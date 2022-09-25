ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, TX

Comments / 1

Related
brady-today.com

Brady Cross Country Competes Hard at Miles Meet, JV Boys Take 1st Place

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Brady XC and Brady Middle XC competed in the Miles Invitational Meet. This was a large meet with around 600 high school and middle school athletes. This was a hard meet for our runners due to us having a short turnaround from a very tough course from the previous meet. By the time the MS competed is was very hot and dusty.
BRADY, TX
brady-today.com

THE EAGLE REPORT - Eagles Fall to Rising Star 78-6, Ag Mechanics Busy With Projects

The Lohn Eagles took the field Saturday night in Rising Star, falling to the Wildcats 78-6. The Eagles TD came on a strip and score by Senior Kavaan Flores. Then we kept the pedal to the metal as they padded their stats against the outmanned Eagles. The Junior High Eagles were led by Joe’Anthony DelaFuente. He led the team by scoring both touchdowns in Lohn’s 62-12 effort. The Eagles have an open date this week before starting district play against the Rochelle Hornets on Friday, Oct. 7th.
RISING STAR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Rochelle, TX
City
Royalty, TX
City
Evant, TX
KWTX

Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
WACO, TX
highlandernews.com

Community mobilizes following fire captain's passing

A Marble Falls and Spicewood fire agency leader has died, and the community has mobilized to support the family and the memory of the firefighter. On Friday, Sept. 23, officials announced that Sam Stacks had died. He was the fire chief of Burnet County ESD9/Spicewood Fire Rescue. “Sam’s reputation in...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox44news.com

Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting

TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
TROY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter King
BigCountryHomepage

JUST IN: Man drowns during family gathering at Lake Cisco

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man drowned during a family event at Lake Cisco early Friday morning. Police say a 53-year-old Cisco man entered the lake while attending a gathering of family and friends around 12:30 a.m. and after several minutes, his loved ones realized he never returned to shore. First responders were called to […]
CISCO, TX
KWTX

MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-35 NEAR BELTON

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police are working a serious motorcycle crash on the southbound side I-35 heading towards Belton near Exit 293B. Traffic is shut down and is being redirected and diverted off at 6th Avenue. Belton Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evant Rochelle
WacoTrib.com

The Castle makes its mark: A look inside before ‘Fixer Upper’ debut

"Are you ready to see your fixer-upper?" How many times have "Fixer Upper" fans heard Joanna Gaines say those words before the big reveal on their popular home renovation show?. And here I was, standing outside the Cottonland Castle, i.e., Chip and Jo Gaines’ most famous Magnolia acquisition (outside of...
WACO, TX
FOX West Texas

Brownwood man dies in single-vehicle crash near Early

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A Brownwood man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, northwest of Early in Brown County. According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Michael Ray Reeves, 33, of Brownwood, was driving south on County Road 257 in Brown County when he traveled into a right-hand curve in the roadway.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Driver ejected, killed in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County early Wednesday morning. Michael Reeves, of Brownwood, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 257 northwest of Early just after midnight, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
brownwoodnews.com

Four sentences handed out in 35th district court

District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Reyes Moreno pled guilty to the felony offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to twenty (20) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Temple police search for missing 12-year-old

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Dominick Casteel. Dominick is 5 feet, and weighs between 80 and 90 pounds. According to authorities, the boy was last seen in the 2700 block of West Ave R. If you have information, call police at 254-298-5500.
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy