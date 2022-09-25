ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game

Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Arkansas Head Coach Analyzes Crimson Tide Stars

Arkansas head coach, Sam Pittman, spoke with the media on Monday to preview the upcoming Alabama game. The Razorback head coach mentioned the impact of multiple Alabama players when discussing the Crimson Tide, most notably Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. “They have a great team,” said Pittman. “[They] obviously...
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone

The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
Tide 100.9 FM

In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide

Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Football to Participate in Football Mental Health Week

Alabama football is participating in the third annual College Football Mental Health Week, organized by the Hilinski's Hope Foundation. Mark and Kym Hilinski founded the Hilinski's Hope Foundation in honor of their son Tyler who took his own life in 2018. Their son was the quarterback for Washington State and suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) which is known to cause depression, anxiety, and many other mental illnesses.
AL.com

Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game

Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Rings – and Ferraris – Over Lambos

The recruiting catchphrase "rings over Lambos" gained a new meaning as it was announced that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban will be part of the ownership group opening a new Ferrari dealership in Nashville, TN. Not only are the national championship rings more important, but Saban would rather...
105.1 The Block

Alabama Pitmaster Competes For $10,000 Prize On Hulu Show

An Alabama pit master is being featured on National television in an unlikely scenario. Dwayne “Big Daddy” Thompson competes in an episode of “Best In Dough” on Hulu. In this particular episode, three pit masters are competing for a 10,000 prize and Thompson wanted to be sure he represented the Yellowhammer state.
AL.com

The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...

Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
105.1 The Block

It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
thebamabuzz.com

12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
