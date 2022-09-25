SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Dartmouth field hockey defense stood tall through the game's first 56 minutes, allowing just three goals to the nation's No. 4 scoring offense, but 11th ranked Syracuse scored three goals in the game's final 3:44 to beat the Big Green, 6-0 on Sunday afternoon. A combination of eight saves from Hatley Post, along with strong defense in front of her, helped keep Syracuse at bay for long stretches, but the Orange proved too much in the end. Dartmouth will return home on Saturday for its Ivy League home opener, hosting Brown who is led by former Big Green standout goalkeeper Britt Broady '01.

