Aaron and Jeff hold things down while Ed has his oil properly changed. When Ed finally joins, he has not watched or listened or read enough to contribute anything. Between Ed, the random spammers, and other distractions, good luck listening to Aaron and Jeff (joined by Chad) covering the Bengals and Bearcats. With an entertaining Lightning Round and an epic Bum of the Week, you won't want to miss this episode!

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO