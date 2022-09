Among the constellations seen from Earth throughout the year, there are heroes, hunters, musical instruments, royalty and all kinds of critters, including eight birds. The biggest and brightest bird constellation seen from Pottsville is Cygnus the Swan, flying high overhead these autumn evenings. The bright star at the tail of the high-flying swan is Deneb, nearly overhead in the early evening this time of year. Deneb is also one of the stars of the Summer Triangle. The other stars are Vega and Altair, the brightest in their respective constellations, Lyra and Aquila. Just look for the three brightest stars you can see straight overhead and that’s it!

POTTSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO