Read full article on original website
Related
Prediction: Oklahoma Sooners recruiting class set to jump to No. 2 nationally with 5-star addition
Wednesday is the big day. Paetow High School (Texas) star David Hicks, the nation's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman, is set to announce his college commitment at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound mauler is down to a final six of Alabama, Miami, ...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Cowboy Wrestling Announces 2022-23 Schedule
STILLWATER – Head coach John Smith and the Oklahoma State wrestling program released its schedule for the 2022-23 season that consists of 17 duals and includes another neutral-site event against a marquee Big 10 opponent. Eleven of OSU’s 17 dual opponents are currently ranked in Intermat’s preseason dual meet...
Kickoff Time for Oklahoma's Red River Battle With Texas Announced
The Sooners and the Longhorns will meet at a familiar time on Oct. 8 inside the Cotton Bowl.
pokesreport.com
Homecoming Game Against Texas Sold Out
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State's Homecoming football game against Texas on October 22 is officially sold out. This comes on the heels of OSU's last home game versus the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff selling out and student all-sport passes selling out in August, as Cowboy football is experiencing unprecedented demand in Mike Gundy's 18th season as head coach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State vs. Texas (FOOTBALL, 10-22-2022)
Oklahoma State's Homecoming football game against Texas on October 22 is officially sold out. Pokes Report is an independent site and is not affiliated with Oklahoma State University. ©2022 Pokes Report. All rights reserved.
Win or Lose, Brent Venables Says Oklahoma's Identity Doesn't Change
The Sooners' head coach seems unfazed by the idea of "rat poison" and says his opinion of his team didn't change Saturday after losing to Kansas State.
KOCO
One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American defensive...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Moves Up to No. 7 in Coaches Poll
5Clemson4-05 6Southern California4-06 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State at home and Texas lost to Texas Tech in Lubbock making the outgoing Big 12 powers a perfect 0-2 in the league they’re ready to leave. The Sooners’ 0-1 Big 12 start dropped them 10 spots to 16 and the Longhorns (now 2-2) got bounced all the way out of the ranking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma Daily
'We're down in the mud': OU football at early crossroads in Brent Venables era after shocking Kansas State loss
Oklahoma’s defense had Kansas State pinned to third-and-16 with a chance to give the ball back to its offense in a one-possession game. On that late fourth quarter play, the Sooners designated a spy to contain shifty Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who had given them fits on the ground and in the air on Saturday night. But the spy was missing in action when Martinez scrambled up the middle, cut outside and sprinted away for 55 yards.
Jenny Love-Meyer floored by groundbreaking ceremony: 'I didn't imagine there would be this many people'
NORMAN, Okla. — Construction for the future home of Oklahoma softball is officially underway. The Sooners broke ground Friday afternoon on what's set to be an incredible new facility on the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd. “On behalf of my entire family, we’re so proud...
ocolly.com
New smoothie bar chain opens in Stillwater
The Surf Bar, an acai bowl and smoothie restaurant chain, opened its Stillwater location Monday morning. The chain announced the first 25 people to come in at its opening at 9 a.m. will get a free regular bowl. The line was out the door within the first few hours of operation.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
visitokc.com
Leadership Changing at The Cowboy
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Natalie Shirley, President & CEO at The Cowboy since January 2018, is stepping down following a successful five-year tenure. Shirley announced her plans to the Museum board in April, and a national search for her replacement began shortly after. “It was always my intention to...
poncacitynow.com
Ponca City and Stillwater High Schools Combined Fall Concert is Tuesday
The Ponca City Symphony Orchestra will once again unite with the Stillwater High School Philharmonic Strings in their annual combined Fall Concert on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00 pm. This free concert will be held in the Stillwater Public Schools Performing Arts Center, 1224 North Husband Street, Stillwater. Stillwater High...
publicradiotulsa.org
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
news9.com
Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
Oklahoma Daily
OPINION: Misogyny is alive and well in Oklahoma, impacting people with uteruses on campus amid fall of Roe v. Wade
There are plenty of informed and evidence-based understandings on the topic of reproductive rights. But, in this moment we share now, if you are not someone who can get pregnant, I am instead asking you to consider how comfortable the ability to make choices has made your experience with higher education. I ask you to know what I know:
KOCO
Sadness, grief over lost Oklahoma landmark turn to frustration, quest for answers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sadness and grief over a lost Oklahoma landmark turned to frustration and a quest for answers. Why was Oklahoma City’s historic "Egg Church" torn down Monday, and what happens next?. The First Christian Church, known by OKC as the Egg Church, is gone, but not...
Comments / 0