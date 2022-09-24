Robert Griffin III calls out Mizzou, Eli Drinkwitz for not getting Luther Burden involved in offense

Read full article on original website
Georgia Tech Football: 3 candidates who could replace Geoff Collins
Georgia Tech football finally pulled the plug on Geoff Collins and here are three candidates to replace him as the Yellow Jackets’ next head coach. It’s not always easy to identify the next great college football head coach and in the case of Georgia Tech football, Geoff Collins wasn’t the guy.
Georgia Tech coach candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken, Jamey Chadwell among top names to watch
Georgia Tech finally pulled the plug on Geoff Collins this weekend, firing the embattled head coach Sunday after a 1-3 start to the season according to Bryce Koon of GoJackets.com. As an ACC program with plenty of fertile recruiting ground nearby, Georgia Tech should have a solid list of candidates to work with. Shortly after the news regarding Collins' fate broke, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd identified a handful of key names to know, with Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders topping the list.
Injury update: Saban shares latest on Byron Young after Vandy game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young exited Saturday’s contest against Vanderbilt with an injury and was unable to return to the first SEC game of the year. After the 55-3 win over the Commodores, head coach Nick Saban shared the latest on Young. “He’s got a...
Georgia football: Kenny McIntosh injury update from Kirby Smart for Missouri game
Georgia came out of its third non-conference game of the year with a 39-22 home win over Kent State, but a closer-than-expected matchup led to the Dawgs playing its starters well into the fourth quarter. That led to some worry when senior running back Kenny McIntosh hobbled off the field after a five-yard run in the red zone and went to the injury tent with eight minutes left in the game and did not return to action. Kirby Smart provided an update on Monday when talking to reporters.
KJ Jefferson, Jadon Haselwood shift focus to Alabama after Arkansas football's 23-21 loss to Texas A&M
KJ Jefferson and Jadon Haselwood put Arkansas football's 23-21 loss against Texas A&M to bed shortly after Saturday's game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Razorbacks' quarterback and wide receiver reflected on the SEC defeat, the program's first of the season, while moving on with Week 5 versus Alabama in mind.
