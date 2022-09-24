Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup
Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
Yardbarker
Joao Felix set to face Spain in UEFA Nations League decider
Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix will return to the Portugal squad for their crunch UEFA Nations League clash with Spain. A ruthless Switzerland handed La Roja a first home loss since 2018 in Zaragoza with goals from Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo. The defeat means Spain are...
UEFA・
Nations League 26/9/22 roundup: Italy qualify for finals; England break scoring duck
Roundup of the action from the Nations League on Monday night, including England vs Germany and Hungary vs Ita
Portugal 0-0 Spain LIVE: Nations League latest with Cristiano Ronaldo featuring – TV channel, stream, updates
PORTUGAL are facing Spain in a mouth-watering Nations League tie tonight. Cristiano Ronaldo starts the hosts, but he is currently sporting a nasty looking black eye after a collision in the 4-0 win over Czech Republic last time out. While Spain suffered a 2-1 loss to Switzerland at the weekend,...
Yardbarker
Portugal slaughter Czech Republic ahead of decisive Spain clash in Nations League
Spain will have to get over their disappointing defeat at home to Switzerland quickly if they want any chance of making it to the Nations League semi-finals. They face Portugal on Tuesday, who warned La Roja of their quality with a 4-0 victory over Czech Republic. They dominated the match...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Luis Suárez robs Ghana of history
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Luis Suárez's shameful handball. The ball was heading toward an open net....
FIFA・
Araujo denies surgery prioritises Barcelona over Uruguay
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona center back Ronald Araujo has defended his decision to undergo thigh surgery on Wednesday at the likely expense of missing the World Cup. Araujo was injured on Uruguay duty against Iran last Friday. He returned to Barcelona and was diagnosed with a torn tendon in his right thigh.
US World Cup worries grow, 0-0 draw vs Saudis in last tuneup
The United States will limp into the World Cup, and not just because of all the Americans’ injuries. The U.S. played a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night at Murcia, Spain, that was somewhere between unimpressive and alarming. After managing no shots on goal in Friday’s 2-0...
FIFA・
NBC Sports
USMNT draws Saudi Arabia 0-0 in final friendly before World Cup
The United States men’s national team is all out of rehearsal time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The squad drew Saudi Arabia 0-0 in an international friendly at the Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia in Spain on Tuesday. It was the second straight goal-less effort for the Americans, who lost a 2-0 friendly to Japan on Friday.
Yardbarker
Luis Enrique admits Spain tactical plans have shifted since initial call-up last week
Luis Enrique is a polarising figure in Spain and it was no surprise that after a disappointing defeat to Switzerland, heavy criticism was incoming. Now La Roja face a must-win fixture in Braga, Portugal, where only victory over their Iberian neighbours will see them through to the semi-finals of the Nations League.
Qatar tests out massive bus fleet ahead of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar has tested out a massive fleet of buses ahead of next month’s World Cup, when an estimated 1.2 million soccer fans will descend on the small Gulf nation, an official said Tuesday. Thani Al Zarraa, who is overseeing transport preparations, said some 4,000...
