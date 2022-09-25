Read full article on original website
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Tuesday ahead of OU's Week 5 matchup with TCU.
Oklahoma football: Silly PA antics appear to have cost Sooners in loss to K State
Oklahoma football played a pretty poor overall game on Saturday against Kansas State, and rightfully that added up to a loss against a very game Wildcat squad. One of the worst parts of the game was some of the presnap movement that killed drives a few happening on 4th down with less than a yard to go.
Homecoming Game Against Texas Sold Out
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State's Homecoming football game against Texas on October 22 is officially sold out. This comes on the heels of OSU's last home game versus the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff selling out and student all-sport passes selling out in August, as Cowboy football is experiencing unprecedented demand in Mike Gundy's 18th season as head coach.
Red Raiders Announce Kickoff Time vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Win or Lose, Brent Venables Says Oklahoma's Identity Doesn't Change
The Sooners' head coach seems unfazed by the idea of "rat poison" and says his opinion of his team didn't change Saturday after losing to Kansas State.
One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American defensive...
Jenny Love-Meyer floored by groundbreaking ceremony: 'I didn't imagine there would be this many people'
NORMAN, Okla. — Construction for the future home of Oklahoma softball is officially underway. The Sooners broke ground Friday afternoon on what's set to be an incredible new facility on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd. “On behalf of my entire family, we’re so proud...
Ponca City and Stillwater High Schools Combined Fall Concert is Tuesday
The Ponca City Symphony Orchestra will once again unite with the Stillwater High School Philharmonic Strings in their annual combined Fall Concert on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00 pm. This free concert will be held in the Stillwater Public Schools Performing Arts Center, 1224 North Husband Street, Stillwater. Stillwater High...
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
Oklahoma City police looking for man seen stealing a Dallas Cowboys garden flag
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who stole a garden flag. Police said the theft happened at a home in the 3800 block of NW 50th Street. While a garden flag isn't a high-profile item, police said it's still a case worth solving.
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
16-year-old boy dies in single-vehicle crash in Caddo County, OHP says
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A 16-year-old boy died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Caddo County. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on private property about a mile north of Hinton. The driver was not hurt, but a 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lincoln County Firefighters Battling Grass Fire
Firefighters in Lincoln County are battling a grass fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire, located east of Chandler, began burning around 2 p.m. but intensified just after 3 p.m. Lincoln County emergency management officials said 10 homes have been evacuated due to the fire. A fire official confirmed to News 9...
Fire Breaks Out Around Lake Carl Blackwell
Fire danger on Sunday at Lake Carl Blackwell in Stillwater as flames got close to some structures. We're told people in trailers tried to protect their properties by putting water on their grass. Firefighters were able to get things under control and the fire is contained.
Stillwater police officer hospitalized after attempting to restrain ‘unruly’ bar patrons
Lieutenant TJ Low with Stillwater Police told KFOR the officer who was injured in this incident is doing much better and has since been released from the hospital.
Clemency denied for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has voted to deny clemency to Benjamin Cole, a Rogers County man convicted of killing his infant daughter. Four board members voted to allow Cole’s execution to move forward while one board member voted for clemency. Cole’s attorneys...
Oklahoma church referred to as “The Egg” demolished
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An iconic Oklahoma City church, referred to as “The Egg” because of its unique shape, was flattened Monday morning. A demolition permit was issued early today for the First Christian Church at Northwest 36th and Walker. Crews were already working to tear down the 1956 church by 8 a.m.
Hundreds of residents without shelter at apartment in downtown OKC
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
‘It’s just a shame,’ Several units at troubled OKC apartment complex deemed unsafe
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council deemed several units at the Creekside apartment complex unsafe and unsecured.
