dartmouthsports.com
Sailing Closes Out Third Weekend of Fall Slate
HANOVER, N.H. — The Big Green sailing program hit the waters at two events this past weekend. Dartmouth hosted the 25th Mrs. Hurst Bowl on Mascoma Lake, while the Big Green also competed at the Sherman Hoyt Trophy event in open competition. "We were thrilled to host our annual...
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Golf Claims Third and Fourth at the Dartmouth Invitational
HANOVER, N.H. — The Big Green men's golf team concluded its second weekend of competition following the second round of the Dartmouth Invitational on Sunday. Dartmouth's two teams finished third and fourth in a field of nine teams at Montcalm golf Club in Enfield, N.H. Both of Dartmouth's teams...
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Drop Road Tilt at No. 11 Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Dartmouth field hockey defense stood tall through the game's first 56 minutes, allowing just three goals to the nation's No. 4 scoring offense, but 11th ranked Syracuse scored three goals in the game's final 3:44 to beat the Big Green, 6-0 on Sunday afternoon. A combination of eight saves from Hatley Post, along with strong defense in front of her, helped keep Syracuse at bay for long stretches, but the Orange proved too much in the end. Dartmouth will return home on Saturday for its Ivy League home opener, hosting Brown who is led by former Big Green standout goalkeeper Britt Broady '01.
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
northernvirginiamag.com
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke’s Scenery Is the Star of Virginia
Whether you’re ziplining through the trees or relaxing by the lake, you are sure to find unmatched views. One of the best things about living in Northern Virginia is our proximity to destinations with natural scenery and unbeatable views. Roanoke, a three-and-a-half-hour drive from here, offers exactly that. Nestled...
WSET
"Joyful Moments" Offered at Heritage Green
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green Assisted Living offered week of events to spur "joyful moments." Emily finds out how they are using laughter as medicine to improve their quality of life.
rchsprowler.com
My Quest for the Best Pizza in Lexington
Throughout my seven years of living in Lexington, I have eaten plenty of pizza. Some have been great, some have been awful, and most have been somewhere in between great and awful. Today, I will be giving my thoughts on the different pizza that Lexington offers. I’ll start off with...
WSET
Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'
(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
tvtechnology.com
Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg
ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
WDBJ7.com
Salem man wanted for alleged role in Radford assault
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested and Radford Police are looking for another man they say was involved in a fight in which one person was hurt. About 2 a.m. September 10, 2022, police were called to the 300 block of Tyler Avenue. Officers found a large crowd leaving the area, and found one person who had sustained “significant injuries” from an assault at that location.
Are you the winner? There’s an unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket somewhere in Virginia
There is a $1 million ticket floating around somewhere in the state after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.
WDBJ7.com
Tips for preparing for possible tropical weather impacts in Southwest Virginia from Hurricane Ian
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the threat of possible tropical weather impacts from Hurricane Ian, WDBJ7 and the American Red Cross have some tips and reminders to make sure you are prepared. The important point is to prepare now instead of waiting until later this week. Jackie Grant with the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Matthew Williams, 43; service held
Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County man wins $2 million Virginia Lottery prize
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County man won a $2 million prize through the Virginia Lottery. James Mason purchased a winning Supreme Riches ticket at One Stop Market at 1023 Main Street in Altavista. “I was a little dazed and shocked,” Mason told Lottery officials. “It feels pretty...
WSLS
Rockbridge County son reunited with late father’s classic car
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – For as long as J.D. Goad can remember, his life has revolved around cars. “My dad was a car guy, from the time he was born,” said Goad. His dad, W.D. Goad, started Goad’s Body Shop in Lexington. As a kid, J.D. was always right beside him.
Youngkin promises state funding for $82 million titanium plant in rural Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that a proposed $82 million titanium recycling plant would receive over $870,000 in state assistance as the commonwealth moves to promote industrial development in southside.
WDBJ7.com
Large emergency presence works fugitive case in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A large emergency presence has converged near Franklin Road SW and Southern Hills Dr. SW in Roanoke Co. as crews work what State Police says is a fugitive case Tuesday night. WDBJ7 has a crew at the scene working to learn more. Traffic is being...
NBC 29 News
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A place near and dear to the hearts of many Charlottesville pizza lovers will be closing up shop by the end of the year. Anna’s Pizza No. 5 on Mauray Avenue has been giving people their Italian food fixes for an amazing 46 years. Now,...
Virginia woman killed, 3 hurt in crash involving motorcycles on Highway 17 Business in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed and three other people were hurt Sunday night when one motorcycle hit another one from behind on Highway 17 Business in Garden City, authorities said. Autumn Viar of Amherst, Virginia, a passenger on one of the motorcycles died in the crash after being taken […]
