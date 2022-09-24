Read full article on original website
hurstathletics.com
Bidwell Leads Men Cross Country with Top 15 Finish
Rochester, N.Y.—The Mercyhurst Men's Country team was back on the road in Rochester to compete in the Harry F. Anderson Invitational hosted by Roberts Wesleyan. The Lakers finished in eighth place with a score of 188. Alec Bidwell was the top Laker on Saturday as he finished with a...
hurstathletics.com
Javier and Brenon Earn CHA Weekly Awards
Winthrope, Mass.—College Hockey America announced their first weekly award winners of the 2022-23 season on Monday. Two Mercyhurst players have earn honors following their first weekends as Lakers. Freshman Makyla Javier earned Defenseman of the Week honors after posting two assists in her first two collegiate games. The native...
hurstathletics.com
Fast Five: Field Hockey Set to Host Bloomsburg
Erie, Pa. - The Lakers are set to play their first game in close to a week with them playing within their friendly confines against Bloomsburg tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. Mercyhurst sees Saxon Stadium for the first time in nearly two weeks against the Huskies, looking to grab win number two of 2022.
The Batavian
Genesee Gymnastics showing improvement in Saturday's meet
Genesee came in third in a Monroe County Athletics Gymnastics competition in Byron on Saturday. All Around: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 31.35, 3. Roan Finn (Genesee): 28.775, 6. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 28.4, 9. Haylie Leitten (Genesee): 27.2. Vault: 1. Sarah Lago (Fairport): 8.1, 2. Roan Finn (Genesee): 7.725, 6. Mikayla...
wnypapers.com
Intandem holds annual Joe Cecconi Sr. Golf Tournament
One hundred golfers participated in Intandem’s first Joe Cecconi Sr. Golf Tournament Monday, Sept. 12, at Niagara Frontier Golf Club. More than $30,000 was raised at the event. The tournament honors Cecconi, whom the organization said “is not only a longtime friend and supporter, but he played an integral...
hurstathletics.com
Women's Hockey Dominates St. Anselm at Home
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Women's Hockey team finished the opening weekend in convincing fashion defeating Saint Anselm 9-0 to complete the sweep. The Lakers jumped out to an early lead on Friday night but had to wait a little longer on Saturday to open the scoring. Kylee Mahoney won a face and Sara Boucher fought off a few defenders and threw it towards the net. The netminder stopped it but Thea Johansson was there to clean up the rebound for her first collegiate goal.
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport CSD 2022 Athletic Wall of Honor inductees
Five new names were recently added to Brockport Central School District’s Athletic Wall of Honor. The following 2022 inductees were honored: Gabrielle Boley Mills, athlete, Class of 2005; Michael Ferris, athlete/coach, Class of 1996; Paul Fortner, athlete/coach, Class of 1970; Jack Mahan, athlete, Class of 1965; and Mary Karen Wheat, athlete/coach, Class of 1998.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
westsidenewsny.com
Churchville-Chili HS announces newest members of Athletic Hall of Fame
Churchville-Chili High School will welcome four alumni to its Athletic Hall of Fame this year. The formal induction ceremony will be held on December 9, 2022. The 2022 inductees, honored for their accomplishments and contributions to the Saints’ athletics program are:. •Kevin Collier – Class of 2006. Kevin Collier,...
NY Lottery winning tickets sold in Rochester, Binghamton
Winners are able to cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.
NewsChannel 36
Hochul Announces $4.5 Million in Improvements for Stony Brook State Park
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will inject $4.5 million dollars in new investment to Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. According to Hochul, who said state parks are the anchor to the regions tourism industry, the money will be spent on improving Stony Brook facilities near swimming areas.
NewsChannel 36
Leader of the Pack Corporate Challenge returns to the Southern Tier
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - In light of Hunger Action Month, businesses went head-to-head at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Friday morning to help kids get the meals they need this fall. Ten of the food bank's corporate sponsors went head-to-head this week to see who could pack food...
Wait – Is This Famous Rochesterian Actually From Buffalo?
Remember when you discovered the truth about Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy?. Brace yourself - this could potentially feel like that. Wegmans Food Markets have called Buffalo one of its homes since 1977, but fast forward to 2022 and Wegmans has over 100 locations in seven states and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
Local veteran-owned company launches to offer new help for Medal of Honor recipients
Inspired by the country’s unity after 9/11, Darren’s wife Rogina designed these American flag-themed shoes.
Rochester firefighters battle house fire on Dewey Ave.
Fire crews at the scene used ladders leaning against three of the structure's windows as smoke billowed from the building.
WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack
POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
Jefferson Ave. murder victim identified as retired Rochester Police Officer
Rochester police is unsure of the timeline connected to the shooting. It remains unclear whether Booker was shot prior to, or after the car crash.
Lollypop Farm kicks off Barktober Fest fundraiser with special guest Noodle the Pug
Social media star Noodle the Pug and his owner Jonathan Graziano, a Rochester native, were present at the festival to do a reading of his new book "Noodle and the No Bones Day"
NewsChannel 36
Rochester Men Sentenced After West Elmira Home Invasion
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Rochester men were sentenced as a result of a home invasion in West Elmira that took place back in 2020. According to the Chemung County District Attorney's office, Benny Warr was sentenced Friday to 25 years in state prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision on each of the felony charges. Also, one year on each of the misdemeanor charges of petit larceny.
13 WHAM
Woman killed in Geneseo crash
Geneseo, N.Y. — A fatal crash in Livingston County is under investigation. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lakeville and North roads in Geneseo just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a three-vehicle crash. An investigation found that Jane Garrett, 73, of Avon, was stopped in traffic...
