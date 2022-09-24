Robert Griffin III calls out Mizzou, Eli Drinkwitz for not getting Luther Burden involved in offense

Georgia came out of its third non-conference game of the year with a 39-22 home win over Kent State, but a closer-than-expected matchup led to the Dawgs playing its starters well into the fourth quarter. That led to some worry when senior running back Kenny McIntosh hobbled off the field after a five-yard run in the red zone and went to the injury tent with eight minutes left in the game and did not return to action. Kirby Smart provided an update on Monday when talking to reporters.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO