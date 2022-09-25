ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Homecoming Game Against Texas Sold Out

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State's Homecoming football game against Texas on October 22 is officially sold out. This comes on the heels of OSU's last home game versus the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff selling out and student all-sport passes selling out in August, as Cowboy football is experiencing unprecedented demand in Mike Gundy's 18th season as head coach.
KOCO

One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American defensive...
poncacitynow.com

Ponca City and Stillwater High Schools Combined Fall Concert is Tuesday

The Ponca City Symphony Orchestra will once again unite with the Stillwater High School Philharmonic Strings in their annual combined Fall Concert on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00 pm. This free concert will be held in the Stillwater Public Schools Performing Arts Center, 1224 North Husband Street, Stillwater. Stillwater High...
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
news9.com

Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
KOCO

Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
KOCO

16-year-old boy dies in single-vehicle crash in Caddo County, OHP says

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A 16-year-old boy died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Caddo County. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on private property about a mile north of Hinton. The driver was not hurt, but a 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
News On 6

Fire Breaks Out Around Lake Carl Blackwell

Fire danger on Sunday at Lake Carl Blackwell in Stillwater as flames got close to some structures. We're told people in trailers tried to protect their properties by putting water on their grass. Firefighters were able to get things under control and the fire is contained.
