gophersports.com
Meet the Newcomers: Maddie Kaiser
Minnesota Women's Hockey is introducing Gopher fans to the newcomers this season. Get to know Andover, Minn., native and Holy Family alum Maddie Kaiser.
gophersports.com
Whitbeck Tabbed as Director of Operations with Women's Hoops
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota head coach Lindsay Whalen announced Tuesday an addition to the women's basketball support staff with Jan Whitbeck as the director of basketball operations. "Today I am excited to announce the addition of Jan Whitbeck as our Director of Basketball Operations," Whalen said. "Jan brings a unique...
Purdue Football Enters Week as Clear Underdog in Road Matchup With No. 21 Minnesota
Purdue football opened as a 10.5-point underdog ahead of a Big Ten road game against No. 21 Minnesota. The matchup is scheduled to kick off at noon ET inside Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Mahtomedi football players embrace their differences and turn them into strengths on and off the field
MAHTOMEDI, Minnesota — "Mahtomedi breeds very good athletes," explained J.P. Johnson, matter-of-factly. The senior high school football team captain is the latest nominee for Communities that KARE. Johnson is used to the spotlight as the Zephyr's offensive guard and defensive tackle. But, Johnson's light shines brighter as a role...
Stillwater mourns pirate restaurateur Shawn Smalley
STILLWATER, Minn. – People in Stillwater are mourning the loss of their most animated citizen.Shawn Smalley was known as the town pirate. He ran a popular downtown restaurant that was featured in the Food Network several times, and named Best in Minnesota by WCCO viewers.Chef Smalley had a seizure and passed away at just 45. Now the town is mourning its spirited hero.His brother Shawn Whitaker explains why his brother always dressed as a pirate."He's just always been like that," Whitaker said. "That outlaw sort of persona, you know. And a lot of people think he's like larger than life...
Community effort saved this Stillwater lake; Why it won't be the last success story
STILLWATER, Minn. — For decades, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has tracked the health of our waterways and the yearly results can often be discouraging. Nearly 3,000 lakes and rivers in Minnesota are on the 2022 Impaired Waters List. But this year there were also signs of hope. More...
This Is Minnesota's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Discovery Channel Star Josh Gates Is Coming To Minnesota
Josh Gates who has hosted Syfy's 'Destination Truth' and currently hosts Discovery Channel's 'Expedition: Unknown and also Legendary Locations' is coming to Minnesota. Josh Gates has been gracing television screens since 2002 when he appeared on the reality game show Beg, Borrow & Deal on ESPN:. Josh Gates also appeared...
Development may bring changes to Stonebrooke Golf Club in 2023
Stonebrooke Golf Club at 2693 County Road 79. Courtesy of Stonebrooke Golf Club. Stonebrooke Golf Club near Shakopee could undergo changes in 2023 with new lots recently created for housing development on the property. The Scott County Board of Commissioners last week approved plans for the Waters Edge Estates development,...
KARE
Oktoberfest on tap at Luce Line Brewing
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Luce Line Brewing Company is celebrating Oktoberfest this weekend. It features games, contests, live music and specialty beers including Luce Line's Oktoberfest release and an Extra Foggy Hazy IPA, along with food trucks, and much more. The "Tapping of the Keg" will be at 4:00 p.m.,...
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Huracan | Spotted in Chanhassen, Minnesota
minnesotamonthly.com
Mayor Frey Vows to Save Animales Barbecue and Boomin Barbecue in Minneapolis
This is ridiculous. Two of the best barbecue operations in the state of Minnesota are run out of food trucks in Minneapolis: Jon Wipfli’s Animales Barbeque Co. and Dylan Boerboom’s Boomin Barbecue. On Saturday morning, both posted on Instagram about a fight they’ve been in with the city of Minneapolis over their smokers.
CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities
ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season
(St. Paul, MN) --Authorities in Minnesota are urging drivers to use caution during the harvest season. There's a big increase in tractors and slow-moving farm equipment on the roads in the fall. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen is reminding everyone to, "please be alert, patient, and courteous to ensure both farmers and motorists make it home safely to their families at night.” MnDOT reports at least 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota since 2019, resulting in eight fatalities and 133 injuries.
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
hbsdealer.com
Promotion at Scherer Bros. Lumber
Scherer Bros. Lumber Co., a 92-year-old, third-generation family owned prodealer in Minnesota, announced that Chief Operating Officer Mark A. Scherer has been promoted to the role of president and COO. Peter Scherer will vacate the president’s role and will remain chairman and CEO. Based in Brooklyn Park, Minn., Scherer...
Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance, weekend events after shooting
Richfield High School has canceled its Homecoming dance and all other weekend events and sporting activities following a double shooting outside its football stadium Friday. The varsity homecoming football game between Richfield Spartans and Kennedy Eagles (Bloomington) was abandoned in the 4th quarter Friday evening, causing panic on the field and in the stands as shots rang out.
idesignarch.com
Elegant Cottage Style Luxury Home on Lake Minnetonka
This gorgeous lakeside home in Wayzata, Minnesota features a dramatic cottage style architecture with a timeless look. The property enjoys commanding views of Smith Bay on Lake Minnetonka. The architecture of the house is a blend of modern and traditional design by David Charlez Designs. It was built by Stonewood...
Climate justice: Let’s not let white privilege be a barrier to solving the climate crisis
At this point, every one of us has experienced the impacts of climate change, whether it was the smoke from wildfires blanketing Minnesota last summer or the oppressive heat earlier this summer. We are all vulnerable to climate change harms, but the truth is some people are more vulnerable than others. And to build the kind of Minnesota in which we all thrive, we need to address these inequities.
Minnesota brewpub to bring seasonal eatery to south metro park
Antlers Park & Swimming Beach is set to undergo roughly $11.6 million in improvements in 2023. The city of Lakeville has also agreed to work with a private partner to bring food and beverage service to the park. Courtesy of city of Lakeville. The City of Lakeville and a locally-owned...
