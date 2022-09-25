With FSU Homecoming 2022 kicking off on Monday, September 26, the FSView & Florida Flambeau editors share some of the events they are most anticipating. Isabella Ensign: As a second year, I have only been able to attend one homecoming so far. With that being said -- my favorite homecoming event last year that shaped my view of the FSView, FSU and homecoming events entirely was attending the Groupove concert with a press pass and standing directly in front of the stage to cover the event. That night, in and of itself, created the realization that journalism was (and is) my passion and I would like to spend my life with nights like those.

