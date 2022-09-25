Read full article on original website
Related
2-4-7: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
No. 23 Florida State hosts No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and the Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC) will be shown on ABC. FSU leads the all-time series with a...
FSU's home football game vs. Wake Forest expected to be played Saturday
With the forecasted track of Hurricane Ian moving south and east of Tallahassee, the Florida State University home football game scheduled for Saturday is expected to be played.
Florida State sells out regular-season finale
The Sunshine Showdown is still 59 days away...
saturdaytradition.com
Hurricane Ian impact: ACC coach hopes league 'makes the right decision' regarding storm
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson let his thoughts be known on what the right decision is in terms of postponing games due to the approaching Hurricane Ian. Clawson said that he hopes the ACC will make the call to postpone the games, but he said “if they don’t, we will” in his press conference on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Wake Forest Demon Deacons
A few changes to make note of on Monday.
Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson pre-FSU press conference Q&A
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson chatted with the media Tuesday afternoon as his Demon Deacons (probably?) get set to face Florida State Saturday night in Tallahassee. Here's.
saturdaydownsouth.com
ACC coach calls on league to 'make the right decision' on game as Hurricane Ian approaches
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson effectively issued an ultimatum to the ACC Tuesday, saying that he would not be taking his team down to Tallahassee in lieu of Hurricane Ian unless Wake Forest deems traveling to Florida safe. He added that he certainly hopes that the ACC makes ‘the...
Update on kickoff time, TV for Florida State at North Carolina State
Two possibilities for kickoff time and television for the Seminoles and Wolfpack next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida State projected to play SEC team in Bowl Game
The Seminoles are two wins away from securing bowl eligibility for the first time in three years.
seminoles.com
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
FSU football: ACC Power Rankings after week four
I had FSU football in the top half of my preseason ACC Power Rankings, and I look like I was on the right track overall. The Noles look like they could be one of the most complete teams in the conference. We saw them dominate Boston College, who I had ranked last in my power rankings last week.
FSU Football ranked in both polls for first time since 2018 preseason
Florida State is 4-0 on the season and 2-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, their best start since the 2015 season. Due to that start by Mike Norvell's squad, they have returned to the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll, where they are ranked No. 22 this week, and they are also ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, where they check in at No. 23.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2024 OT visits for FSU's victory over Boston College, leaves with an offer
TALLAHASSEE -- Baton Rouge (La.) Southern Lab junior offensive tackle Jude Foster made his way to Florida State on Saturday to take in their game against Boston College at Doak Campbell Stadium. After Foster got to see the Seminoles defeat the Eagles, 44-14, he got some good news from FSU...
Vandrevius Jacobs: a 'human highlight' destined to be a Seminole
Vandrevius Jacobs started his high school football career at Fort Pierce Westwood and he had a nice first two years for the Panthers. After his sophomore year at Westwood, Jacobs decided it was time for a change. Jacobs -- along with his mother and grandmother -- had Vero Beach High...
Live Updates: Florida State Monday Press Conference with Mike Norvell, coordinators
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State is 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They dismissed Boston College inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday evening. Now they are preparing to host Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon. On Monday at 11:30 a.m., FSU head coach Mike Norvell, as well...
extrainningsoftball.com
Breaking News: Former Texas A&M Slugger Katie Dack Transferring to Florida State
Former Texas A&M catcher Katie Dack is transferring to Florida State, she announced on Monday night. “I’m so excited and honored to announce my commitment to Florida State Softball, where I will continue my education and softball career!” Dack wrote on Twitter. “So thankful for this opportunity!”
birminghamtimes.com
After Losing His Vision During Football Game, Former Alabama A&M Head Coach ‘Thankful’ for Support
Florida A&M football has been without a key piece to its coaching staff since the Rattlers’ season-opener at North Carolina last month. James Spady — FAMU’s associate head coach/tight ends coach and former Alabama A&M head coach — has been away from the team since suffering an undisclosed medical emergency that caused him to lose his vision during the Rattlers’ Week 1 game at UNC on Aug. 27.
WCTV
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
Hurricane Ian causes closures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
WCTV
Tallahassee advises travel plans to be delayed
Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. Speaking with family that evacuated Tampa. Updated: 16 hours ago. Speaking...
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2