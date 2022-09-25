CHAMPAIGN — Though it came against an FCS team, the Illinois offense had its most consistent performance yet in Thursday's win over Chattanooga. Illinois (3-1) cruised to a 31-0 win over the Mocs behind 502 yards of total offense, with 164 coming on the ground and 338 coming in the air. Quarterback Tommy DeVito threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns while Chase Brown had 108 rushing yards — to maintain his spot as the leading rusher in the country — and a touchdown. Wide receiver Pat Bryant had a breakout game with 115 yards on seven receptions and a touchdown to go with 103 receiving yards from teammate Isaiah Williams, who also scored a touchdown.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO