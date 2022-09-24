MILWAUKEE - If you haven't already, you'll soon turn your heat on, and experts say this winter could be costly. Are you ready? Is your home?. The average cost of heating a household is set to increase by 17.2% this winter compared to winter last year, according to a forecast by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), an educational and policy organization for federal programs that help low-income families pay their utility bills. The group expects the average winter heating bill to increase from $1,025 to $1,202, which would be the highest figure in over a decade.

