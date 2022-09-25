ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dartmouthsports.com

Sailing Closes Out Third Weekend of Fall Slate

HANOVER, N.H. — The Big Green sailing program hit the waters at two events this past weekend. Dartmouth hosted the 25th Mrs. Hurst Bowl on Mascoma Lake, while the Big Green also competed at the Sherman Hoyt Trophy event in open competition. "We were thrilled to host our annual...
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Men’s Golf Claims Third and Fourth at the Dartmouth Invitational

HANOVER, N.H. — The Big Green men's golf team concluded its second weekend of competition following the second round of the Dartmouth Invitational on Sunday. Dartmouth's two teams finished third and fourth in a field of nine teams at Montcalm golf Club in Enfield, N.H. Both of Dartmouth's teams...
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Big Green Drop Road Tilt at No. 11 Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Dartmouth field hockey defense stood tall through the game's first 56 minutes, allowing just three goals to the nation's No. 4 scoring offense, but 11th ranked Syracuse scored three goals in the game's final 3:44 to beat the Big Green, 6-0 on Sunday afternoon. A combination of eight saves from Hatley Post, along with strong defense in front of her, helped keep Syracuse at bay for long stretches, but the Orange proved too much in the end. Dartmouth will return home on Saturday for its Ivy League home opener, hosting Brown who is led by former Big Green standout goalkeeper Britt Broady '01.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
City
Etna, NH
Hanover, NH
Sports
City
Sweet Briar, VA
City
Hanover, NH
Local
Virginia Sports
northernvirginiamag.com

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke’s Scenery Is the Star of Virginia

Whether you’re ziplining through the trees or relaxing by the lake, you are sure to find unmatched views. One of the best things about living in Northern Virginia is our proximity to destinations with natural scenery and unbeatable views. Roanoke, a three-and-a-half-hour drive from here, offers exactly that. Nestled...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

"Joyful Moments" Offered at Heritage Green

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green Assisted Living offered week of events to spur "joyful moments." Emily finds out how they are using laughter as medicine to improve their quality of life.
LYNCHBURG, VA
rchsprowler.com

My Quest for the Best Pizza in Lexington

Throughout my seven years of living in Lexington, I have eaten plenty of pizza. Some have been great, some have been awful, and most have been somewhere in between great and awful. Today, I will be giving my thoughts on the different pizza that Lexington offers. I’ll start off with...
LEXINGTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Champions#Narrow Margin#Morton Farm#The Big Green
WSET

Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'

(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
VIRGINIA STATE
tvtechnology.com

Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg

ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem man wanted for alleged role in Radford assault

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested and Radford Police are looking for another man they say was involved in a fight in which one person was hurt. About 2 a.m. September 10, 2022, police were called to the 300 block of Tyler Avenue. Officers found a large crowd leaving the area, and found one person who had sustained “significant injuries” from an assault at that location.
RADFORD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
carolinacoastonline.com

Matthew Williams, 43; service held

Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell County man wins $2 million Virginia Lottery prize

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County man won a $2 million prize through the Virginia Lottery. James Mason purchased a winning Supreme Riches ticket at One Stop Market at 1023 Main Street in Altavista. “I was a little dazed and shocked,” Mason told Lottery officials. “It feels pretty...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Large emergency presence works fugitive case in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A large emergency presence has converged near Franklin Road SW and Southern Hills Dr. SW in Roanoke Co. as crews work what State Police says is a fugitive case Tuesday night. WDBJ7 has a crew at the scene working to learn more. Traffic is being...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A place near and dear to the hearts of many Charlottesville pizza lovers will be closing up shop by the end of the year. Anna’s Pizza No. 5 on Mauray Avenue has been giving people their Italian food fixes for an amazing 46 years. Now,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy