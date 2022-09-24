ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
CBS Sports

Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup

Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Joao Felix set to face Spain in UEFA Nations League decider

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix will return to the Portugal squad for their crunch UEFA Nations League clash with Spain. A ruthless Switzerland handed La Roja a first home loss since 2018 in Zaragoza with goals from Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo. The defeat means Spain are...
UEFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Miami Gardens, FL
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Luis Suárez robs Ghana of history

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Luis Suárez's shameful handball. The ball was heading toward an open net....
FIFA
The Associated Press

Araujo denies surgery prioritises Barcelona over Uruguay

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona center back Ronald Araujo has defended his decision to undergo thigh surgery on Wednesday at the likely expense of missing the World Cup. Araujo was injured on Uruguay duty against Iran last Friday. He returned to Barcelona and was diagnosed with a torn tendon in his right thigh.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Guerrero
Person
Lionel Messi
NBC Sports

USMNT draws Saudi Arabia 0-0 in final friendly before World Cup

The United States men’s national team is all out of rehearsal time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The squad drew Saudi Arabia 0-0 in an international friendly at the Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia in Spain on Tuesday. It was the second straight goal-less effort for the Americans, who lost a 2-0 friendly to Japan on Friday.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Qatar tests out massive bus fleet ahead of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar has tested out a massive fleet of buses ahead of next month’s World Cup, when an estimated 1.2 million soccer fans will descend on the small Gulf nation, an official said Tuesday. Thani Al Zarraa, who is overseeing transport preparations, said some 4,000...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy