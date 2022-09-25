Read full article on original website
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
Hurricane Ian impact: ACC coach hopes league 'makes the right decision' regarding storm
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson let his thoughts be known on what the right decision is in terms of postponing games due to the approaching Hurricane Ian. Clawson said that he hopes the ACC will make the call to postpone the games, but he said “if they don’t, we will” in his press conference on Tuesday.
2024 OT visits for FSU's victory over Boston College, leaves with an offer
TALLAHASSEE -- Baton Rouge (La.) Southern Lab junior offensive tackle Jude Foster made his way to Florida State on Saturday to take in their game against Boston College at Doak Campbell Stadium. After Foster got to see the Seminoles defeat the Eagles, 44-14, he got some good news from FSU...
FSU canceling classes, closing down campus Thursday-Friday ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida State University is canceling classes starting on Tuesday and for the remainder of the week, and in addition campus will be closed for business starting on Thursday, in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the university announced on Monday afternoon. This will run through at least Friday as the storm makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit western Florida early Friday morning based on most recent projections.
Vandrevius Jacobs: a 'human highlight' destined to be a Seminole
Vandrevius Jacobs started his high school football career at Fort Pierce Westwood and he had a nice first two years for the Panthers. After his sophomore year at Westwood, Jacobs decided it was time for a change. Jacobs -- along with his mother and grandmother -- had Vero Beach High...
FSU football: ACC Power Rankings after week four
I had FSU football in the top half of my preseason ACC Power Rankings, and I look like I was on the right track overall. The Noles look like they could be one of the most complete teams in the conference. We saw them dominate Boston College, who I had ranked last in my power rankings last week.
ACC coach calls on league to 'make the right decision' on game as Hurricane Ian approaches
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson effectively issued an ultimatum to the ACC Tuesday, saying that he would not be taking his team down to Tallahassee in lieu of Hurricane Ian unless Wake Forest deems traveling to Florida safe. He added that he certainly hopes that the ACC makes ‘the...
After Losing His Vision During Football Game, Former Alabama A&M Head Coach ‘Thankful’ for Support
Florida A&M football has been without a key piece to its coaching staff since the Rattlers’ season-opener at North Carolina last month. James Spady — FAMU’s associate head coach/tight ends coach and former Alabama A&M head coach — has been away from the team since suffering an undisclosed medical emergency that caused him to lose his vision during the Rattlers’ Week 1 game at UNC on Aug. 27.
Our Turn: Favorite Homecoming Events
With FSU Homecoming 2022 kicking off on Monday, September 26, the FSView & Florida Flambeau editors share some of the events they are most anticipating. Isabella Ensign: As a second year, I have only been able to attend one homecoming so far. With that being said -- my favorite homecoming event last year that shaped my view of the FSView, FSU and homecoming events entirely was attending the Groupove concert with a press pass and standing directly in front of the stage to cover the event. That night, in and of itself, created the realization that journalism was (and is) my passion and I would like to spend my life with nights like those.
Leon County Middle School football games rescheduled
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Middle School Football games are being moved to Tuesday. They will be played at the same locations and times. WCTV will add any new updates or further changes here.
FSU cancels classes for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University announced Monday that classes in Tallahassee and Panama City were canceled for the rest of the week as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. “Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” […]
Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.
Hurricane Ian causes closures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
Despite eastward shift, Tallahassee, Big Bend remain in Ian’s potential path
Hurricanes Michael and Hermine were the last storms to significantly impact Tallahassee. Both caused outages in most of the capital city. A Monday morning storm update has lessened the apparent pressure on Tallahassee as now-Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. But city officials warn that Tallahassee is still under the gun. Updates...
Tallahassee middle schooler set to compete in Washington D.C. as one of the top STEM students in the nation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Earlier this week we told you about twelve year-old Landon Huber from Tallahassee who is advancing in a stem competition as one of the top student scientists in the country. The young man will be representing his school Christ Classical Academy and Tallahassee as one of...
Cobb making history in Midway
One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: Sept. 26, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.
Beautification projects underway near campus
Tallahassee residents should expect to see new renovations and business ventures moving to the Railroad Square Art District and Railroad Crossings area. Two mainstays, Happy Motoring, which lasted five years on South Adams Street, and Railroad Square Craft House, which has been open four years — are closing. Both cited common issues including liquor and labor shortages, lack of foot traffic and the demand it puts on those left to pick up the slack.
FPC Emerald Coast Poker Run Celebrates 30th Anniversary With 92-Boat Turnout
For the second year in a row, late-September dates proved ideal for the Emerald Coast Powerboat Week Poker Run in Destin, Fla. Last weekend’s Florida Powerboat Club-produced event attracted 92 registered boats. Club president Stu Jones moved the event from mid-August to late September in 2021, and that happening...
