Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'A servant leader': Miller Kopp didn't adjust easily to Indiana. But now, he's finding his way.
About four weeks into Indiana's summer workouts this offseason, Miller Kopp gathered his teammates together for an announcement: he bought each player a personal gift specific to their personalities. Kopp gave star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis a piece of wood. Senior point guard Xavier Johnson received a Batman mask. Freshman forward Malik Reneau went home with a new baseball bat. Sophomore guard Tamar Bates walked away with a bucket hat.
Nebraska sells out upcoming Indiana game to keep streak alive; new 'old' Herbie to make appearance in 2023
There was a little concern from some coming into the week but on Tuesday Nebraska’s athletic director Trev Alberts announced during his appearance on Husker Sports Nightly that Saturday’s contest between NU and Indiana would be sold out, keeping alive the nation’s longest streak. Saturday’s contest will...
Pardon The Punctuation: S5. EP27. Winning Weekend
Aaron and Jeff hold things down while Ed has his oil properly changed. When Ed finally joins, he has not watched or listened or read enough to contribute anything. Between Ed, the random spammers, and other distractions, good luck listening to Aaron and Jeff (joined by Chad) covering the Bengals and Bearcats. With an entertaining Lightning Round and an epic Bum of the Week, you won't want to miss this episode!
Race Thompson predicts Malik Reneau will eventually "be All-Big Ten First Team"
Freshman forward Malik Reneau has only been at Indiana for a few months, but he's already showing his five-star talent and skillset.
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0