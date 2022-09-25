Read full article on original website
What Not To Do When There’s A Fire: 911 Dispatchers Help A Family Stay Out Of Harm’s Way
Death threats. Fires. Medical emergencies. Raccoons. 911 dispatchers help people through every kind of situation. When an Ohio mother of three kids received text messages threatening the life of her 13-year-old daughter, she called 911. That call came into Chagrin Valley Dispatch, an emergency dispatch center featured in “911 Crisis...
What To Do During A Carjacking: '911 Crisis Center' Handles Call From Man Whose Mom's Car Was Stolen
Emergency calls about thefts and break-ins don’t stop for dispatchers during Appreciation Week, as seen in a recent episode of "911 Crisis Center." At Chagrin Valley Dispatch in Ohio, Appreciation Week is a time to recognize telecommunicators and their vital roles in communities. But amid the celebratory atmosphere, the...
8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame
“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Boy, 9, Drowns While Taking A Shower: Police
The boy was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Arkansas Dad Allegedly Amputated Leg With Chop Saw While 5-Year-Old Daughter Watched
Shannon Cox allegedly told his wife he was both Satan and Jesus before severing his right leg with a cut off saw in front of the couple’s 5-year-old child. An Arkansas dad has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly cutting off his own leg with a standing saw in front of his 5-year-old daughter.
Couple Face More Than 600 Child Abuse-Related Charges For Alleged Serial Torture Of Two Kids
“These are the cases that keep us up at night,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said of the charges against Mary And Charles Vinson. A married Delaware couple is accused of beating, starving and force feeding two children in their custody for nearly two years, prosecutors said. Mary Vinson, 45,...
Woman Who Lived Under Multiple False Identities Murders Coworker Who Threatened To Expose Her
When single mom Joleen Cummings went missing, detectives feared she was a victim of domestic violence. Who really killed her, however, was almost impossible to believe. Born Joleen Rebecca Jensen 1984, she grew up in Nassau County, Florida. She lived with her mother and stepfather and was known for her energy and sense of fun.
Authorities Identify Suspect In Murders Of Two North Carolina Teens Reported Missing
North Carolina police have identified a 17-year-old as the suspect in the murders of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14. The two victims had been reported missing over the weekend. A 17-year-old is expected to face murder charges for the deaths of two other North Carolina teenagers who were...
Medical Examiner Testifies 15-Month-Old Girl Was Alive When She Was Shoved Into Trash Can
Tennessee prosecutors presented evidence against a mother that they say proves her toddler was not accidentally killed but intentionally murdered. A medical examiner testified Friday that 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell had been alive when she was “tightly” wrapped in a fleece blanket and shoved upside down into a trash can, where she was later discovered by investigators.
Cops: 'No Evidence' Missing Georgia Mom Was Kidnapped Despite Chilling Message To Daughter
Georgia authorities are saying Debbie Collier may not have been a kidnapping victim, despite the chilling message her daughter received that read, "They are not going to let me go." Questions are swirling around the death of a missing Georgia mother whom authorities say may not have actually been a...
'I Believe Him:' Mother Of Man Accused Of Killing Memphis Jogger Defends Him
Virgie Abston says that she believes her son, Cleotha Abston, who reportedly told her that investigators were trying to pin the murder of Memphis jogger, Eliza Fletcher, on him. The mother of the man accused of murdering Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher says her son is innocent. Cleotha Abston, 38, is...
Georgia Mom Who Messaged Daughter About Being Kidnapped Found Dead In Ravine
Debbie Collier sent her daughter $2,385 via the money transfer app Venmo with the message “They are not going to let me go, love you.” Her body was later found in a ravine. A Georgia woman who apparently used a banking app to alert her adult daughter that...
South Carolina Mom Shot Dead In What Neighbor Claimed Was A Target Practice Accident
Nicholas Lucas initially claimed he accidentally shot his neighbor, Kesha Tate, during a target practice gone awry. Investigators, however, say it was an intentional murder. A family in South Carolina is pushing for law changes after their loved one was killed by a neighbor allegedly playing target practice while under the influence.
Man Who Searched 'How To Make A Homemade Silencer' Gets Life For Missing Ex's Murder
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of his child’s mother, whose body has yet to be found. Jesus Contreras Perez, 42, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of his missing ex, Cassandra Ayon, according to CBS Wausau affiliate WSAW-TV. Perez — who shared a child with Ayon — was accused of stalking the then-27-year-old in the weeks and months leading up to Ayon’s 2020 disappearance, after she ended their relationship.
Woman Confesses To Killing Roommate Over Food Stamps And Twice Returning To Burn The Evidence
Tracy Russell allowed Jessica McBride and her boyfriend to live in her Tulsa home. McBride would later confess to placing Russell in a chokehold, resulting in her death, and returning to the crime scene to try and set both Russell and her home on fire. An Oklahoma woman has confessed...
A woman is raising the alarm for what she says is her brother's 'deteriorating' health while in an Alabama prison, saying that he looks 'extremely malnourished'
The Vaughan family released harrowing images of Kastellio Vaughan, whose family says is not receiving the proper medical treatment in prison.
Texas Anesthesiologist Charged With Spiking IV Bags That Caused Death, Other Emergencies
A Dallas-area anesthesiologist with a lengthy disciplinary record is accused of tampering with intravenous bags, resulting in one death and other major medical episodes. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. is charged with tampering with a consumer product and intentionally adulterating drugs after feds say he spiked IV bags at a surgical center in Dallas, according to a criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. The IV bags that Ortiz is accused of poisoning were “implicated” in the death of a coworker and in nearly a dozen “cardiac emergencies” between June and August 2022.
NYC 'Hatchet Man' Who Allegedly Chopped Up Lower East Side McDonald's Claims Self Defense
The New York City man who allegedly used a small hatchet to spontaneously remodel a Manhattan McDonald's during a brawl on Friday is embracing his new moniker — but resisting the media characterizations of him as mentally disturbed. Michael Palacios, 31, is allegedly the man captured on camera in...
Man Accused Of Killing His Ex On Date Is Now Charged With Hiring Hitman To Kill Surviving Witness And Sheriff’s Deputy
“I want him to rot in jail. I had one evil man just take it all from me,” said Christopher Smith, who had been on date with Leslie Reeves when authorities allege Robert "Bobby" Tarr opened fire, striking them both. An Illinois man accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend...
