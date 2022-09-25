Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw ‘So Happy’ For Albert Pujols
Clayton Kershaw didn’t have a clean inning on Saturday night but still turned in a quality start to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back from being shut out by the St. Louis Cardinals. While Kershaw gave up a two-run home run to Nolan Arenado, it was his matchups...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Breaks Strikeouts Record; Mike Piazza & Tommy Lasorda Achieve Milestones
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax break the National League record for strikeouts in a season on Sept. 27, 1961. The left-hander surpassed Christy Mathewson, who held the previous mark with 267 during the 1903 campaign. Koufax struck out seven batters over eight innings pitched in...
Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4
Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
FOX Sports
MLB Playoff Watch: Dodgers cruise, Phillies stumble, Brewers still in wild-card hunt
One month later, the National League playoff picture looks nearly identical. On Aug. 26, the Brewers sat 2.5 games out of a wild-card spot, behind the Padres. Now, they’re 1.5 games back of a playoff spot with nine games to go. The Padres and Phillies have since switched spots...
Padres aim for elusive road series win vs. Rockies
So, the San Diego Padres have proved they can win a game at Coors Field this season. Two, in fact.
