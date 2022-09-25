Read full article on original website
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today
Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News
Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs
Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
Tony Romo expertly narrated Patrick Mahomes' argument with Eric Bieniemy in real time
Ever since joining the CBS Sports booth for NFL games in 2017, Tony Romo has offered a unique perspective as a former quarterback who has first-hand familiarity with many of the teams he’s watching. Fans loved it as he would call out plays before they happened. But he can also call out arguments as they are happening.
College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday
Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Here's why Bills OC Ken Dorsey lost his mind at the end of the Dolphins game
It’s unlikely that any video will be more frequently shared than the one showing Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey trashing his part of the coaches’ booth at the end of the Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Dorsey was trying to get his usually productive...
AthlonSports.com
Davante Adams Uses 2 Words To Describe How He Feels About The Raiders' 0-3 Start
The new-look Las Vegas Raiders were supposed to be a top challenger for the AFC West title. But three games in, Derek Carr and Co. looking nothing like the team most of us were expecting before the season began. The Raiders fell to 0-3 on the year with a 24-22...
Russell Wilson takes swipe at Pete Carroll after win
Russell Wilson made a great play to extend a key drive for the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it seems like he wanted his former coach to take note. Wilson completed a beautiful 27-yard pass to Kendall...
Josh Allen Rips Off Dolphins Helmet; QB Tua Tagovailoa Wobbles: Bills at Dolphins - WATCH
The Miami quarterback was being examined for an injury after leaving the game late in the first half.
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
The truth behind Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s scary-looking injury vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s Week 3 showdown against the Buffalo Bills with a scary injury, but he returned to play in the second half, to the surprise of many. Tagovailoa looked concussed when he initially got injured, so it was rather shocking to see him able to come back so quickly.
Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?
The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
Look: Cris Collinsworth Made Embarrassing Mistake Sunday Night
As if the big Sunday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos wasn't hard enough to watch, longtime color commentator Cris Collinsworth didn't make it any easier on the ears. At one point in the broadcast, Collinsworth and Mike Tirico started talking about other results throughout...
Look: Terrifying Sight On Bucs Field Sunday Afternoon
Usually it's hard to keep fans away from the field leading up to an NFL game. But there was something so terrifying on the field at Raymond James Stadium that fans were ready to run away. Prior to today's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, OC Eric Bieniemy get into sideline spat before halftime
The way that the first half ended in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts seems to have caused some frustration between the team’s star quarterback and offensive coordinator. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs received the ball with 44 seconds remaining until halftime at...
Colts owner reveals when Seahawks might be sold
The Denver Broncos were the most recent NFL team to undergo a sale. Current Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay thinks the Seattle Seahawks will be next up on the block. Irsay spoke with Bloomberg for their “Business of Sports” show. The Colts owner said he envisions the Seahawks being sold some time in 2024.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady, Gisele News
Tom Brady and Gisele's marital issues reportedly have nothing to do with football. In surprising Monday afternoon news, Page Six reported that Gisele is not unhappy with Brady's decision to continue playing football. However, the celebrity couple is still dealing with some unknown marital problems. Many had assumed that Brady...
