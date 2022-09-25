Read full article on original website
Related
gopios.com
Binkowski lands on D3football.com Team of the Week
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Jake Binkowski of Carroll University football was named to the D3football.com team of the week after his performance against Illinois Wesleyan this past Saturday. Binkowski, a sophomore safety from Pulaski, Wisconsin, recorded two interceptions against the Titans, including one for a 36-yard return for a touchdown....
gopios.com
Jensen and Venouziou Picked as Athletes of the Week
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Katie Jensen of volleyball and Josh Venouziou of men's soccer have been named this week's Carroll University Pioneer Athletes of the Week for their performances over the weekend. Jensen, a junior right-side hitter from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, led the Pioneers in kills this past week on...
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said about Wisconsin
CHAMPAIGN — Though it came against an FCS team, the Illinois offense had its most consistent performance yet in Thursday's win over Chattanooga. Illinois (3-1) cruised to a 31-0 win over the Mocs behind 502 yards of total offense, with 164 coming on the ground and 338 coming in the air. Quarterback Tommy DeVito threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns while Chase Brown had 108 rushing yards — to maintain his spot as the leading rusher in the country — and a touchdown. Wide receiver Pat Bryant had a breakout game with 115 yards on seven receptions and a touchdown to go with 103 receiving yards from teammate Isaiah Williams, who also scored a touchdown.
wlds.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Family of Injured Pleasant Plains Football Player
A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Pleasant Plains football player who collapsed during a football game in Riverton on Saturday. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back, exited the game before collapsing on the team’s sidelines. Veesenmeyer was attended to by trainers on the sideline before being taken off the field by ambulance to Springfield.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Wisconsin
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema isn't exactly interested in the conversation, but he's about to return to Wisconsin for the first time since stepping down as the head football coach in 2012. Of course, Bielema, now the coach at Illinois, would prefer the attention be on the Illini (3-1) ahead...
Illinois Football: Illini targeting Wisconsin offensive lineman for 2024
Bret Bielema now coaches the Illinois football program, but he is still trying to reach up into the state of Wisconsin when it comes to recruiting. The Illini bringing Bielema on as the head coach has been great for the team. He has brought stability and what I believe is a floor to the program. This team isn’t going to bottom out too hard. I think a season of 2-10 or 3-9 won’t be happening anytime soon.
wmay.com
Pleasant Plains High School Football Player Collapses During Game
Thoughts, prayers, and well wishes are pouring in on social media after a Pleasant Plains High School football player collapsed during a game against Riverton High School. The State Journal-Register is reporting that a timeout was called with about 2 minutes left in the second quarter after a player who just ran off the field collapsed Saturday night. Both teams knelt while medical personnel attended to the student, and he was taken off in an ambulance around 8:15pm.
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1470 WMBD
Cement truck overturns at Peoria intersection Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Precise information about injuries is unknown, but an investigation will be underway in the wake of an accident involving an overturned cement truck in Peoria. It happened sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Knoxville Ave. An image showed significant...
Principal gives update on two students hurt in crash
UPDATE at 10 a.m. on 9/23/2022 Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said that the student who needed surgery for a broken femur came out of surgery at 3 a.m. Brown added that he has a lot of healing and recovery ahead of him, but it is a positive start. The other student is home with […]
Central Illinois Proud
State Farms assisting with Hurricane Ian fallout
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is sending a fleet of mobile catastrophe vehicles to help Florida and other states affected by Hurricane Ian. The three semi-trucks and mobile van left Bloomington at 6 a.m. Monday. They are headed to Birmingham, Alabama where they will form a staging area.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing Bloomington juvenile found
UPDATE: 12:01 P.M. - Bloomington Police say Beaty was found. BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) -The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing juvenile. Missing is Aaron J. Beaty of Bloomington, Illinois. Beaty was reported missing on Monday morning around 1:33 a.m. According to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Small fire sparks on U of I campus
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A small fire happened earlier today at the U of I Dance Studio. Lt. James Kingston confirmed the fire may have started on the outside of the building. The Urbana Fire Department are still investigating it. They were able to put it out quickly. U of I Dance Studio is located […]
25newsnow.com
The Wedding R&B Singer: KEM congratulates Peoria newlyweds during their first dance
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Former Peoria school board president Greg Wilson and his wife Kim Wilson got a special surprise Friday night at the Scottish Rite Theater. Three-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer and songwriter KEM performed during the newlywed’s first dance. Needless to say, this moment came as quite the surprise to the bride, groom and for all of their guests.
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
25newsnow.com
New bore beetle emerges in Chicago suburbs, Peoria Public works ready but not concerned
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After years of fearing the Emerald Ash bore beetle, there’s another creature ready to bug local trees. The Two-Striped Chestnut bore beetle prefers white oak trees. It’s been spotted in the Chicago suburbs, in Deerfield, Lake Forest, and Northbrook for instance. Peoria Public Works said they are aware of the threat in neighboring states as well.
Central Illinois Proud
Person shot in Peoria Monday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria Monday night. Peoria Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert near Main St. and Garfield Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. An officer on scene said one person was shot and sent to the hospital with injuries.
1470 WMBD
Landmark raises, retention bonuses in new 3-year Peoria union teacher contract
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Public Schools District 150 Board of Education members have now ratified an earlier announced collective bargaining agreement with union educators and staff in Peoria. On September 18th, Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 members themselves ratified the new 3-year deal. Late Monday, Peoria school board...
1470 WMBD
Shooting Monday night sends one to the hospital
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of N. Orange and W. Russell Monday night on a pair of ShotSpotter alerts…indicating 30 rounds were fired. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says when officers arrived just before 7:30 p.m., they were told an adult male victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.
Comments / 0