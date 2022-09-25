ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WBRE

$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall

- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
SUNBURY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania

What is your go-to when it comes to comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to add them to your list if you've never been to any of them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

SNAP Benefits Expanding for Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvanians who struggle to put food on the table can soon get some extra help. The PA Department of Human Services is raising the income eligibility thresholds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Formerly known as food stamps, the SNAP program helps 1.8 million Pennsylvanians purchase groceries. On...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Pennsylvania Parents Can Claim Up To $630

Thousands of cash-strapped parents can claim up to $630 soon. This money would help with fuel, food, and other expenses. Governor Tom Wolf has shared the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program details. The plan will benefit working families who pay for children's daycare. And who already qualify for the federal child tax credit program. (source) The program will return up to 30% of child care-related expenses to filers. Thus, it will lessen the tax liability of guardians with young children. About $24.6 million went into funding the project. (source)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jake Wells

Social Security payments could go up by $150 each month

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is needed to keep up wiht the rising cost of living in Pennsylvania. Thankfully, here is some good news. Next year's benefits increase likely "will be one of the highest COLAs ever paid in the history of the program," Mary Johnson, a policy analyst at the nonprofit Senior Citizens League, told the Detroit Free Press.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

What is your favorite thing to order at a restaurants? If the answer is a good steak with some nice vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Remnants of Hurricane Ian could impact parts of Pennsylvania

Hurricane Ian is churning northward and by this weekend, the remnants of the storm could have an impact on the weather in south-central Pennsylvania. Highs will be cooler than yesterday, in the upper 60s. Breezy conditions will continue from the west-northwest, and you may see an evening shower. Tonight, look...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America

Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rock 104.1

Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash

A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
WILDWOOD, NJ

