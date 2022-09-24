ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Milwaukee Diaper Mission hosts free diaper giveaway at Hayat Pharmacy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dominique Johnson and her husband, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, helped hand out free diapers Tuesday at Hayat Pharmacy on 8th and Layton. "Cavalier and I know firsthand how fast a family can go through diapers," said Dominique Johnson. "We have three children, two at the same time."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin COVID vaccine doctors' lawsuit

MILWAUKEE - Two fired doctors are suing the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals saying they were discriminated and retaliated against for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The two anesthesiologists say they felt bullied into getting the vaccine, contending it went against their Catholic beliefs. That’s according to the lawsuit...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest

The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
MUKWONAGO, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine gets 10 more housing vouchers, but still has a waitlist of 800

The federal government, in its widest such distribution in two decades, announced on Friday it was creating 19,359 new housing vouchers and providing them to more than 1,945 public housing agencies. Ten of those housing vouchers are going to Racine County. Housing vouchers (Section 8) can be applied for and...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
ahchealthenews.com

Learn the difference between COVID, flu and cold symptoms

If you’re feeling a little sick, it can be hard to know if you have the flu, a cold or COVID. This chart and information can help you understand the difference and find out what to do about it. “Cold, flu and COVID are all viral infections that spread...
HARTLAND, WI
ibmadison.com

Food Fight to open restaurant in Deer District

Food Fight Restaurant Group will open an Italian restaurant atop an elegant hotel being built in Milwaukee by North Central Group, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The hotel and restaurant, the second Food Fight location outside of Dane County, will be located next to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee’s Deer District. Cervo, Italian for “the deer,” will be located on the ninth floor, the rooftop of the hotel. North Central Group, based in Middleton, is partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks to build the 207-room Trade Milwaukee hotel at 420 W. Juneau Ave. The project should be completed and opened by spring 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI
cohaitungchi.com

Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples

You are reading: Things for couples to do in milwaukee | Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples. Such a diverse place with tonnes of awesome things to do this weekend. No more boring indoor date nights with these fun and unique date night ideas in Milwaukee. Whether...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Heating costs up 17%, group predicts, how to save on your energy bill

MILWAUKEE - If you haven't already, you'll soon turn your heat on, and experts say this winter could be costly. Are you ready? Is your home?. The average cost of heating a household is set to increase by 17.2% this winter compared to winter last year, according to a forecast by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), an educational and policy organization for federal programs that help low-income families pay their utility bills. The group expects the average winter heating bill to increase from $1,025 to $1,202, which would be the highest figure in over a decade.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities

WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Juneteenth Day official city holiday; Mayor Johnson signs ordinance

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee always goes big for Juneteenth with parades and a street festival, but now, June 19 is an official city holiday. Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed an ordinance Monday, Sept. 26 to make it official, joining with the federal government and about half the states in formally marking June 19 as a holiday honoring of the end of slavery in the United States.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

U.S. Senate candidates on crime prevention in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Democratic Candidate Mandela Barnes and Republican Incumbent Ron Johnson are on the campaign trial for a U.S. Senate seat, just 45 days from Election Day. The two honing in on crime as the race heats up. "Well it's important that we do everything we can to prevent...
MILWAUKEE, WI

