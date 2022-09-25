ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs

Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday

Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Sight On Bucs Field Sunday Afternoon

Usually it's hard to keep fans away from the field leading up to an NFL game. But there was something so terrifying on the field at Raymond James Stadium that fans were ready to run away. Prior to today's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Colts owner reveals when Seahawks might be sold

The Denver Broncos were the most recent NFL team to undergo a sale. Current Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay thinks the Seattle Seahawks will be next up on the block. Irsay spoke with Bloomberg for their “Business of Sports” show. The Colts owner said he envisions the Seahawks being sold some time in 2024.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady, Gisele News

Tom Brady and Gisele's marital issues reportedly have nothing to do with football. In surprising Monday afternoon news, Page Six reported that Gisele is not unhappy with Brady's decision to continue playing football. However, the celebrity couple is still dealing with some unknown marital problems. Many had assumed that Brady...
