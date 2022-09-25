Read full article on original website
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Two CMU Volleyball Players Earn Weekly MAC Honors
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Central Michigan's Claire Ammeraal and Maddie Whitfield were honored with individual Mid-American Conference weekly awards on Monday for their respective performances in the Chippewas' sweep of Ball State last weekend. The efforts of Ammeraal, a freshman setter from Madison, Wis., and of Whitfield, a senior...
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Soccer Falls To Miami In MAC Game
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan soccer team fell on Sunday, 3-0, to Miami (Ohio) in a Mid-American Conference match at the CMU Soccer/Lacrosse Complex. The Chippewas are 1-6-2, 0-1-1 MAC. Miami is 5-2-2, 1-0-1. CMU freshman goalkeeperEmma Shingler made four saves while facing seven shots on goal.
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Field Hockey Falls In Nonleaguer At No. 17 William & Mary
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Central Michigan field hockey team dropped a 7-1 nonconference decision on Sunday to 17th-ranked William & Mary at the Tribe's Busch Field. The Chippewas (1-8) are set to entertain Ball State in a Mid-American Conference game on Friday, Sept. 30 (3 p.m.) and then will welcome Saint Francis for a nonleaguer on Sunday, Oct. 2 (noon).
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Parents can get free Pack n' Plays and car seats through West MI organization
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eligible parents in Kent County can receive a free Pack n' Play and car seat through Family Futures. It's part of an initiative during National Baby Safety Month. "Two to three babies die every day due to unsafe sleep-related causes in Michigan," said Blakelee Dunkleberg,...
Morning Sun
Governor appoints Clare, Gladwin judge
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime local attorney to a vacant judgeship in Clare and Gladwin counties. Tara Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey and Post, will fill the vacancy left by the death of 55th Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Evans May 2. Hovey will be sworn in...
Police bodycams show Michigan State Police trooper punching, knocking out handcuffed Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — In March, Saginaw resident Vance D. Martin was pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers after reportedly speeding and running two stop signs. In the following half-hour or so, things would escalate to the point that a trooper repeatedly punched a handcuffed Martin in the face.
With candidate pool narrowed, voters to choose Saginaw County judge in November
SAGINAW, MI — And then there were two. Voters in the August primary election narrowed a field of five candidates down to two people vying for a Saginaw County Circuit Court seat: Megan Cottington-Heath and Brittany Dicken. In the nonpartisan battle, the two will face each other again in...
WNEM
Halloween attraction opens despite still waiting for approval
FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - Friday was the grand opening of a long-awaited Halloween attraction in Genesee County despite not having final approval from the local planning commission. Flushing Township Supervisor Frederick Thorsby previously told TV5 the scope of Michigan’s Haunted Musical in Flushing Township had changed, and the planning commission...
Michigan man pleads guilty to murder, mutilation of body
Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court Thursday, nearly three years after 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was killed, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.
MDOT investing nearly $850K in repairing M-25 in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Michigan Department of Transportation is currently working on repairing a stretch of M-25 in Bay City. MDOT was scheduled to start work on the project on Monday, Sept. 12 and it is estimated that the work will be completed on Friday, Sept. 30. The project is focused on concrete pavement repairs on M-25 between McKinley Avenue and Johnson Street and it is expected to cost $849,250.
Addressing troubled housing, Saginaw council OK’s largest stimulus expenditures yet
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw will spend $11.6 million of its $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funds on four initiatives aimed at revitalizing the city’s housing stock. The Saginaw City Council approved the measures during a special meeting Monday, Sept. 26, when members debated how...
abc12.com
Suspect in Bridgeport High School stabbing incident arraigned as new details emerge
SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - New details on a stabbing incident inside a mid-Michigan high school. The suspect was arraigned today. Thursday right around noon, parents rushed to Bridgeport High School after they were notified about the stabbing. We are told the two victims are recovering. An 18-year-old has been formally...
WNEM
Sheriff: Speed believed to be factor in deadly Clare Co. crash
HAYES TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities believe speed was a factor in a crash that killed an 18-year-old man. Clare County Central Dispatch received a report on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. about a crash that happened in the area of Townline and Ridge roads in Hayes Township. The...
Lake Co. Sheriff shares thoughts on bank robbery, bomb threat
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin shared his thoughts Saturday after a bank robbery, bomb threat and school district evacuation happened earlier in the week.
abc12.com
37-year-old woman survives crash after being thrown from back window
SAGNINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Saginaw Township woman was hospitalized Thursday night after a violent crash in which she was thrown out of the back window. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the 37-year-old driver was intoxicated while she was driving a 2013 Nissan Juke westbound on Pierce Road just west of Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township around 10:25 p.m.
