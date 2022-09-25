ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw ‘So Happy’ For Albert Pujols

Clayton Kershaw didn’t have a clean inning on Saturday night but still turned in a quality start to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back from being shut out by the St. Louis Cardinals. While Kershaw gave up a two-run home run to Nolan Arenado, it was his matchups...
Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4

Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
