ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Robert Griffin III calls out Mizzou, Eli Drinkwitz for not getting Luther Burden involved in offense

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Georgia Tech coach candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken, Jamey Chadwell among top names to watch

Georgia Tech finally pulled the plug on Geoff Collins this weekend, firing the embattled head coach Sunday after a 1-3 start to the season according to Bryce Koon of GoJackets.com. As an ACC program with plenty of fertile recruiting ground nearby, Georgia Tech should have a solid list of candidates to work with. Shortly after the news regarding Collins' fate broke, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd identified a handful of key names to know, with Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders topping the list.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Kenny McIntosh injury update from Kirby Smart for Missouri game

Georgia came out of its third non-conference game of the year with a 39-22 home win over Kent State, but a closer-than-expected matchup led to the Dawgs playing its starters well into the fourth quarter. That led to some worry when senior running back Kenny McIntosh hobbled off the field after a five-yard run in the red zone and went to the injury tent with eight minutes left in the game and did not return to action. Kirby Smart provided an update on Monday when talking to reporters.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luther Burden
Person
Robert Griffin Iii

Comments / 0

Community Policy