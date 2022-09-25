ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Central Michigan University Chippewas

Two CMU Volleyball Players Earn Weekly MAC Honors

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Central Michigan's Claire Ammeraal and Maddie Whitfield were honored with individual Mid-American Conference weekly awards on Monday for their respective performances in the Chippewas' sweep of Ball State last weekend. The efforts of Ammeraal, a freshman setter from Madison, Wis., and of Whitfield, a senior...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan University Chippewas

Soccer Falls To Miami In MAC Game

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan soccer team fell on Sunday, 3-0, to Miami (Ohio) in a Mid-American Conference match at the CMU Soccer/Lacrosse Complex. The Chippewas are 1-6-2, 0-1-1 MAC. Miami is 5-2-2, 1-0-1. CMU freshman goalkeeperEmma Shingler made four saves while facing seven shots on goal.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan University Chippewas

Field Hockey Falls In Nonleaguer At No. 17 William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Central Michigan field hockey team dropped a 7-1 nonconference decision on Sunday to 17th-ranked William & Mary at the Tribe's Busch Field. The Chippewas (1-8) are set to entertain Ball State in a Mid-American Conference game on Friday, Sept. 30 (3 p.m.) and then will welcome Saint Francis for a nonleaguer on Sunday, Oct. 2 (noon).
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Mount Pleasant, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
Morning Sun

Governor appoints Clare, Gladwin judge

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime local attorney to a vacant judgeship in Clare and Gladwin counties. Tara Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey and Post, will fill the vacancy left by the death of 55th Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Evans May 2. Hovey will be sworn in...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Halloween attraction opens despite still waiting for approval

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - Friday was the grand opening of a long-awaited Halloween attraction in Genesee County despite not having final approval from the local planning commission. Flushing Township Supervisor Frederick Thorsby previously told TV5 the scope of Michigan’s Haunted Musical in Flushing Township had changed, and the planning commission...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

MDOT investing nearly $850K in repairing M-25 in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - The Michigan Department of Transportation is currently working on repairing a stretch of M-25 in Bay City. MDOT was scheduled to start work on the project on Monday, Sept. 12 and it is estimated that the work will be completed on Friday, Sept. 30. The project is focused on concrete pavement repairs on M-25 between McKinley Avenue and Johnson Street and it is expected to cost $849,250.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Speed believed to be factor in deadly Clare Co. crash

HAYES TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities believe speed was a factor in a crash that killed an 18-year-old man. Clare County Central Dispatch received a report on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. about a crash that happened in the area of Townline and Ridge roads in Hayes Township. The...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

37-year-old woman survives crash after being thrown from back window

SAGNINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Saginaw Township woman was hospitalized Thursday night after a violent crash in which she was thrown out of the back window. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the 37-year-old driver was intoxicated while she was driving a 2013 Nissan Juke westbound on Pierce Road just west of Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township around 10:25 p.m.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

