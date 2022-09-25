Read full article on original website
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Temple News
Question marks remain as Owls enter AAC play
Temple Football (2-2, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) delivered its first shutout since Nov. 2016 in a 28-0 win against the FBS Independent University of Massachusetts (1-3). Although the scoreboard showed a dominant result, Temple’s play on the field was far from perfect. Temple’s quarterbacks have been under duress all...
Temple News
Breakout freshman shows promise for Owl’s future
Since arriving at Temple, Men’s Soccer freshman midfielder Draven Barnett has established himself as a pivotal player for the Owls. Barnett leads the team in minutes played with 645 and has only been substituted out of a game once in eight starts. Barnett, who has a versatile skillset, hasn’t...
Temple News
Barbon thrives amidst changes to Temple Football
When Jose Barbon realized redshirt-sophomore quarterback D’Wan Mathis was being replaced by true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner, in the second quarter of Temple’s game against Lafayette College on Sept. 10, he showed no signs of emotion, and strictly focused on securing a win. Barbon, a redshirt-junior wide receiver,...
Temple News
Majewski looks to write his own comeback story
Senior Temple Men’s Soccer midfielder Santiago Majewski never suffered a serious injury before arriving at Temple in 2018. Yet during the past two seasons, Majewski has suffered significant tears to both of his ACLs, preventing him from playing the game he loves. “I knew it right away, as soon...
Temple News
Coritz joins Temple to reunite with old teammate
When fifth-year defender Katie Coritz graduated from Paul VI High School in Clifton, Virginia, she believed her life after high school would pan out in New York City. She had her eyes set on playing Division I soccer at Columbia University for her entire collegiate career. Coritz graduated from Columbia...
Temple News
Owls drop second straight game to winless Penn
Temple field hockey (7-3, 1-1 Big East Conference) lost to the University of Pennsylvania (1-7, 0-1 Ivy League Conference) 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Temple Sports Complex, marking the first time the Owls were shutout this season. Despite coming out strong in the first half with multiple opportunities, Temple was not able to capitalize on their seven penalty corner attempts due to strong defense from the Quakers.
Temple News
Temple volleyball blanked by Tulsa in second conference game
Temple University volleyball (6-7,0-2 American Athletic Conference) lost every set against the University of Tulsa (9-5, 2-0 American) during a 3-0 loss in their second conference game of the season at the Donald W. Reynolds Center on Sunday afternoon. The Owls were not able to find a rhythm against the Golden Hurricane, struggling to dig attacks all afternoon.
Temple News
Owls snap scoreless streak in loss to Bulldogs
Temple University women’s soccer (0-5-4, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) lost to Gonzaga University (5-2-2, 0-0 Western Athletic Conference) 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Temple Sports Complex. Despite the loss, the Owls ended their seven game scoreless streak, recording their second second goal of the season late in the second half.
Temple News
Temple squanders first half lead in loss at USF
Temple men’s soccer (2-4-2, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) fell to the University of South Florida (2-3-2, 1-0-1 American) 2-1 on Saturday night at Corbett Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Temple is now on a two-game losing streak and has not won against a conference opponent in more than 500 days.
Former Central Bucks East Star Is Playing for Penn State, One of Best Punters in Country
While he might have taken a roundabout route to Penn State, former Central Bucks East star Barney Amor is a consistent tour de force for the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit, writes Sam Cohn for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 23-year-old punter was born in the Netherlands. He attended high...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Wawa’s Best (or Is It the Worst?) Sandwich Returns
Plus, a very Philly moment in that disturbing Wawa video, a new state park near us, and more of what we feel like telling you about right now. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com...
NBC Philadelphia
5 Students Shot, 1 Killed, at Roxborough HS Football Scrimmage
A teenage boy was killed and four others were injured in a shooting behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police said. The victims were Roxborough High School football players who were finishing a scrimmage against two others teams and were walking off the field,...
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Rising Threat to Homeowners
Housing markets in the United States today are rapidly changing. We are bombarded in the news about corporations purchasing homes across Sun Belt metros like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Phoenix. Reporting and research highlight the challenges faced by renters in private equity-backed properties, from maintenance requests gone unfulfilled to evictions as a core part of a fee-based business model.
Temple News
Temple student DJs at local bars and clubs in Philadelphia
For his college essay, Arjun Patel wrote about the euphoric feeling of people dancing and singing to his music when he would DJ an event with his uncle. “It’s a euphoric feeling knowing that you are the reason the crowd is enjoying and having a good time,” Patel said. “You have so much responsibility to make every person enjoy themselves and the moment you can see everyone dancing is a surreal feeling. That’s how I know I’m doing my job right.”
vista.today
Chester County Home to Four of Pennsylvania’s 50 Best School Districts for Athletes
The Conestoga High School football team represents the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranks 26th among Pennsylvania's best school districts for athletes. Chester County is home to four of Pennsylvania’s 50 best school districts for athletes in 2022, according to recently published rankings by Niche.com. To determine the 2022 Best...
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
Surveillance video released in killing of Temple graduate Everett Beauregard near Drexel
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing the moment a 23-year-old Temple University graduate was shot and killed in Powelton.
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
Temple News
An education abroad is a worthwhile experience
Studying abroad can open students’ eyes to a world of new perspectives by allowing them to immerse themselves in different cultures. Temple’s study abroad program is a worthwhile experience because it empowers students to challenge their way of thinking, develop independence and build universal skills. However, participating in these programs can be difficult because of expensive fees some students can’t afford, as the Temple Rome, Japan and Spain study abroad programs each cost roughly $20,000 without financial aid at minimum.
