Everence Student-Athlete of the Week: Mario Gomez, Men's Tennis
GOSHEN, Ind. — Mario Gomez, a sophomore on the men's tennis team, has been named the Everence Student-Athlete of the Week for September 19 - September 26!. Gomez went 2-0 in his matches in the Crossroads League Quarterfinals against Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday evening. He defeated Riley Fuqua in no. 5 singles 6-2, 6-2 and teamed with Kevin Bollmann in no. 3 doubles to get past Fuqua and Conner Murphy, 6-3. The Maple Leafs lost to the Wildcats 5-2, with the other point coming from Insee Akarapan's win in no. 6 singles. Goshen lost the team point 2-1.
Northridge Sophomore Quarterback Earns First Collegiate Scholarship Offer
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Monday marked a career milestone for a Tuscaloosa athlete. Northridge sophomore quarterback Rowdy Christensen was offered his first collegiate scholarship by the Central Michigan Chippewas. The Chippewas are led by former...
WNDU
Former South Bend hockey coach sentenced for soliciting a minor
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A former South Bend youth hockey coach was sentenced Monday for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert, 39, was sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court to the following:
Marcus Freeman Discusses Notre Dame's Win Over North Carolina
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talked about his coordinators, the offensive line, the Irish backs and much more following the Fighting Irish victory over UNC
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community remembers a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of Mishawaka....
WATCH: Marcus Freeman addresses Notre Dame after win vs. UNC
Notre Dame defeated North Carolina Saturday night in Chapel Hill, 45-32. With the win, the Fighting Irish have now won two straight and are sitting at 2-2 on the season heading into the bye week. Following the win, head coach Marcus Freeman spoke to his team about the win and...
WSLS
Indiana student earns highest score possible on AP Calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – One Indiana student is beating the odds, earning the highest score possible on an Advanced Placement Calculus exam. Penn High School announced in a press release that junior Felix Zhang is now the only person in the world to make a perfect score of 108 out of 108.
WTHR
Indiana teen only student in the world to ace AP Calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — An Indiana high school student accomplished a feat no one else in the world could do this spring. Felix Zhang, a junior at Penn High School in Mishawaka, was the only student in the world to get every question on the AP Calculus AB exam correct.
abc57.com
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
WANE-TV
When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
WNDU
Intersection of First St. & Spring St. in Mishawaka closed to all traffic
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of First Street and Spring Street in Mishawaka was closed to all traffic on Monday for street improvements. Barricades and signs will be in place during the shutdown. All drivers are advised to use alternative routes during this closure, which will last until next...
Fort Wayne couple waits out Hurricane Ian in Cayman Islands
Keith and Kathy Winter were expecting to return to Fort Wayne on Monday after a trip to the Cayman Islands, but that was delayed due to Hurricane Ian.
whtc.com
US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens
BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from northern Indiana
MILL CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in northern Indiana. Lauren Schmidt is missing from Mill Creek, an unincorporated community in eastern La Porte County, which is between the cities of La Porte and South Bend.
wfft.com
One injured after car, school bus collide on Homestead Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is injured after a car and school bus collided near Aboite Elementary School this morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 7:02 a.m. in the 4800 block of Homestead Road. The Sheriff's Office says a person in the car...
22 WSBT
PHM schools in external lockdown after alleged armed robbery on Lincoln Way East
A few Penn-Harris-Madison schools were on an external lockdown today. Bittersweet, Penn and Schmucker were all placed in a precautionary external lockdown because of an armed robbery at 1st Source Bank on Lincoln Way East in Mishawaka. The school system’s Director of Safety also put Moran and Elsie Rogers on an external lockdown as well. Police say the suspect left on foot behind Martin’s Supermarket.
Body found in Lake Michigan in Southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A man’s body was found floating in Lake Michigan near the Indiana border. The body was found around noon Monday, Sept. 26, in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Berrien County’s Village of Michiana. The victim is a white male, or black...
WNDU
2 dead, 3 injured in Niles shooting
29-year-old Alan Morgan admitted to committing murder and battery of his son, Judah Morgan. First Alert Forecast: Fall Begins Thursday as Temperatures Continue to Turn Cooler. Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter. Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took...
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash
(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
