Brady Cross Country Competes Hard at Miles Meet, JV Boys Take 1st Place
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Brady XC and Brady Middle XC competed in the Miles Invitational Meet. This was a large meet with around 600 high school and middle school athletes. This was a hard meet for our runners due to us having a short turnaround from a very tough course from the previous meet. By the time the MS competed is was very hot and dusty.
Brady Lady Dogs Pick Up First District Win in Thrilling Fashion Over Florence
Brady improves to 1-1 in district with a thrilling victory over Florence High School. The Lady Bulldogs rallied back after dropping the first set to win sets 2 and 3 and finishing the game with a fifth set win. (25-27, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12) Kyndell Malaer knocked down 10 kills...
THE EAGLE REPORT - Eagles Fall to Rising Star 78-6, Ag Mechanics Busy With Projects
The Lohn Eagles took the field Saturday night in Rising Star, falling to the Wildcats 78-6. The Eagles TD came on a strip and score by Senior Kavaan Flores. Then we kept the pedal to the metal as they padded their stats against the outmanned Eagles. The Junior High Eagles were led by Joe’Anthony DelaFuente. He led the team by scoring both touchdowns in Lohn’s 62-12 effort. The Eagles have an open date this week before starting district play against the Rochelle Hornets on Friday, Oct. 7th.
Sports Schedules for McCulloch County and Surrounding Areas - Sept 26-30
Below is the schedule for the week of September 26-30. Lohn at San Saba meet (TBA) Brady HS at Llano HS, (AM) Brady MS at Llano JH, (PM) Brady HS at Comfort HS, 4:30PM (VARSITY) Brady JV at Comfort, 6:30PM (Black/Gold) Rochelle HS at Moran HS, 5PM. *Tickets for these...
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
39-Year-Old Dominique Laprell Parker Died In A Fatal Crash In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Harker Heights Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Community mobilizes following fire captain's passing
A Marble Falls and Spicewood fire agency leader has died, and the community has mobilized to support the family and the memory of the firefighter. On Friday, Sept. 23, officials announced that Sam Stacks had died. He was the fire chief of Burnet County ESD9/Spicewood Fire Rescue. “Sam’s reputation in...
Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
Crash report: 30-year-old Central Texas woman dies in Callahan County wreck
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 30-year-old Central Texas woman was killed Monday morning in a traffic wreck near Baird. According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 45-year-old Rockdale man was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on State Highway 36 when he collided with a ‘truck tractor […]
JUST IN: Man drowns during family gathering at Lake Cisco
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man drowned during a family event at Lake Cisco early Friday morning. Police say a 53-year-old Cisco man entered the lake while attending a gathering of family and friends around 12:30 a.m. and after several minutes, his loved ones realized he never returned to shore. First responders were called to […]
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In McLennan County (McLennan County, TX)
Official reports confirm at least one fatality in a multi-vehicle accident north of Elm Mott in Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety has stated that the incident took place on Monday morning on Interstate 35 which [..]
MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-35 NEAR BELTON
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police are working a serious motorcycle crash on the southbound side I-35 heading towards Belton near Exit 293B. Traffic is shut down and is being redirected and diverted off at 6th Avenue. Belton Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
The Castle makes its mark: A look inside before ‘Fixer Upper’ debut
"Are you ready to see your fixer-upper?" How many times have "Fixer Upper" fans heard Joanna Gaines say those words before the big reveal on their popular home renovation show?. And here I was, standing outside the Cottonland Castle, i.e., Chip and Jo Gaines’ most famous Magnolia acquisition (outside of...
Brownwood man dies in single-vehicle crash near Early
BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A Brownwood man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, northwest of Early in Brown County. According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Michael Ray Reeves, 33, of Brownwood, was driving south on County Road 257 in Brown County when he traveled into a right-hand curve in the roadway.
Even cooler morning temperatures expected Wednesday and Thursday
Low temperatures dip into the 50s areawide for the next two mornings, with isolated upper 40s in the coldest rural valleys. -- David Yeomans
Driver ejected, killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County early Wednesday morning. Michael Reeves, of Brownwood, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 257 northwest of Early just after midnight, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
Mike Copeland: Simply Delicious Bakery moving; Buc-ee's founder; building permits, U-Haul, H-E-B and more
No joke, Toasted Yolk Cafe will open at 1725 Washington Ave., in the former Marlow Furniture building. A $400,000 building permit has been issued to accommodate renovations to the building that will become home to a growing Houston-based chain that dotes on breakfast, brunch and lunch. Local real estate agent...
Four sentences handed out in 35th district court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Reyes Moreno pled guilty to the felony offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to twenty (20) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
Temple police search for missing 12-year-old
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Dominick Casteel. Dominick is 5 feet, and weighs between 80 and 90 pounds. According to authorities, the boy was last seen in the 2700 block of West Ave R. If you have information, call police at 254-298-5500.
Two-vehicle collision in Callahan County claims life of 30-year-old woman
According to information received from the Texas Department of Public Safety Tuesday afternoon, a two-vehicle accident between a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2000 Ford Expedition at 5:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 on State Highway 36, 12 miles south of Baird, claimed one life. Megan Janea Murphy, 30, from Jarrell,...
