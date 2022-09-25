Read full article on original website
STRAIGHT OUTTA LUBBOCK!
Can Texas Wine Hack It Against Global Competition?. Llano Estacado Entered Its Wine In The 2022 Global Syrah Masters And Just Won Two Silver Medals On Its First Attempt. The Global Wine Masters is a unique wine competition in that it pits wines of the same variety from across the world, and judges them blind through the palates of Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, and Senior Buyers. Anyone can enter, and this year Llano Estacado Winery, based in Lubbock, Texas entered their 2018 Texas Syrah and their 2019 Texas Syrah ‘La Violette’. Each of them won a silver medal in their category.
