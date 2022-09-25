Read full article on original website
MLB
Why talent wasn’t enough for White Sox
CHICAGO -- I was wrong. Those three words are easy for me to write because I rarely, if ever, make a mistake. (Pause for those who know me to stop laughing. Or those who don’t know me. Or those who will know me.) But in my Newsletter from Sept....
MLB
Royals post 11 runs in one crazy inning
KANSAS CITY -- Now that was a home finale to remember. In their final game at Kauffman Stadium this year, the Royals found themselves down nine runs in the fifth inning to the Mariners on Sunday afternoon. Then they found themselves leading by two runs after the sixth inning. By...
MLB
For starters: Cubs' rotation thriving down the stretch
PITTSBURGH -- The Cubs' rotation has quietly ranked among the best in baseball over the past two-plus months. Look no further than the starting pitching ERA leaderboard during the second half. Four of the top five teams with the best rotation ERA since the All-Star break are ticketed for the...
MLB
Nestor's scoreless start puts ERA in rare club
NEW YORK -- It was the last game of a six-game homestand at Yankee Stadium. The fans were hoping that Aaron Judge would at least tie Roger Maris by hitting his 61st home run, an American League record. But Judge wasn’t able to hit a home run in a rain-shortened 2-0 victory over the Red Sox on Sunday night.
MLB
Circle it! Padres slice magic number to 6
DENVER -- On Saturday night -- after he finished his media responsibilities and before he left for the team bus -- Padres third baseman Manny Machado grabbed a blue dry-erase marker and drew a massive “8” on the whiteboard at the exit to Coors Field’s visitors’ clubhouse. Then he circled it. For full effect.
MLB
Springer (2 HRs) hitting new gear for WC leaders
ST. PETERSBURG -- When summer ends, George Springer season begins. Springer launched two home runs in Sunday’s 7-1 win over the Rays, the second of which still hasn’t landed, carrying the Blue Jays back to a two-game lead in the American League Wild Card race. Coming off two losses to open the series, Toronto took back control of its own fate down the stretch.
MLB・
MLB
Lights-out Javier primed to be Astros' key weapon in playoffs
BALTIMORE -- The Astros have a starting rotation filled with pitchers that are peaking at the right time with the postseason just around the corner. With Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr. and Framber Valdez leading the rotation, the Astros are set up nicely for what they hope will be another long playoff run.
MLB
Yanks win rain-shortened game with Judge stranded on deck
NEW YORK -- The next spot due to bat in the Yankees' lineup belonged to Aaron Judge, a compelling reason to brave the deluge that pounded Yankee Stadium when play halted on Sunday evening. Most of the crowd remained, time frozen at the end of the sixth inning, hoping Mother Nature would grant a window for one more crack at history.
MLB
Playoff-hopeful Phils 'locked in' for season-ending 10-game trip
PHILADELPHIA -- Sunday doesn't have to be the Phillies' final Citizens Bank Park moment in 2022. They can come back here. They can change it. They lost to the Braves in 11 innings on Sunday, 8-7, to drop their final home game of the season. The Phillies' magic number to clinch their first postseason appearance since 2011 is eight with 10 games to play. If the Phils go just 5-5 the rest of the way to finish 88-74, the Brewers need to go 7-2 to finish 89-73 to knock Philadelphia from the third NL Wild Card spot.
MLB
Abrams' philosophy of 'living in the moment' pays off in 3-hit game
MIAMI -- CJ Abrams has showcased his head-turning talents on the bases early into his Major League career. On Sunday, the 21-year-old shortstop also demonstrated his ability to make adjustments with a pair of notable baserunning sequences in the Nationals’ 6-1 win over the Marlins at loanDepot park. “He...
MLB・
MLB
Suarez's solid outing backed by two superstars
MINNEAPOLIS -- Left-hander José Suarez turned it around after consecutive subpar outings with a strong start against the Twins and was backed by a familiar duo, as superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani both had big days at the plate. Suarez debuted a new slider and allowed two runs...
MLB
Mariners end forgettable trip on low note
KANSAS CITY -- This road trip couldn’t end soon enough for the Mariners. What was already a trip to forget spiraled into losing a nine-run lead in the sixth inning and falling to the Royals, 13-12, on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Seattle heads home after an abysmal 10-game...
MLB
Brown 'continues to get better,' takes Mets' co-aces deep
OAKLAND -- As Seth Brown’s early-season slump prolonged into May, A’s manager Mark Kotsay pulled the outfielder into his office for a discussion about shifting to more of an opposite-field approach at the plate. Kotsay’s message to Brown, who was hitting .158 through his first 34 games of...
MLB
Feeling 'fine,' Goldy looking to get bat going again
LOS ANGELES -- Back on Aug. 25, a day when Paul Goldschmidt crafted a three-hit, two-homer, five-RBI-day to pull within one long ball of leading the National League in the top three major offensive categories, the Cardinals star slugger swatted away Triple Crown talk like it was some sort of hanging curveball in his wheelhouse.
MLB
Hamilton doesn't throw away his shot: 1st MLB hit a HR
MINNEAPOLIS -- The crowd of 24,133 at Target Field was mostly subdued for much of a chilly afternoon after Minnesota fell behind early -- aside from some scattered cheers when the Vikings beat the Lions across town -- with an 11-run inning by the Royals against the Mariners serving as the only barrier between the Twins and mathematical elimination from the playoffs.
MLB
This 16-year-old 'unicorn' is a switch-hitter AND switch-pitcher
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Max Charles displayed an 88 mph fastball during Game 3 of the States Play Invitational on Sunday as a right-handed pitcher. Then, he displayed an 87 mph fastball as a lefty. “He’s like a switch-hitting Ohtani that pitches [with both arms],” said broadcaster Bruce Chen as he...
MLB
No need for tears! Bednar gifts 2 signed balls for quarreling brothers
David Bednar is an All-Star pitcher, but he's apparently skilled at solving brotherly infighting as well. It all started when a couple of young Pirates fans, Wesley and William, attended Monday's game against the Reds at PNC Park. Their father caught a foul ball off the bat of Pirates outfielder...
MLB
Young Guardians make history with AL Central title
ARLINGTON -- There’s been so much focus on how young the Guardians' roster is this season. So along with a typical champagne celebration, what’s more fitting than a pizza party for a young club that just clinched the American League Central?. Oscar Gonzalez and Cal Quantrill were bringing...
MLB
'This team has a lot of fight': Upcoming road trip crucial for O's
BALTIMORE -- The next time the Orioles play at home, a three-game set against the Blue Jays to close their regular season, it’s not clear what type of team they’ll be. They could be a postseason team, though the odds remain against them. Or they could be eliminated, their valiant come-from-nowhere efforts short of the ultimate prize.
MLB
Bucs mulling over current, future options at 1st base
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates possess several promising pieces. Bryan Reynolds was an All-Star last year, and David Bednar was an All-Star this year. Ke’Bryan Hayes might be the game’s best defender, and Oneil Cruz might be the game’s tantalizing talent. They, along with several other potential-filled young players, stand to serve as the foundation of Pittsburgh’s next winning team. But going into next season, there’s a need that requires addressing: first base.
