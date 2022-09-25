ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame

“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Oxygen

Medical Examiner Testifies 15-Month-Old Girl Was Alive When She Was Shoved Into Trash Can

Tennessee prosecutors presented evidence against a mother that they say proves her toddler was not accidentally killed but intentionally murdered. A medical examiner testified Friday that 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell had been alive when she was “tightly” wrapped in a fleece blanket and shoved upside down into a trash can, where she was later discovered by investigators.
TENNESSEE STATE
Oxygen

Man Who Searched 'How To Make A Homemade Silencer' Gets Life For Missing Ex's Murder

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of his child’s mother, whose body has yet to be found. Jesus Contreras Perez, 42, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of his missing ex, Cassandra Ayon, according to CBS Wausau affiliate WSAW-TV. Perez — who shared a child with Ayon — was accused of stalking the then-27-year-old in the weeks and months leading up to Ayon’s 2020 disappearance, after she ended their relationship.
Oxygen

Texas Anesthesiologist Charged With Spiking IV Bags That Caused Death, Other Emergencies

A Dallas-area anesthesiologist with a lengthy disciplinary record is accused of tampering with intravenous bags, resulting in one death and other major medical episodes. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. is charged with tampering with a consumer product and intentionally adulterating drugs after feds say he spiked IV bags at a surgical center in Dallas, according to a criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. The IV bags that Ortiz is accused of poisoning were “implicated” in the death of a coworker and in nearly a dozen “cardiac emergencies” between June and August 2022.
DALLAS, TX
Oxygen

Oxygen

