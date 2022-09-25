Read full article on original website
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com
Knox County Foundation Awards $70,000 Grant to the Village of Fredericktown
Fredericktown Village Council was recently awarded $70,000 in grant funding by the Knox County Foundation. The Knox County Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for Knox County residents through charitable giving to various community entities. This grant will be used to assist in offsetting the cost of traffic signal improvements at the intersection of Sandusky Street and Main Street, and this improvement will be incorporated into Fredericktown’s Streetscape Project in 2023. The Village’s Streetscape Project is being made possible by funding through the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Transportation Alternative Program (TAP). During final plan review, ODOT indicated that, due to a lack of vehicular traffic counts, existing traffic lights are unwarranted. Therefore, TAP funding will not cover the costs associated with traffic signal improvements at the three relevant intersections on N. Main Street. The estimated cost for each traffic signal was approximately $183,500.
NBC4 Columbus
Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
WHIZ
Land Bank Meets With Muskingum County Commissioners
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Commissioner’s Office met with the Muskingum County Land Bank Monday morning. Together, they discussed the grants for demolition of the Mosaic Tile Company and Muson school buildings. One of the key topics of discussion was the reimbursable grants from the state the...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Stillwater Farms Faces Uncertain Future, AMIC Project Gets Funded By Marysville
The first reading of an ordinance that would re-zone seven parcels of land on the west side of the city to accommodate the building of the Stillwater Farms housing development raised more questions than answers at Monday’s Marysville City Council meeting. The proposed Stillwater Farms development would encompass just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County Breaks Ground On $40 Million Project
The Delaware County Regional Sewer District broke ground today on one of the first public-sector projects in the state to use an innovative design and construction process. To date, this process has enabled the county to expand the project by more than 20% at nearly the original cost. Due to the project’s significance, it also was awarded a $5 million grant from the Ohio Department of Development’s Ohio BUILDS Water Infrastructure Grant Program.
Bat with confirmed rabies found in Richland County
A bat with a case of rabies was found in Jefferson Township last week.
These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available. Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems. None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four […]
crawfordcountynow.com
American Legion Auxiliary Unit Member of the Year
BUCYRUS—Loretta Sue Adams of Colonel Crawford Unit 181, Bucyrus has been named the Ohio Unit Member of the Year at the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Ohio Convention held in Cincinnati this summer. Ms. Adams was also named the Central Division Unit Member of the Year at the ALA National Convention held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the end of August.
RELATED PEOPLE
'That is not a welcome space': Stonewall Columbus reflects on Title IX resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, the Ohio Board of Education discussed a resolution regarding Title IX. It's a response to President Biden's amendment to Title IX that would protect transgender students from discrimination. Stonewall Columbus, an LGBTQ+ organization, says their position is pretty clear. “Ultimately the proposal of this...
Richland County animal shelter overwhelmed after 5 recent humane cases
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Overwhelmed with dogs from five different recent humane cases, the Humane Society of Richland County‘s shelter is asking for help caring for all of the animals they are working to rehabilitate. The eighteen dogs are in addition to other animals at the shelter that are ready for adoption. Five of the […]
Honda employees waiting for overtime wages, workers say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at Honda’s manufacturing facility in Marysville tell NBC4 they are owed overtime wages for hours they worked as far back as December. Multiple workers contacted NBC4 Investigates in response to a report about overpaid bonuses that the automaker was working to recoup from Marysville employees. “I feel like there was […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Investigation into Galion Police Chief continues
GALION—The investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriguez remains unresolved. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave on August 17 so that a fact-finding investigation could move forward. Crawford County Now reached out to Galion City Communications Director Matt Echelberry and received this comment:. “The investigatory...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
Galion Inquirer
Multi-state fraud ring halted
CRAWFORD COUNTY — On September 21, 2022, a multi-state fraud ring was thwarted after a several month investigation. Sheriff Matt Bayles and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit in conjunction with Sheriff Scott Kent and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation conducted a months long investigation into a large-scale fraud ring involving several states including Ohio. A male suspect from Bedford, Ohio would arrive to purchase ATV’s, Razors or other equipment and pay with a fraudulent cashier’s check from the Hocking Valley Bank.
wosu.org
Haunted history of Ohio State University
Haunted classrooms? Unexplainable noises? The specter of students who enrolled but never left campus?. With Halloween approaching, we’ll discuss the spooky, paranormal and mysterious stories that are a part of the Ohio State University campus with Tom Betti and Doreen Uhas Sauer from the Columbus Landmarks Foundation. Make a...
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze
FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Candy By The Carload Returns In Powell
The City of Powell invites families to participate in its annual Candy by the Carload trick-or-treat event. Area businesses and organizations will fill the parking lot with trick-or-treat stations, handing out candy and other Halloween goodies. In the park, attendees will enjoy “Which Witch is Which?” by Celestial Voices and Halloween-themed performances from the Amazing Giants’ Acro Duo. Families will also be able to take selfies at the Halloween photo booth. Trick-or-treaters must register to participate at www.Powell.RecDesk.com.
crawfordcountynow.com
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County
TROY TOWNSHIP—The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 4:26 PM, on State Route 314 at State Route 97 in Troy Township, Morrow County. Catherine Smires, age 68, of Marengo, Ohio, was...
Well #$%&: This Ohio city is among the most foul-mouthed in US
Maybe Ohio's capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap.
One dead in Perry County head-on crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Jackson Township, Perry County, Tuesday. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on State Route 668. Catherine Sweeney, 73, of Junction City, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 […]
Comments / 0