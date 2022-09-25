ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

KING 5

Arrest made in Everett hit-and-run leaving 80-year-old woman dead

EVERETT, Wash. — A female suspect is now in custody after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman in Everett dead in August. On Aug. 15, a silver Ford Escape hit 80-year-old Patti Oman at the 5400 block of Broadway Avenue and then drove off, leaving her on the side of the road. Witnesses attempted to help her, but she ultimately died of her injuries four days later, according to probable cause documents.
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed, 1 injured in crash between two motorcycles in Mount Vernon

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash between two motorcycles Sunday night on State Route 20 in Mount Vernon, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, a 64-year-old motorcyclist from Blaine was heading northbound on Laconner Whitney Road and went through a green light at the SR 20 intersection.
myeverettnews.com

Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way

Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
cascadiadaily.com

Bicyclist struck by car, airlifted to Harborview

An Anacortes man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center when his bicycle and a vehicle collided on Chuckanut Drive near Blanchard Road Saturday afternoon, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. Bicyclist Scott Nash, 71, and driver James Groenink, 72, of Federal Way, were both traveling northbound on Chuckanut...
ANACORTES, WA
My Clallam County

Family of 8 escapes house fire unharmed

SEQUIM – The situation could have been worse for a Sequim family Friday night when their multi-story house caught fire in an upstairs bedroom. While Clallam District 3 Fire crews were on their way to the house on Oak Court at around 7:30pm, the family of 8 all managed to get out safely.
SEQUIM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two brothers found safe after plane crashes into trees in Skagit Valley

UPDATE: At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, both men were found safe in the Lake Cavanaugh area. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, their plane crashed into some trees Sunday night and the two men were able to climb down to safety. The two men had a handheld radio and contacted searchers Monday, after walking nearly one mile along a creek bed to a clearing in the woods.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash

It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Suspicious fire damages Custer manufacturing facility

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 2600 block of Delta Ring Road in Custer first due to an automated alarm and then witness reports of visible flames at a manufacturing facility. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Ben Boyko said firefighters arrived to find...
CUSTER, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs

A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Unity Village will stay put amid new Post Point plans

The Unity Village tiny home community, slated to move due to impending construction at the Post Point Wastewater Treatment Facility, will be allowed to stay in its current location for another year. The village, which provides furnished tiny homes, a kitchen, restrooms and support services for almost two dozen residents...
BELLINGHAM, WA
anacortestoday.com

Oyster Run in rear view mirror

This collection of photos is from late afternoon on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the tail end of the 2022 Oyster Run. The weather was perfect as thousands of bikers descended on Anacortes for this annual event.
ANACORTES, WA

