The Lohn Eagles took the field Saturday night in Rising Star, falling to the Wildcats 78-6. The Eagles TD came on a strip and score by Senior Kavaan Flores. Then we kept the pedal to the metal as they padded their stats against the outmanned Eagles. The Junior High Eagles were led by Joe’Anthony DelaFuente. He led the team by scoring both touchdowns in Lohn’s 62-12 effort. The Eagles have an open date this week before starting district play against the Rochelle Hornets on Friday, Oct. 7th.

RISING STAR, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO