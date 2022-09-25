ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

'A servant leader': Miller Kopp didn't adjust easily to Indiana. But now, he's finding his way.

About four weeks into Indiana's summer workouts this offseason, Miller Kopp gathered his teammates together for an announcement: he bought each player a personal gift specific to their personalities. Kopp gave star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis a piece of wood. Senior point guard Xavier Johnson received a Batman mask. Freshman forward Malik Reneau went home with a new baseball bat. Sophomore guard Tamar Bates walked away with a bucket hat.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Pardon The Punctuation: S5. EP27. Winning Weekend

Aaron and Jeff hold things down while Ed has his oil properly changed. When Ed finally joins, he has not watched or listened or read enough to contribute anything. Between Ed, the random spammers, and other distractions, good luck listening to Aaron and Jeff (joined by Chad) covering the Bengals and Bearcats. With an entertaining Lightning Round and an epic Bum of the Week, you won't want to miss this episode!
CINCINNATI, OH
