Navarre, FL

Sunshine Showdown Sold Out

Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
FSU canceling classes, closing down campus Thursday-Friday ahead of Hurricane Ian

Florida State University is canceling classes starting on Tuesday and for the remainder of the week, and in addition campus will be closed for business starting on Thursday, in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the university announced on Monday afternoon. This will run through at least Friday as the storm makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit western Florida early Friday morning based on most recent projections.
FSU football: ACC Power Rankings after week four

I had FSU football in the top half of my preseason ACC Power Rankings, and I look like I was on the right track overall. The Noles look like they could be one of the most complete teams in the conference. We saw them dominate Boston College, who I had ranked last in my power rankings last week.
After Losing His Vision During Football Game, Former Alabama A&M Head Coach ‘Thankful’ for Support

Florida A&M football has been without a key piece to its coaching staff since the Rattlers’ season-opener at North Carolina last month. James Spady — FAMU’s associate head coach/tight ends coach and former Alabama A&M head coach — has been away from the team since suffering an undisclosed medical emergency that caused him to lose his vision during the Rattlers’ Week 1 game at UNC on Aug. 27.
Our Turn: Favorite Homecoming Events

With FSU Homecoming 2022 kicking off on Monday, September 26, the FSView & Florida Flambeau editors share some of the events they are most anticipating. Isabella Ensign: As a second year, I have only been able to attend one homecoming so far. With that being said -- my favorite homecoming event last year that shaped my view of the FSView, FSU and homecoming events entirely was attending the Groupove concert with a press pass and standing directly in front of the stage to cover the event. That night, in and of itself, created the realization that journalism was (and is) my passion and I would like to spend my life with nights like those.
FSU cancels classes for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University announced Monday that classes in Tallahassee and Panama City were canceled for the rest of the week as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. “Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” […]
Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.
Hurricane Ian causes closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
Despite eastward shift, Tallahassee, Big Bend remain in Ian’s potential path

Hurricanes Michael and Hermine were the last storms to significantly impact Tallahassee. Both caused outages in most of the capital city. A Monday morning storm update has lessened the apparent pressure on Tallahassee as now-Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. But city officials warn that Tallahassee is still under the gun. Updates...
Cobb making history in Midway

One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
Beautification projects underway near campus

Tallahassee residents should expect to see new renovations and business ventures moving to the Railroad Square Art District and Railroad Crossings area. Two mainstays, Happy Motoring, which lasted five years on South Adams Street, and Railroad Square Craft House, which has been open four years — are closing. Both cited common issues including liquor and labor shortages, lack of foot traffic and the demand it puts on those left to pick up the slack.
FPC Emerald Coast Poker Run Celebrates 30th Anniversary With 92-Boat Turnout

For the second year in a row, late-September dates proved ideal for the Emerald Coast Powerboat Week Poker Run in Destin, Fla. Last weekend’s Florida Powerboat Club-produced event attracted 92 registered boats. Club president Stu Jones moved the event from mid-August to late September in 2021, and that happening...
