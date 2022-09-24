Read full article on original website
DRUMMONDVILLE, Quebec – Caron Industries has developed a new take on classic Shaker-style cabinet doors for a more contemporary look. “Timeless yet modern,” is how Caron describes its Shaker 3.0 Collection. The central door panel is less recessed, though it can also be thicker and stronger. The lines have also been softened to make finishing and maintenance easier.
MANHEIM, Pa. – Representatives of MultiCam East, a distributor of MultiCAM CNC machines for more than 20 years, will answer questions about CNC sales, training, service and more at Wood Pro Expo Lancaster, Oct. 13-14 at Spooky Nook Sports. In addition to its main office in Shrewsbury, Pa., MultiCam...
Century Components says its "Close to Home, Close to You" is put into practice by only using domestic hardwoods and components and basing its production and distribution operations in the middle of America's heartland. This makes Century an easy choice for cabinet shops, distributors, and dealers across the nation, allowing it to deliver in days, not months the company adds.
These Footwear Sellers Are Opening New Stores
Footwear brands and retailers big and small are adding to their reach by opening new stores. Freebird continues to expand its cross-country retail footprint. The Denver brand, known for its cowboy-style leather boots, has opened three new stores in Charleston, S.C., Las Vegas and San Antonio, Texas. Freebird now has 10 stores, with locations in Utah, Tennessee, Massachusetts and Colorado. The company opened its first East Coast store in Boston in May. The 13-year-old brand’s Western styling shows up in Goodyear-welted boots featuring metalwork, multi-strap silhouettes, exotic materials and full-grain leathers. Vice president Teagan Coym said that Freebird’s core values of...
Art For Everyday offers flexible tambour panels which are available in seven standard profiles, four sizes and in any wood species. Panels are made-to-size with 2-3 weeks lead time, the company says.
