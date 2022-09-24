Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee Bucks
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
wearegreenbay.com
Swastika imagery used at Wisconsin farmers market, idea of an ‘over-zealous’ volunteer
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – A volunteer’s decision to display swastika imagery at a Wisconsin farmers market resulted in the county’s Republican Party apologizing to the community. A sign that was displayed at a Republican Party’s booth reportedly showed swastika imagery at the West Bend Farmers Market....
CBS 58
Milwaukee Diaper Mission hosts free diaper giveaway at Hayat Pharmacy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dominique Johnson and her husband, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, helped hand out free diapers Tuesday at Hayat Pharmacy on 8th and Layton. "Cavalier and I know firsthand how fast a family can go through diapers," said Dominique Johnson. "We have three children, two at the same time."
Mayor Johnson handing out free diapers Tuesday to Milwaukee families in need
Families in need can get free diapers on Tuesday thanks to a giveaway from Hayat Pharmacy and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.
Milwaukee hospital staff who cited religious reasons for not being vaccinated must reapply for exemption
Employees of a Milwaukee-based health care provider who cited religious reasons for opting out of a mandated coronavirus vaccination are now required to receive a shot or reapply for an exemption. The previous exemption has expired for impacted staff at Froedtert Health. The health care provider says the move is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Free COVID shots ending? Why you should get vaccinated/boosted now
MILWAUKEE - Time is running out for free COVID-19 vaccines. Health officials are warning the federal government is expected to stop COVID funding as early as January 2023. That means your next shot could come at a cost. This could have the biggest impact on some of the most vulnerable...
CBS 58
MADACC is 'bursting' with cats and dogs; shelter sends SOS for people to help by adopting or fostering
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, also known as MADACC, is bursting with animals in need of a new home. While MADACC is the resource for animal control throughout Milwaukee County, the organization also takes in animals that are sick, injured or need to be rehomed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin COVID vaccine doctors' lawsuit
MILWAUKEE - Two fired doctors are suing the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals saying they were discriminated and retaliated against for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The two anesthesiologists say they felt bullied into getting the vaccine, contending it went against their Catholic beliefs. That’s according to the lawsuit...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest
The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine gets 10 more housing vouchers, but still has a waitlist of 800
The federal government, in its widest such distribution in two decades, announced on Friday it was creating 19,359 new housing vouchers and providing them to more than 1,945 public housing agencies. Ten of those housing vouchers are going to Racine County. Housing vouchers (Section 8) can be applied for and...
daystech.org
‘Take care of yourself’: EKG designer catches own heart blockage with handheld cardia-mobile device
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Dozens participated within the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk Saturday morning in Milwaukee. But for one man, strolling within the occasion held a particular which means. Two years in the past, Matt Pemberton, the director of core options at GE Healthcare, was shoveling snow...
ahchealthenews.com
Learn the difference between COVID, flu and cold symptoms
If you’re feeling a little sick, it can be hard to know if you have the flu, a cold or COVID. This chart and information can help you understand the difference and find out what to do about it. “Cold, flu and COVID are all viral infections that spread...
ibmadison.com
Food Fight to open restaurant in Deer District
Food Fight Restaurant Group will open an Italian restaurant atop an elegant hotel being built in Milwaukee by North Central Group, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The hotel and restaurant, the second Food Fight location outside of Dane County, will be located next to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee’s Deer District. Cervo, Italian for “the deer,” will be located on the ninth floor, the rooftop of the hotel. North Central Group, based in Middleton, is partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks to build the 207-room Trade Milwaukee hotel at 420 W. Juneau Ave. The project should be completed and opened by spring 2023.
cohaitungchi.com
Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples
You are reading: Things for couples to do in milwaukee | Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples. Such a diverse place with tonnes of awesome things to do this weekend. No more boring indoor date nights with these fun and unique date night ideas in Milwaukee. Whether...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Heating costs up 17%, group predicts, how to save on your energy bill
MILWAUKEE - If you haven't already, you'll soon turn your heat on, and experts say this winter could be costly. Are you ready? Is your home?. The average cost of heating a household is set to increase by 17.2% this winter compared to winter last year, according to a forecast by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), an educational and policy organization for federal programs that help low-income families pay their utility bills. The group expects the average winter heating bill to increase from $1,025 to $1,202, which would be the highest figure in over a decade.
CBS 58
Democrats, Republicans denounce swastika displayed at West Bend Farmers Market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Imagine walking around a farmer's market and coming across a swastika. Viewers who wished to remain anonymous sent CBS 58 News what they're calling disturbing images showing just that from the West Bend Farmers Market Saturday morning, on Sept. 24. People say it was...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities
WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Officers Endorse Ron Johnson As Mandela Barnes Criticized for Anti-Police Record
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was criticized for his anti-police record by the Milwaukee Police Association, the union that represents rank-and-file Milwaukee police officers. The MPA announced that it was endorsing U.S. Senator Ron Johnson in the Senate race. In the press call announcing the endorsement, Johnson accused Barnes of not...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Juneteenth Day official city holiday; Mayor Johnson signs ordinance
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee always goes big for Juneteenth with parades and a street festival, but now, June 19 is an official city holiday. Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed an ordinance Monday, Sept. 26 to make it official, joining with the federal government and about half the states in formally marking June 19 as a holiday honoring of the end of slavery in the United States.
WISN
U.S. Senate candidates on crime prevention in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Democratic Candidate Mandela Barnes and Republican Incumbent Ron Johnson are on the campaign trial for a U.S. Senate seat, just 45 days from Election Day. The two honing in on crime as the race heats up. "Well it's important that we do everything we can to prevent...
CBS 58
'Violence in this district is bad': West Allis-West Milwaukee mom taking action after son attacked by classmates
WEST MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A West Allis-West Milwaukee mom is taking action after her son, who has disabilities, was violently thrown to the ground by his classmates. He's a 12-year-old boy who did nothing to provoke the attack. It happened at Lane Intermediate School and has left lingering medical consequences.
