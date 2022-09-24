ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Oklahoma State Cowboy Wrestling Announces 2022-23 Schedule

STILLWATER – Head coach John Smith and the Oklahoma State wrestling program released its schedule for the 2022-23 season that consists of 17 duals and includes another neutral-site event against a marquee Big 10 opponent. Eleven of OSU’s 17 dual opponents are currently ranked in Intermat’s preseason dual meet...
STILLWATER, OK
Homecoming Game Against Texas Sold Out

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State's Homecoming football game against Texas on October 22 is officially sold out. This comes on the heels of OSU's last home game versus the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff selling out and student all-sport passes selling out in August, as Cowboy football is experiencing unprecedented demand in Mike Gundy's 18th season as head coach.
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma State vs. Texas (FOOTBALL, 10-22-2022)

Oklahoma State's Homecoming football game against Texas on October 22 is officially sold out.
STILLWATER, OK
One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American defensive...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma State Moves Up to No. 7 in Coaches Poll

5Clemson4-05 6Southern California4-06 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State at home and Texas lost to Texas Tech in Lubbock making the outgoing Big 12 powers a perfect 0-2 in the league they’re ready to leave. The Sooners’ 0-1 Big 12 start dropped them 10 spots to 16 and the Longhorns (now 2-2) got bounced all the way out of the ranking.
STILLWATER, OK
'We're down in the mud': OU football at early crossroads in Brent Venables era after shocking Kansas State loss

Oklahoma’s defense had Kansas State pinned to third-and-16 with a chance to give the ball back to its offense in a one-possession game. On that late fourth quarter play, the Sooners designated a spy to contain shifty Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who had given them fits on the ground and in the air on Saturday night. But the spy was missing in action when Martinez scrambled up the middle, cut outside and sprinted away for 55 yards.
NORMAN, OK
New smoothie bar chain opens in Stillwater

The Surf Bar, an acai bowl and smoothie restaurant chain, opened its Stillwater location Monday morning. The chain announced the first 25 people to come in at its opening at 9 a.m. will get a free regular bowl. The line was out the door within the first few hours of operation.
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Leadership Changing at The Cowboy

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Natalie Shirley, President & CEO at The Cowboy since January 2018, is stepping down following a successful five-year tenure. Shirley announced her plans to the Museum board in April, and a national search for her replacement began shortly after. “It was always my intention to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ponca City and Stillwater High Schools Combined Fall Concert is Tuesday

The Ponca City Symphony Orchestra will once again unite with the Stillwater High School Philharmonic Strings in their annual combined Fall Concert on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00 pm. This free concert will be held in the Stillwater Public Schools Performing Arts Center, 1224 North Husband Street, Stillwater. Stillwater High...
STILLWATER, OK
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out

Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

