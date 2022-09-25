ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Philly College Sports

Philly Men's Soccer D1 Recap – Week of September 19 – 25

Two Wins for Drexel, the Conference win behind Harrison Coron, Penn and Villanova Win By Shutout. A good week for the city schools as five of the six teams won at least one game. The Drexel Dragons had the best week of all winning twice by a composite score of 8 – 0. Drexel beat Columbia, then got a conference victory against the College of Charleston. It was a record day for Harrison Coron who scored a career-high 4 goals in South Carolina. His four goals and eight points in a single game tied the conference records….The University of Pennsylvania is on a four-game winning streak, the first time since 2010. The Red and Blue went to DePaul and came home with a 3 – 0 win behind the scoring punch of Michael Hewes and Ben Stitz…The Villanova Wildcats scored three goals in 19 minutes in the 4 – 0 Big East win over St. John’s. Gray Ricca got his goal in the 24th minute, Lyam MacKinnon in minute 31, and Viktor Benediktsson netted his goal in the 41st minute….The La Salle Explorers and Saint Joseph’s Hawks won one game over the week. La Salle got theirs against Saint Joe’s when Nigel Buckley scored in the 75th minute in the 2 – 1 win. That goal came two minutes after Andres Rodriguez scored the tying goal….The Saint Joseph’s Hawks won 2 – 1 over UMBC prior to the city game. Blake Driehuis scored his first goal in the 85th minute for the game-winner. Chris Hunt started the scoring for the Hawks in the La Salle game 19 seconds into the match….The Temple Owls lost their second game in the American falling 2 – 1 at USF. Sean Karani scored at the 20:46 mark gave the Owls a lead that lasted for 68:23. Then the Bulls went on to net two goals for the win.
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Community College Faculty Member Inducted into Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame

Jeff Asch.Image via Montgomery County Community College. He’s interviewed sports legends like Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, and Jack Nicklaus; held announcing jobs for the Philadelphia Eagles and Villanova Wildcats; and filled the airwaves in the Delaware Valley for over 45 years. Now a Montgomery County Community College faculty member is being honored for a legendary career in sports broadcasting.
CBS Philly

Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
PhillyBite

5 Best Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - There are many options if you're looking for a great place to eat steak in South Jersey. You can go to The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill or Chubby's Steakhouse in Gloucester City. You can also try Dar's Steaks in Haddon Township or Steak 38 Cafe in Cherry Hill.
Washington Examiner

In Philadelphia, the majority of hate crime victims were white people

In 2018, Joseph Messina walked outside his house and saw a racial slur spray-painted on his South Philadelphia home. "SNITCHIN A** DIE CRACKER" was what the hate-filled message read. He was 12 years old at the time. It’s the kind of horrifying situation that you never forget. It’s also the kind of situation that has come to dominate hate crimes in Philadelphia. Despite little, if any, media coverage, data show Messina was part of the racial group most victimized by hate crimes in Philadelphia: white people.
94.3 The Point

'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
NBC Philadelphia

First Alert Canceled; Gusty Storms, Showers Possible Into Evening

Partly sunny skies and early-autumn temperatures didn't last too long on Sunday afternoon, but the storms and showers that moved through our area didn't stay, either. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has canceled the First Alert initially issued for severe storms through the entire Philadelphia region until 10 p.m. Sunday.
