Tallahassee, FL

No. 23 Florida State hosts No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and the Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC) will be shown on ABC. FSU leads the all-time series with a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out

Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FSU football: ACC Power Rankings after week four

I had FSU football in the top half of my preseason ACC Power Rankings, and I look like I was on the right track overall. The Noles look like they could be one of the most complete teams in the conference. We saw them dominate Boston College, who I had ranked last in my power rankings last week.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FSU Football ranked in both polls for first time since 2018 preseason

Florida State is 4-0 on the season and 2-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, their best start since the 2015 season. Due to that start by Mike Norvell's squad, they have returned to the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll, where they are ranked No. 22 this week, and they are also ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, where they check in at No. 23.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
After Losing His Vision During Football Game, Former Alabama A&M Head Coach ‘Thankful’ for Support

Florida A&M football has been without a key piece to its coaching staff since the Rattlers’ season-opener at North Carolina last month. James Spady — FAMU’s associate head coach/tight ends coach and former Alabama A&M head coach — has been away from the team since suffering an undisclosed medical emergency that caused him to lose his vision during the Rattlers’ Week 1 game at UNC on Aug. 27.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Hurricane Ian causes closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee advises travel plans to be delayed

Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. Speaking with family that evacuated Tampa. Updated: 16 hours ago. Speaking...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
