Newark, DE

bluehens.com

Delaware Women’s Golfers 10th at Golfweek Red Sky Classic

WOLCOTT, Colo. – The University of Delaware women's golf team recorded a 303 score on Tuesday and sits in 10th place following the second round of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic. The Blue Hens, who posed a 289 score on Monday, are 10th out of 20 squads with a...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Volleyball Sweeps Weekend at Hampton

Box Score HAMPTON, Va. – The University of Delaware volleyball team earned its second straight win (25-18, 25-18, 25-19) over Hampton on Sunday afternoon to improve to 8-4 overall and remain a perfect 4-0 in conference play. The Blue Hens have now won seven consecutive matches. "Lily Rogers did...
HAMPTON, VA
bluehens.com

Women’s Soccer Drops 2-1 Decision to CofC

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Delaware women's soccer team fell to College of Charleston on Sunday afternoon, 2-1. College of Charleston scored in the 35th and 69th minutes to take a 2-0 lead over the Blue Hens. Fifth-year senior forward Sara D'Appolonia, Delaware's leading scorer, connected with the ball for a...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Field Hockey defeated by No. 12 Saint Joseph's

NEWARK, Del. – Delaware field hockey (1-8) dropped a non-conference game 6-0 against Saint Joseph's (6-3) on Sunday at Rullo Stadium. The Hawks got on the board first with a goal at the 13th minute. The Blue Hens had an opportunity to tie the game with a penalty corner. Julia Duffhuis' shot was blocked and the first quarter ended.
NEWARK, DE
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Virginia

VIRGINIA - Virginia has several top-notch eateries if you're in the mood for a steak. The great American restaurant chain is well represented in the region, with its crown jewel located in Tysons Corner. The eatery features high-end cuts and mahogany tables and booths. It also offers delivery and carryout options.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

2 Shot Near Del. High School Football Game

Two people were shot near a high school football game in Middletown, Delaware on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Bunker Hill Road just west of Choptank Road at around 9:15 p.m., Middletown police said in a statement. Two gunshot victims were found in the area and taken to Christiana Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
13newsnow.com

Navy turns to HBCUs in effort to increase diversity

NORFOLK, Va. — The nation's first African-American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said, "With respect to diversity, I've got to make sure that we continue to make strides." But, according to a 2019 Congressional Research Service report the military still has a long way to go. The report says...
NORFOLK, VA
multihousingnews.com

Virginia Asset Sells for $32M

Berkadia arranged the transaction and secured acquisition financing under the form of a five-year bridge loan. The Linden Property Group and Navy Squared Partners have acquired The Village at Stoneybrook, a 256-unit multifamily community in Newport News, Va. Berkadia Norfolk represented the seller, Stoneybrook & Associated LLC, in the $32...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
foxbaltimore.com

2 stores in Baltimore County sell winning lottery tickets worth $100,000

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two stores in Gynn Oak and Parkville sold winning lottery tickets worth $100,000 each last week, the Maryland Lottery said. A player claimed a $100,000 prize after they bought a Money Rush scratch-off from the ING Wireless store in the 7000 block of Liberty Road. Meanwhile, the 8 Days A Week Liquor in the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue sold a Keno ticket on Sept. 22 also worth $100,00. The ticket was also claimed, the lottery said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania

While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE

