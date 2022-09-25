ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022:. Start the day smarter. Get all the news you need in your inbox each morning. The lottery jackpot was an estimated $325 million with a cash option of $168.1 million, according to the Mega Millions website. The jackpot...
LOTTERY
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between White and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
University Of Idaho Warns Employees Could Face Felony Charges If They Promote Abortion Or Contraception

The University of Idaho sent a warning to employees Friday that promoting abortion or contraception while on the job could be a felony — and stating the university will no longer make birth control available — multiple outlets report, citing state laws that prohibit public funds from being used on abortion and the advertisement of any contraceptive or abortion-related drugs.
COLLEGES

