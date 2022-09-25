ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NCAA Men’s United Soccer Coaches Rankings: Pitt drops to 10th, Duquesne inches up to 24th

For the second consecutive week, the United Soccer Coaches Division I men’s soccer top 25 features two Pittsburgh schools, Pitt and Duquesne. The Panthers moved back a couple spots, from 8th to 10th, following Friday evening’s 2-1 loss at No. 15 Louisville. The Panthers (5-2-1 overall, 2-1-0 in ACC) are the highest ranked team with two losses.
Analysis: Riverhounds making habit of giving points away at home

After 31 games, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC have reached a 15-8-8 overall record by putting in the work. Head Coach Bob Lilley and his staff meticulously devise games plans, carefully selelct personnel and put in plenty of time to scout each opponent. The players also put in the time, training...
FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'

A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings

The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park

After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
Pittsburgh's world champion martial artist packs a fierce punch

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - They say good things come in small packages. But here in Pittsburgh, even small packages pack a punch."I am a seven-time state champion, a three-time national champion, and last year I won my world title," Gabby Viola said as she laid out her impressive resume."The Viola karate legacy starts back in the 1960s with my father," Bill Viola, Sr. said. "He was a pioneer of the martial arts. He opened his first dojo in 1969 here in western Pennsylvania. And throughout the seventies, eighties, and nineties, the dojo became a dominant force," Viola added.The Viola name became...
Futuristic taco murals, a tuna pizza, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pittsburgh Barack Obama Academy of International Studies. 515 N. Highland Ave., Highland Park. pghschools.org/ibworld2. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris will join various organizations to help address youth food insecurity during Hunger Action Month. On Tue., Sept. 27 at 9 a.m., Harris, along with Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters and other board of education officials, will unveil the Grab and Go breakfast cart program. A press release promises that the program, funded through a donation from the American Dairy Association North East’s National Football League Hometown Grants Fund, will provide Pittsburgh Barack Obama Academy students with "greater access to school meals."
There’s Plenty of Room at This All-Brick Stanton Heights Home

Jamy and Robert Rankin loved living in Stanton Heights so much that when a larger house, located near Jamy’s mom, came on the market in the same neighborhood, they jumped on it right away. “The previous owner just bought to flip it,” Jamy says about their new home. “He...
Bethel Park a perfect place to live

Joe Koeppl said he had the "perfect childhood" and the primary reason for that, he added, was he is a Bethel Park native. “Bethel Park is a great community to grow up in,” he said. “There is a sense of community living here.”. Though he now lives in...
Wholey’s Market celebrating 110-year anniversary

PITTSBURGH — The iconic Pittsburgh store, Wholey’s Market celebrated its 110th anniversary Saturday. Robert Wholey & Co Inc. was founded in 1912. The store currently sits on Penn Avenue in the city’s strip district. The store offered a wide spread of festivities for their anniversary celebration including...
