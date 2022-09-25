Read full article on original website
No. 21 Akron Hosts No. 24 Duquesne
No. 21 Akron (4-2-2) vs. No. 24 Duquesne (6-0-2) Wednesday, Sept. 28. Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. DIGITAL TICKETING. As part of our ongoing effort to enhance our fan experience and improve safety at all of our venues, we...
Akron Drops 2-0 Decision to Kent State
BOXSCORE (PDF) | PHOTO GALLERY. AKRON, Ohio – A goal in each half proved too much for the University of Akron women's soccer team to overcome in its home Mid-American Conference opener as Kent State (2-5-2, 2-0-0 MAC) posted a 2-0 triumph on Sunday, Sept. 25, at FirstEnergy Stadium.
No. 18 Penn State Edges No. 14 Akron, 1-0
BOXSCORE (PDF) UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – In a non-conference showdown at No. 18 Penn State, the 14th-rated University of Akron men's soccer team came up short of securing a road victory against the defending Big Ten Conference champions as the Nittany Lions (4-2-2) bested the Zips (4-2-2) on Sunday, Sept. 25, 1-0.
