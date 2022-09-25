Read full article on original website
Related
Bellingham woman allegedly steals from 12-year-old boy, then tries to buy cigarettes
The boy told police he was counting his money when the woman sneaked up behind him and snatched the cash from his hand.
Arrest made in Everett hit-and-run leaving 80-year-old woman dead
EVERETT, Wash. — A female suspect is now in custody after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman in Everett dead in August. On Aug. 15, a silver Ford Escape hit 80-year-old Patti Oman at the 5400 block of Broadway Avenue and then drove off, leaving her on the side of the road. Witnesses attempted to help her, but she ultimately died of her injuries four days later, according to probable cause documents.
Community rallies around family after Bellingham thief steals car with dog still inside
“There are so many things that happened along the way that we’re just . . . wow,” the car owner said.
KIRO 7 Seattle
1 killed, 1 injured in crash between two motorcycles in Mount Vernon
One person was killed and another was injured in a crash between two motorcycles Sunday night on State Route 20 in Mount Vernon, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, a 64-year-old motorcyclist from Blaine was heading northbound on Laconner Whitney Road and went through a green light at the SR 20 intersection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myeverettnews.com
Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way
Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
Things are about to change in Bellingham after a summer without parking officers
“Businesses are similarly reporting positive feedback on parking availability for customers,” Public Works Director Eric Johnston said.
cascadiadaily.com
Bicyclist struck by car, airlifted to Harborview
An Anacortes man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center when his bicycle and a vehicle collided on Chuckanut Drive near Blanchard Road Saturday afternoon, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. Bicyclist Scott Nash, 71, and driver James Groenink, 72, of Federal Way, were both traveling northbound on Chuckanut...
My Clallam County
Family of 8 escapes house fire unharmed
SEQUIM – The situation could have been worse for a Sequim family Friday night when their multi-story house caught fire in an upstairs bedroom. While Clallam District 3 Fire crews were on their way to the house on Oak Court at around 7:30pm, the family of 8 all managed to get out safely.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIRO 7 Seattle
Two brothers found safe after plane crashes into trees in Skagit Valley
UPDATE: At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, both men were found safe in the Lake Cavanaugh area. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, their plane crashed into some trees Sunday night and the two men were able to climb down to safety. The two men had a handheld radio and contacted searchers Monday, after walking nearly one mile along a creek bed to a clearing in the woods.
KIRO 7 Seattle
‘Going to be extremely challenging’: Efforts begin to pull up Whidbey Island floatplane wreckage
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — Efforts to pull up wreckage from fatal Whidbey Island floatplane crash begin Monday. On Monday, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board will be pulling up the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island earlier this month. The NTSB found the sunken plane...
Chronicle
Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash
It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
whatcom-news.com
Suspicious fire damages Custer manufacturing facility
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 2600 block of Delta Ring Road in Custer first due to an automated alarm and then witness reports of visible flames at a manufacturing facility. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Ben Boyko said firefighters arrived to find...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUOW
Skykomish residents told to be prepared for evacuation as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
Evacuation orders have been raised once again for some people affected by the Bolt Creek Fire burning in Snohomish and King counties. Those in Skykomish, and in some communities along the Old Cascade Highway west and east of town, are now under level two evacuation orders. That means "be ready to leave."
KIRO 7 Seattle
Evacuation notices upgraded for Bolt Creek Fire amid ‘dry and unstable conditions’
The Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn in Snohomish County, now burning 11,277 acres and is only 7% contained. The west side of the Money Creek tunnel to milepost 48, and Forest Service Road 65 are under Level 3 orders, meaning to leave now. Over the weekend evacuation levels were...
Whatcom county restaurant reopens this week with a new look, new dishes and a new name
The restaurant will now be serving rustic Northern Italian cuisine, alongside Italian wines and traditional desserts.
cascadiadaily.com
Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs
A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
cascadiadaily.com
Unity Village will stay put amid new Post Point plans
The Unity Village tiny home community, slated to move due to impending construction at the Post Point Wastewater Treatment Facility, will be allowed to stay in its current location for another year. The village, which provides furnished tiny homes, a kitchen, restrooms and support services for almost two dozen residents...
anacortestoday.com
Oyster Run in rear view mirror
This collection of photos is from late afternoon on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the tail end of the 2022 Oyster Run. The weather was perfect as thousands of bikers descended on Anacortes for this annual event.
Floatplane wreckage recovery off Whidbey Island begins Monday
SEATTLE — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts to recover the wreckage of the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. The U.S. Navy will use a work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Deep Drone 8,000, a barge and a...
whatcom-news.com
With 900 northern giant hornet traps set in Whatcom County, no confirmed captures or sightings this year
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) announced this week that about 900 monitored traps in place in Whatcom County over the past 12 weeks have not captured any northern giant hornets (formerly known as Asian giant hornets). In addition, there have been no confirmed sightings either.
Comments / 0