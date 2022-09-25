ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, TX

Texas A&M-Commerce routs NAIA’s North American U. 63-3

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Zadock Dinkelmann threw three touchdown passes to Andrew Armstrong and Texas A&M-Commerce staked NAIA-member North American University to a 3-0 lead before scoring 63 unanswered points for a 63-3 non-conference win on Saturday night.

Texas A&M-Commerce (2-2) held the Stallions to just 18 total yards, allowing just 13 yards rushing on 24 carries and forcing nine punts.

J.T. Smith carried three times for 106 yards and two touchdowns. The Lions ran for 242 yards on 33 collective carries and scored six touchdowns on the ground.

Dinkelmann was 20-of-25 passing for 238 yards. Armstrong caught four passes for 119 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

Related
KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
bigcountryhomepage.com

Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
City
Commerce, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Commerce, TX
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Commerce, TX
Football
Commerce, TX
College Sports
City
Armstrong, TX
College Station, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
KTEN.com

New Fannin County reservoir edges closer to completion

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — After nearly two decades of planning and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is approaching the finish line. The reservoir is first new major lake in Texas in almost three decades. The addition of electricity means the dam is deemed substantially complete. Bois d'Arc Lake was built...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
CandysDirt

7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store

When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
Local Profile

Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons

One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naia#Texas A M#College Football#North American University#Lions#American Football#Texas A M Commerce#Stallions#Ap
ketr.org

Lamar, Red River counties to receive rural broadband federal funding

Lamar County and Red River County will be receiving federal funding to help with the digital infrastructure in those counties. The Biden administration will spend more than 65 million dollars to build out rural high-speed internet in Texas. Texas will be one of 20 states to benefit from the investment under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider reports.
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game

DALLAS - Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night. This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through...
DALLAS, TX
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Mckinney, TX

Whether you’re in town for a visit or recently moved to the area, Mckinney, TX, is an excellent place to let life slow down a little. There are beautiful landscapes, plenty of quaint little shops, and no end of delicious local cuisine. Below, we’ll show you the 15 best...
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
easttexasradio.com

Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs

Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
WFAA

TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
RICHARDSON, TX
ktoy1047.com

Oklahoma wreck leaves woman, child dead

The crash occurred Friday afternoon on US-271 in Grant, Oklahoma, when a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Rekia Johnson failed to yield and pulled out in front of the semi driven by 35-year-old John King. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol pronounced Johnson and a 4-year-old child dead at the scene. Another 4-year-old...
Larry Lease

Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel

Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
KTEN.com

TxDOT sets date for completion of U.S. 75 project

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Here is some welcome news for motorists who travel along busy U.S. Highway 75 in Grayson County. The Texas Department of Transportation now says construction is expected to end about one year from now, in the fall of 2023. That time frame comes with a...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night. The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.
CANTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy