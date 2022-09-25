Two Wins for Drexel, the Conference win behind Harrison Coron, Penn and Villanova Win By Shutout. A good week for the city schools as five of the six teams won at least one game. The Drexel Dragons had the best week of all winning twice by a composite score of 8 – 0. Drexel beat Columbia, then got a conference victory against the College of Charleston. It was a record day for Harrison Coron who scored a career-high 4 goals in South Carolina. His four goals and eight points in a single game tied the conference records….The University of Pennsylvania is on a four-game winning streak, the first time since 2010. The Red and Blue went to DePaul and came home with a 3 – 0 win behind the scoring punch of Michael Hewes and Ben Stitz…The Villanova Wildcats scored three goals in 19 minutes in the 4 – 0 Big East win over St. John’s. Gray Ricca got his goal in the 24th minute, Lyam MacKinnon in minute 31, and Viktor Benediktsson netted his goal in the 41st minute….The La Salle Explorers and Saint Joseph’s Hawks won one game over the week. La Salle got theirs against Saint Joe’s when Nigel Buckley scored in the 75th minute in the 2 – 1 win. That goal came two minutes after Andres Rodriguez scored the tying goal….The Saint Joseph’s Hawks won 2 – 1 over UMBC prior to the city game. Blake Driehuis scored his first goal in the 85th minute for the game-winner. Chris Hunt started the scoring for the Hawks in the La Salle game 19 seconds into the match….The Temple Owls lost their second game in the American falling 2 – 1 at USF. Sean Karani scored at the 20:46 mark gave the Owls a lead that lasted for 68:23. Then the Bulls went on to net two goals for the win.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO