siuecougars.com
SIUE Blanks Eastern Illinois 1-0
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE's Lily Schnieders buried a 10-footer 2 minutes, 33 seconds into Sunday's Ohio Valley Conference contest against Eastern Illinois, and it held up for a 1-0 win. The victory vaults SIUE to first place in the OVC with a 3-0 record and nine points. SIUE is...
Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 5 nominees
WCIA — Vote for the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 5: Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin quarterback Karson Stevenson hits Ayden Ingram across the middle for the touchdown, one of two on the night for the duo, in a blowout win over Oakwood. Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Jake Kepler scoops up and scores a MacArthur fumble, helping the Cyclones […]
Central A&M community gathers after recent student accident
Students and staff say those students will always be remembered in the community.
stlpinchhits.com
Busch Stadium customers’ credit cards were charged multiple times at one game
ST. LOUIS — Patrons at Busch Stadium on Sept. 18 found that they were charged two or three times for items purchased at concession stands. Or four or five or six times. Or 20. Jason Piscia of Chatham, Illinois, bought two bottles of water for a total of $12.79....
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
WCIA
Taylorville native resides near Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fl. (WCIA) — A Taylorville native resides in Orlando in line of where Hurricane Ian is projected to attack. Sydney Wolf, who is part of the Disney College Program, has been working at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom since August. Disney will close its parks on Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian is expected to advance to Category 4.
Danville’s Saturday trash pickup day a sweeping success
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Noon Rotarians organized a trash pickup day in Danville. The group of 14 people spent around two hours on Saturday morning spread out over four different locations picking up litter. This was their way of giving back to the community. “As a Rotary club we want to be in our […]
A Town in Illinois is on the List of Cities with the Oldest Homes
Old homes are very desirable in today's real estate market, and there is a town in Illinois that finished 2nd on the list of the 10 Metros with the Oldest Homes. It's not Chicago or Peoria, so which town in Illinois is filled with old homes and made this list?
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
Three killed in Christian County wreck
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – Three people are dead and another is seriously hurt after a Monday afternoon crash in Christian County. The crash happened at 1400N and 2500E road, two miles north of Assumption. Illinois State Police say two vehicles entered into the intersection and collided. One vehicle was a freightliner grain truck and the […]
Westville house fire visible on I-74
WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A large house fire sparked in Westville earlier today. The house is located on Wisconsin Street near R.P. Lumber. Black smoke and flames were visible on I-74. People in the town claim this fire to be one of several in the last two days. This is a developing story.
southernillinoisnow.com
Update: Brownstown man killed in trench collapse in Centralia
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has announced a 54-year-old rural Brownstown man died during a Monday morning trench collapse on East Kerr Street at its intersection with North Poplar in Centralia. Darrell McCammack was reportedly covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at...
WTHI
News 10's Susan Dinkel is a proud mom with her daughters on the homecoming court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a proud moment for News 10's Susan Dinkel. She missed work Monday because she was attending Terre Haute North Vigo High School's fall homecoming coronation - and she had two good reasons to be there. Both of her daughters, Lilly and Claire, were...
WAND TV
3 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Christian County crash
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were killed and another seriously hurt in a Christian County crash Monday. It happened on 1400N at 2500E around 1:15 p.m. Police said a car and a grain truck collided at the intersection. After impact, the grain truck overturned ejecting both people inside....
Fire damages well-known Illinois bakery overnight
A fire at a well-known bakery in Waterloo does significant damage to a beloved business.
wdbr.com
Crash kills three
— A crash between a car and a grain truck in rural Christian County Monday afternoon killed the truck driver, a passenger in each vehicle, and injured the car’s driver. The lone survivor was airlifted to a hospital. The car and truck collided at the intersection of two county...
nprillinois.org
No timeline for reopening Taylorville Kroger store
It’s been nearly two months since the Taylorville grocery. store Kroger was closed down due to the mishandling of. asbestos. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued a seal order for the site on July 29. There has been no reopening date announced. The shutdown lasting this long has had...
wlds.com
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Offer $1,000 For Tip Leading to Arrest of Rural Jerseyville Man
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers of Jersey & Greene counties is giving out $1,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest of a man wanted for multiple crimes across several counties. Two Rivers is seeking the whereabouts of 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of rural Jerseyville. Krueger is wanted on multiple felonies in Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, and Madison counties. Two Rivers says that he is also wanted in connection to and questioning for multiple residential burglaries and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Herald & Review
Decatur man who terrorized girlfriend, attacked police K-9, gets five years
DECATUR — Blake A. Paschal, the Decatur man who beat, strangled and stabbed his terrified girlfriend and attacked police and the police dog who came to rescue her, was sent to prison for five years on Tuesday. Sentencing the 47-year-old defendant, Presiding Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith...
