Noah Gragson leads the way during a restart in Saturday's race. Al Key/DRC

FORT WORTH — Noah Gragson started the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff Saturday with a massive points advantage, and now he doesn’t even have to worry about the next two races.

Gragson dominated the final stage of the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway to post a record-tying fourth consecutive victory and clinch a berth in the championship Round of 8.