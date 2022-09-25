Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this Maryland Boat RideTravel MavenChesapeake City, MD
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Related
bluehens.com
Delaware Women’s Golfers 10th at Golfweek Red Sky Classic
WOLCOTT, Colo. – The University of Delaware women's golf team recorded a 303 score on Tuesday and sits in 10th place following the second round of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic. The Blue Hens, who posed a 289 score on Monday, are 10th out of 20 squads with a...
bluehens.com
Volleyball Sweeps Weekend at Hampton
Box Score HAMPTON, Va. – The University of Delaware volleyball team earned its second straight win (25-18, 25-18, 25-19) over Hampton on Sunday afternoon to improve to 8-4 overall and remain a perfect 4-0 in conference play. The Blue Hens have now won seven consecutive matches. "Lily Rogers did...
bluehens.com
Women’s Soccer Drops 2-1 Decision to CofC
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Delaware women's soccer team fell to College of Charleston on Sunday afternoon, 2-1. College of Charleston scored in the 35th and 69th minutes to take a 2-0 lead over the Blue Hens. Fifth-year senior forward Sara D'Appolonia, Delaware's leading scorer, connected with the ball for a...
bluehens.com
Field Hockey defeated by No. 12 Saint Joseph's
NEWARK, Del. – Delaware field hockey (1-8) dropped a non-conference game 6-0 against Saint Joseph's (6-3) on Sunday at Rullo Stadium. The Hawks got on the board first with a goal at the 13th minute. The Blue Hens had an opportunity to tie the game with a penalty corner. Julia Duffhuis' shot was blocked and the first quarter ended.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Virginia
VIRGINIA - Virginia has several top-notch eateries if you're in the mood for a steak. The great American restaurant chain is well represented in the region, with its crown jewel located in Tysons Corner. The eatery features high-end cuts and mahogany tables and booths. It also offers delivery and carryout options.
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Shot Near Del. High School Football Game
Two people were shot near a high school football game in Middletown, Delaware on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Bunker Hill Road just west of Choptank Road at around 9:15 p.m., Middletown police said in a statement. Two gunshot victims were found in the area and taken to Christiana Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
RELATED PEOPLE
13newsnow.com
Navy turns to HBCUs in effort to increase diversity
NORFOLK, Va. — The nation's first African-American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said, "With respect to diversity, I've got to make sure that we continue to make strides." But, according to a 2019 Congressional Research Service report the military still has a long way to go. The report says...
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
multihousingnews.com
Virginia Asset Sells for $32M
Berkadia arranged the transaction and secured acquisition financing under the form of a five-year bridge loan. The Linden Property Group and Navy Squared Partners have acquired The Village at Stoneybrook, a 256-unit multifamily community in Newport News, Va. Berkadia Norfolk represented the seller, Stoneybrook & Associated LLC, in the $32...
vabeach.com
Pub and Bar Trivia – Places to Play Around Virginia Beach
Also known as bar trivia, pub trivia is a game that has drawn people towards pubs for years now. It’s a jolly night of playing quiz games with strangers as you bond over drinks and food. Even teetotallers are often drawn into game night just to take part in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Urology of Virginia hosts 2022 Men's Health Summit
Saturday, dozens came out to Virginia Beach for the 2022 Men's Health Summit, hosted by Urology of Virginia.
foxbaltimore.com
2 stores in Baltimore County sell winning lottery tickets worth $100,000
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two stores in Gynn Oak and Parkville sold winning lottery tickets worth $100,000 each last week, the Maryland Lottery said. A player claimed a $100,000 prize after they bought a Money Rush scratch-off from the ING Wireless store in the 7000 block of Liberty Road. Meanwhile, the 8 Days A Week Liquor in the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue sold a Keno ticket on Sept. 22 also worth $100,00. The ticket was also claimed, the lottery said.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania
While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this Maryland Boat Ride
Fall in Maryland is undeniably beautiful. The start of the fall season brings apple cider donuts, hayrides, crisp air, and pumpkin patches. However, there's always one favorite activity at the top of our list as soon as the temperature drops and that's leaf-peeping.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
An actor and Philly native comes home to encourage big change through small choices
Actor Elijah Everett is hosting a community empowerment event on Saturday at his alma mater, Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. “I’ve seen the decline in our community there,” he said. “We have to get outside our norm of thinking.”
Williamsburg residents recount damaging storms
A line of heavy storms rocked parts of Williamsburg Sunday. Trees were uprooted, several homes saw damage, and thousands were left without power.
Comments / 0