STILLWATER, Minn. – People in Stillwater are mourning the loss of their most animated citizen.Shawn Smalley was known as the town pirate. He ran a popular downtown restaurant that was featured in the Food Network several times, and named Best in Minnesota by WCCO viewers.Chef Smalley had a seizure and passed away at just 45. Now the town is mourning its spirited hero.His brother Shawn Whitaker explains why his brother always dressed as a pirate."He's just always been like that," Whitaker said. "That outlaw sort of persona, you know. And a lot of people think he's like larger than life...

STILLWATER, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO