Fredericktown Village Council was recently awarded $70,000 in grant funding by the Knox County Foundation. The Knox County Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for Knox County residents through charitable giving to various community entities. This grant will be used to assist in offsetting the cost of traffic signal improvements at the intersection of Sandusky Street and Main Street, and this improvement will be incorporated into Fredericktown’s Streetscape Project in 2023. The Village’s Streetscape Project is being made possible by funding through the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Transportation Alternative Program (TAP). During final plan review, ODOT indicated that, due to a lack of vehicular traffic counts, existing traffic lights are unwarranted. Therefore, TAP funding will not cover the costs associated with traffic signal improvements at the three relevant intersections on N. Main Street. The estimated cost for each traffic signal was approximately $183,500.

FREDERICKTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO