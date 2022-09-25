Read full article on original website
utrgvrider.com
UTRGV expands baseball player search
UTRGV Athletics has announced that it will host open tryouts for the baseball team at 5 p.m. Oct. 6. Participants must bring their own equipment. Asked how many people he expects to come out for tryouts, UTRGV Baseball head coach Derek Matlock replied, “I think it’s easily around 20, 20 to 30.”
25-Year-Old Daniel Manuel Olivarez Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rio Hondo (Rio Hondo, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday morning. The officials stated that a woman allegedly disregarded a stop sign and [..]
losfresnosnews.net
Texas Southmost College opens Scorpion Café
TSC partners with U-Mix to give students on-campus options. Texas Southmost College students now have a place to chow down or get a cold drink during a busy day on Campus. TSC has partnered with Brownsville-based frozen yogurt and snack company U-Mix to offer unique options. Scorpion students packed the...
utrgvrider.com
Physician Assistant Career Program accepts largest cohort
Classes have begun for UTRGV’s Physician Assistant Career Track (PACT) Early Assurance Program’s largest cohort, which provides students with a conditional admission to the College of Health Professions Master in Physician Assistant Studies (MPAS). On Sept. 15, UTRGV announced PACT selected eight first-year students for its program last...
kurv.com
Call Prompts Lockdown At DHR Health In Edinburg
Police in Edinburg say they found no signs of a threat to the DHR Health campus Monday following a call about an active shooter. Calls were placed to the Edinburg and McAllen Police Departments and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning. All three agencies responded to the hospital, which was already on lockdown due to the threat.
Ranked: STISD among top districts in Texas, among best teachers in U.S.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school district from the Rio Grande Valley was included in a national ranking list for U.S. public education institutions Tuesday. The 2023 Niche Best Schools list, which focuses on K-12 schools and districts across the United States, ranks South Texas Independent School District at No. 2 among the top school […]
COVID-19 deaths impacting the Rio Grande Valley
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The coronavirus continues to impact many lives across the Rio Grande Valley, with health leaders calculating even more deaths. Friday, there were two COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County and three in Hidalgo County. Health leaders are urging the community to take precautions before the holiday season. “The more protected we are as […]
KRGV
Lockdown issued at DHR Health in Edinburg following credible threat
A lockdown was issued at DHR Health in Edinburg on Monday following a credible threat, according to Marcy Martinez, a spokesperson for DHR Health. The lockdown will last all day as a precautionary measure, officials said. DHR Health management called for the lockdown at the hospital’s main tower located on...
kurv.com
Rising Reservoir Water Levels Forecast To Level Off Soon
Water levels in our two main reservoirs continue to rise, thanks to recent heavy rains over northern Mexico and southwest Texas. Continued inflows from those rains into the Rio Grande have lifted the Amistad Reservoir to 36.5% total capacity – a 22% increase in a little more than a month.
KIII TV3
The Texas-Mexico border has become a trading hotspot for other countries, too
DALLAS — We've had the pandemic and ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns around the world. We've also had the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that followed. And we've had global shipping chaos for various reasons. Those huge disruptions have broken supply chains and have helped cause prices to rise.
riograndeguardian.com
Podcast: VIA is proving a great competitor to McAllen Airport
MCALLEN, Texas – Valley International Airport’s decision to offer more routes for leisure passengers has helped the airport gain a greater market share. That is the view of Elizabeth Suarez, director of McAllen International Airport. Giving her monthly report to the McAllen Economic Development Corporation’s board of directors,...
This new Valley wine has a long and ‘Immaculate’ history
For their new recipe of wine, owners of Bonita Flats Farm and Vineyard in Los Fresnos are using a variety of grapes introduced to the Valley 169 years ago by French nuns from Lyon France.
KRGV
McAllen police identify pedestrian killed in auto-pedestrian crash as Mission man
The pedestrian who died in a crash on Sunday in McAllen has been identified as a man from Mission, according to the McAllen Police Department. Police say Irving Samir Sanchez Mendez, 20, was struck by a vehicle on the 11800 block of N. Ware Road in McAllen early Sunday morning.
Border agents report 45 arrests over weekend in Valley
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – U.S. Border Patrol agents netted 45 arrests in the Rio Grande Valley this weekend by interrupting five smuggling attempts, officials announced Monday. Near Mission On Sept. 23, an Air National Guard helicopter spotted a Ford F150 pickup traveling north from the Rio Grande near Mission. The vehicle came to a stop […]
Edinburg police standoff ends in fatal shooting
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police officers believed an Edinburg man to be armed with a gun when they fatally shot him Tuesday, a police spokesman told ValleyCentral. As of Tuesday evening, authorities had not publicly identified the man. Around noon Tuesday, the man had barricaded himself in his red Silverado pickup for more than an hour, said […]
Crash kills man in Rio Hondo; DPS investigates other driver
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened late Friday east of Rio Hondo. A man identified as Daniel Manuel Olivarez, 25, of Rio Hondo, died of his injuries, DPS reported. DPS is currently withholding the identity of the other driver, who has not […]
KRGV
Police: McAllen stabbing suspect believed to be in Tamaulipas, Mexico
McAllen police are searching for a stabbing suspect believed to have crossed into Mexico. An arrest warrant has been issued for Angel Luis Montanez, 26, for aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, in connection with a stabbing on Sunday. At about 9:55 a.m., police responded to the area of the 1500...
Edinburg business expansion set to boost economy
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several businesses are expected to expand to the North Industrial Park Subdivision which will open several job opportunities along with a major boost to the economy. “There’s going to be a lot of groundbreakings going on in the next couple of years,” Dan Diaz Councilmember Place 1 with the City of […]
Brownsville expo to dish out samples of cuisine, more
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A popular restaurant and business expo will return this week after a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce will host the Business to Botana Expo from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Brownsville Events Center. “We are thrilled to bring back the Business […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Three teens charged with assault at high school, McAllen police say
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three students have been arrested in connection to an alleged assault Friday at Sharyland Pioneer High School, authorities said. The McAllen Police Department responded to a call regarding an assault around 2:50 p.m. Friday at the high school. Video has been circulating on social media that purportedly shows an assault on campus.
