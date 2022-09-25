Read full article on original website
$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
Stimulus update: $1,800 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
$1,800 could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,800 could hit eligible Pennsylvania state residents' bank accounts. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from this inflation.
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
Gov. Wolf announces new Pennsylvania state parks
On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the locations of three new Pennsylvania state parks.
3 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania
What is your go-to when it comes to comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to add them to your list if you've never been to any of them.
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she...
SNAP Benefits Expanding for Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvanians who struggle to put food on the table can soon get some extra help. The PA Department of Human Services is raising the income eligibility thresholds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Formerly known as food stamps, the SNAP program helps 1.8 million Pennsylvanians purchase groceries. On...
Pennsylvania Parents Can Claim Up To $630
Thousands of cash-strapped parents can claim up to $630 soon. This money would help with fuel, food, and other expenses. Governor Tom Wolf has shared the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program details. The plan will benefit working families who pay for children's daycare. And who already qualify for the federal child tax credit program. (source) The program will return up to 30% of child care-related expenses to filers. Thus, it will lessen the tax liability of guardians with young children. About $24.6 million went into funding the project. (source)
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
Social Security payments could go up by $150 each month
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is needed to keep up wiht the rising cost of living in Pennsylvania. Thankfully, here is some good news. Next year's benefits increase likely "will be one of the highest COLAs ever paid in the history of the program," Mary Johnson, a policy analyst at the nonprofit Senior Citizens League, told the Detroit Free Press.
Median price for existing homes in Pennsylvania drops to $209,794 in August, Realtor group says
Median prices for existing homes sold in Pennsylvania dropped 4.7% in August, the first month-over-month drop since February. Despite the drop, the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors (PAR) said the number of available homes is down. The PAR said the median price declined to $209,794 in August from July's record high...
These Are The Best School Districts In Pennsylvania, Website Says
Four Pennsylvania school districts have been ranked among the 50 best in America. Radnor Township came in at No. 14, Tredyffrin-Easttown is ranked No. 27, North Allegheny came in at No. 39, and placed Lower Merion No. 42, on Niche.com's latest rankings. Those four districts topped the list for 2023...
Visit One of the Best Fall Festivals in Pennsylvania this Weekend
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Pennsylvania sure knows how to throw one. For 69 years the Keystone State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the northeast, keep reading to learn more.
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
What is your favorite thing to order at a restaurants? If the answer is a good steak with some nice vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
See the former jobs of the governor of Pennsylvania
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Pennsylvania using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Remnants of Hurricane Ian could impact parts of Pennsylvania
Hurricane Ian is churning northward and by this weekend, the remnants of the storm could have an impact on the weather in south-central Pennsylvania. Highs will be cooler than yesterday, in the upper 60s. Breezy conditions will continue from the west-northwest, and you may see an evening shower. Tonight, look...
Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America
Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash
A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
State Police Calls: Pleasantville Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self Checkout Seven Times
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Area Police responded to the following calls:. On September 3 around 4:00 p.m., state police responded to Titusville Walmart in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, for a report of retail theft. Upon arrival, the Walmart Asset Protection Manager provided police with seven incidents, dating...
