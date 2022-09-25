Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game
Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
Alabama commits continue to recruit 5-Star DE Keon Keeley ahead of official visit
Alabama football’s 2023 commits are continuing to recruit Keon Keeley ahead of his official visit to UA. Keeley attends Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida, and he garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He plans to officially visit Alabama next weekend when the Tide take on the Texas A&M Aggies.
Arkansas Head Coach Analyzes Crimson Tide Stars
Arkansas head coach, Sam Pittman, spoke with the media on Monday to preview the upcoming Alabama game. The Razorback head coach mentioned the impact of multiple Alabama players when discussing the Crimson Tide, most notably Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. “They have a great team,” said Pittman. “[They] obviously...
Alabama Players not Fazed by Red Out
The Crimson Tide wants to empty out the stadium at Arkansas.
Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman on Facing Alabama, and What His Mom Said When Nick Saban Tried to Hire Him
The Arkansas head coach talked with reporters as the Razorbacks turned their attention toward hosting No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.
Paul Finebaum on Arkansas: ‘It’s going to be a very difficult game for Alabama’
Alabama may be a two-touchdown favorite at Arkansas this week, but Paul Finebaum said “it’s going to be a very difficult game for Alabama.”. The SEC Network analyst, who joined “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning” on Monday, believes the loss to Texas A&M over the weekend could work in the Razorbacks’ favor.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone
The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide
Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
Alabama Football to Participate in Football Mental Health Week
Alabama football is participating in the third annual College Football Mental Health Week, organized by the Hilinski's Hope Foundation. Mark and Kym Hilinski founded the Hilinski's Hope Foundation in honor of their son Tyler who took his own life in 2018. Their son was the quarterback for Washington State and suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) which is known to cause depression, anxiety, and many other mental illnesses.
The Terminator Wins SEC Defensive Player of The Week
Junior defensive end Will Anderson has been selected by the conference as the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Anderson helped the Crimson Tide limit Vanderbilt to just 129 yards of total offense and three points. The Georgia-native got into the backfield for 2.5 sacks on the evening and tallied...
Alabama Women’s Basketball Prepares For 2022-23 Season
The Alabama women’s basketball team had its first day of practice on Monday to prepare for the 2022-23 season. Alabama head coach, Kristy Curry, along with players Brittany Davis and Sarah Ashlee Barker sat down to talk with the media before practice started. “We’re really excited that the first...
Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game
Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
Arkansas announces first-ever 'red out' for Saturday's home game against Alabama
Arkansas wants Razorback Stadium completely red for Saturday’s top-25 Week 5 showdown. With No. 2 Alabama coming to Fayetteville to face No. 20 Arkansas, the Razorbacks are having their first-ever red out. Sam Pittman’s squad is the only SEC West team to have already played 2 conference games in...
Georgia Gets Championship Themed Soft Drinks, Where’s Alabama’s?
The 2022 -2023 college football season is officially underway and Bama fans are hopeful that the Tide will be able to add another national championship win to their resume. In the 2021 season, things didn't end as well as Bama fans would've hoped. After defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the...
Rings – and Ferraris – Over Lambos
The recruiting catchphrase "rings over Lambos" gained a new meaning as it was announced that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban will be part of the ownership group opening a new Ferrari dealership in Nashville, TN. Not only are the national championship rings more important, but Saban would rather...
Alabama Pitmaster Competes For $10,000 Prize On Hulu Show
An Alabama pit master is being featured on National television in an unlikely scenario. Dwayne “Big Daddy” Thompson competes in an episode of “Best In Dough” on Hulu. In this particular episode, three pit masters are competing for a 10,000 prize and Thompson wanted to be sure he represented the Yellowhammer state.
The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...
Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
