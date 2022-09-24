Footwear brands and retailers big and small are adding to their reach by opening new stores. Freebird continues to expand its cross-country retail footprint. The Denver brand, known for its cowboy-style leather boots, has opened three new stores in Charleston, S.C., Las Vegas and San Antonio, Texas. Freebird now has 10 stores, with locations in Utah, Tennessee, Massachusetts and Colorado. The company opened its first East Coast store in Boston in May. The 13-year-old brand’s Western styling shows up in Goodyear-welted boots featuring metalwork, multi-strap silhouettes, exotic materials and full-grain leathers. Vice president Teagan Coym said that Freebird’s core values of...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 19 MINUTES AGO