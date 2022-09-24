ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

gophersports.com

Meet the Newcomers: Maddie Kaiser

Minnesota Women's Hockey is introducing Gopher fans to the newcomers this season. Get to know Andover, Minn., native and Holy Family alum Maddie Kaiser.
ANDOVER, MN
gophersports.com

Whitbeck Tabbed as Director of Operations with Women's Hoops

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota head coach Lindsay Whalen announced Tuesday an addition to the women's basketball support staff with Jan Whitbeck as the director of basketball operations. "Today I am excited to announce the addition of Jan Whitbeck as our Director of Basketball Operations," Whalen said. "Jan brings a unique...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Sports
CBS Minnesota

Stillwater mourns pirate restaurateur Shawn Smalley

STILLWATER, Minn. – People in Stillwater are mourning the loss of their most animated citizen.Shawn Smalley was known as the town pirate. He ran a popular downtown restaurant that was featured in the Food Network several times, and named Best in Minnesota by WCCO viewers.Chef Smalley had a seizure and passed away at just 45.  Now the town is mourning its spirited hero.His brother Shawn Whitaker explains why his brother always dressed as a pirate."He's just always been like that," Whitaker said. "That outlaw sort of persona, you know. And a lot of people think he's like larger than life...
STILLWATER, MN
ESPN Sioux Falls

Discovery Channel Star Josh Gates Is Coming To Minnesota

Josh Gates who has hosted Syfy's 'Destination Truth' and currently hosts Discovery Channel's 'Expedition: Unknown and also Legendary Locations' is coming to Minnesota. Josh Gates has been gracing television screens since 2002 when he appeared on the reality game show Beg, Borrow & Deal on ESPN:. Josh Gates also appeared...
MINNESOTA STATE
#Hockey#Cruise#Exhibition Game#Next Friday#Gophers#Ridder Arena#Bemidji State
KARE

Oktoberfest on tap at Luce Line Brewing

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Luce Line Brewing Company is celebrating Oktoberfest this weekend. It features games, contests, live music and specialty beers including Luce Line's Oktoberfest release and an Extra Foggy Hazy IPA, along with food trucks, and much more. The "Tapping of the Keg" will be at 4:00 p.m.,...
PLYMOUTH, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Mayor Frey Vows to Save Animales Barbecue and Boomin Barbecue in Minneapolis

This is ridiculous. Two of the best barbecue operations in the state of Minnesota are run out of food trucks in Minneapolis: Jon Wipfli’s Animales Barbeque Co. and Dylan Boerboom’s Boomin Barbecue. On Saturday morning, both posted on Instagram about a fight they’ve been in with the city of Minneapolis over their smokers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season

(St. Paul, MN) --Authorities in Minnesota are urging drivers to use caution during the harvest season. There's a big increase in tractors and slow-moving farm equipment on the roads in the fall. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen is reminding everyone to, "please be alert, patient, and courteous to ensure both farmers and motorists make it home safely to their families at night.” MnDOT reports at least 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota since 2019, resulting in eight fatalities and 133 injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
hbsdealer.com

Promotion at Scherer Bros. Lumber

Scherer Bros. Lumber Co., a 92-year-old, third-generation family owned prodealer in Minnesota, announced that Chief Operating Officer Mark A. Scherer has been promoted to the role of president and COO. Peter Scherer will vacate the president’s role and will remain chairman and CEO. Based in Brooklyn Park, Minn., Scherer...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance, weekend events after shooting

Richfield High School has canceled its Homecoming dance and all other weekend events and sporting activities following a double shooting outside its football stadium Friday. The varsity homecoming football game between Richfield Spartans and Kennedy Eagles (Bloomington) was abandoned in the 4th quarter Friday evening, causing panic on the field and in the stands as shots rang out.
RICHFIELD, MN
idesignarch.com

Elegant Cottage Style Luxury Home on Lake Minnetonka

This gorgeous lakeside home in Wayzata, Minnesota features a dramatic cottage style architecture with a timeless look. The property enjoys commanding views of Smith Bay on Lake Minnetonka. The architecture of the house is a blend of modern and traditional design by David Charlez Designs. It was built by Stonewood...
WAYZATA, MN
MinnPost

Climate justice: Let’s not let white privilege be a barrier to solving the climate crisis

At this point, every one of us has experienced the impacts of climate change, whether it was the smoke from wildfires blanketing Minnesota last summer or the oppressive heat earlier this summer. We are all vulnerable to climate change harms, but the truth is some people are more vulnerable than others. And to build the kind of Minnesota in which we all thrive, we need to address these inequities.
MINNESOTA STATE

