022-2023 season

BATON ROUGE, La. – BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye and Mike Jones Jr. have been selected as LSU’s team captains for the 2022 season, head coach Brian Kelly announced to the team on Tuesday after practice.  The three players were selected in a vote of the team. Kelly said Ojulari, Gaye and Jones Jr. will be […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Brian Kelly won’t announce LSU starting QB

LSU head coach Brian Kelly says he won’t announce a starting quarterback this week going into the season opener vs Florida State. Kelly cites it being a “tactical advantage” for the reason why he won’t announce it publicly, but the head coach says they have made a decision on who will get the first snap. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

Winston Not The Answer For Saints Offense

After half way through the third game of the 2022 season, it is presently evident that Jameis Winston is not the answer for the Saints. So far in the 2022 season Winston is 57 of 91, with 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions. Winston played in just 7 games in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Atlanta, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
FOX Sports

Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles' DeVonta Smith Did Something That Hadn't Been Done in 82 Years

Roob Stats: Smith does something that hadn't been done in 82 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Nine sacks in a game? A huge passing day for a second straight week? A first-half scoring record?. The Eagles’ 24-8 win Sunday over the Commanders in Landover, Md., was the kind...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNTZ

LIVE SCORE: LSU vs. Florida State

Here is where you'll find live updates of the game, including scores, plays, and of course — the long-awaited announcement of who Coach Brian Kelly will start as quarterback for the Tigers. Stay with us!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
WNTZ

LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers beat SU Jaguars 65-17

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Tigers play the Southern A&M Jaguars in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. 4th Quarter: 65-17 LSU 9:53 p.m. – End of 4th Quarter. 0:00 – SU: Kicker Luke Jackson makes a 29 yard field goal. 65-17 LSU 8:15 – SU: Running Back […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU ‘not surprised’ scouting Florida St

LSU head coach Brian Kelly says he wasn’t surprised at some of the unique formations Florida State showed in their season-opening win vs Duquesne. For more on what the Seminoles will present vs the Tigers, click on the video provided…
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers fight hard, but lose 23-24

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers opened its 2022 football season against the Florida State University Seminoles (FSU) on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans. 4th Quarter: 24 – 23 FSU 0:00 – LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels passes a complete throw to Wide […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Ed Itorial#Nexstar Media Inc
WNTZ

LSU student issued misdemeanor after walking on field during LSU vs SU game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana State University (LSU) student was taken into custody after trespassing onto the field during the LSU football game against Southern University on Saturday, Sept. 10. LSU officials say that Marwan Okeil walked onto the field at Tiger Stadium in the middle of play between LSU and Southern University […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNTZ

Andy Kokhanovsky joins LSU Track & Field coaching staff

BATON ROUGE, La. – Coach Dennis Shaver on Monday announced that Andy Kokhanovsky, who has produced 59 All-Americans at Kansas over the past 17 seasons, has joined the LSU track & field staff as the Tigers’ throws coach. In 17 seasons at Kansas, Kokhanovsky’s athletes won 35 conference championships and two national championships. Four of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU football hit with probation, fine and more as NCAA announces penalties

INDIANAPOLIS. Ind. (BRPROUD) – The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions has handed down their panel’s decision on LSU’s football recruiting violations. According to the NCAA, “the LSU football program violated recruiting rules when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met separately with a prospect during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

WNTZ

172
Followers
449
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 48, CenLAnow.com covers the top stories in news, sports, and weather, all across central Louisiana.

 https://cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy