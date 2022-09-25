Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Related
pittsburghsoccernow.com
NCAA Men’s United Soccer Coaches Rankings: Pitt drops to 10th, Duquesne inches up to 24th
For the second consecutive week, the United Soccer Coaches Division I men’s soccer top 25 features two Pittsburgh schools, Pitt and Duquesne. The Panthers moved back a couple spots, from 8th to 10th, following Friday evening’s 2-1 loss at No. 15 Louisville. The Panthers (5-2-1 overall, 2-1-0 in ACC) are the highest ranked team with two losses.
d9and10sports.com
Slippery Rock, Carnegie Mellon, Penn State Move Up in Respective AFCA Top 25 Polls
WACO, TEXAS – It was a good week for several area college football programs, as Slippery Rock, Carnegie Mellon, and Penn State continued to climb in their respective Top 25 AFCA Coaches Polls following wins. Slippery Rock is coming off a 30-2 drubbing of Seton Hill on Saturday and...
pittsburghsoccernow.com
Kids on the Pitch Podcast: North Catholic’s Devin Paschall, Oliver Joseph and Marcus Kurtz
In the latest edition of Kids on the Pitch, we have three special guests, North Catholic’s Devin Paschell, Oliver Joseph and Marcus Kurtz who join PSN’s John Krysinsky to talk about Muscular Dystrophy Awareness game coming up on Thursday when they take on neighboring Mars in a key WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 3A Section 1 showdown.
pittsburghsoccernow.com
Analysis: Riverhounds making habit of giving points away at home
After 31 games, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC have reached a 15-8-8 overall record by putting in the work. Head Coach Bob Lilley and his staff meticulously devise games plans, carefully selelct personnel and put in plenty of time to scout each opponent. The players also put in the time, training...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'
A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings
The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
Excitement building for 1st Plum girls wrestling season
No workouts are yet official, but a number of girls at Plum are meeting in the high school wrestling room twice a week for sessions as excitement continues to build for the first Mustangs girls wrestling season in November. The informal workouts began two weeks ago, and last Monday, eight...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Common Pleas judge rules Pittsburgh 'facility fee' for professional athletes unconstitutional
An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge last week struck down a City of Pittsburgh fee levied against professional athletes who play here, calling the fee an unconstitutional tax. Judge Christine Ward granted a motion for summary judgment filed by three athletes, as well as the players associations representing Major League...
RELATED PEOPLE
purbalite.net
Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park
After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
Pittsburgh's world champion martial artist packs a fierce punch
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - They say good things come in small packages. But here in Pittsburgh, even small packages pack a punch."I am a seven-time state champion, a three-time national champion, and last year I won my world title," Gabby Viola said as she laid out her impressive resume."The Viola karate legacy starts back in the 1960s with my father," Bill Viola, Sr. said. "He was a pioneer of the martial arts. He opened his first dojo in 1969 here in western Pennsylvania. And throughout the seventies, eighties, and nineties, the dojo became a dominant force," Viola added.The Viola name became...
New Pittsburgh Courier
A LIFE WELL LIVED: Clairton community honors Colonel Kenneth E. Cook for integration efforts
COLONEL KENNETH E. COOK, SEATED, WITH HIS FAMILY. THE CLAIRTON COMMUNITY RECOGNIZED COLONEL COOK EARLIER THIS YEAR PRIOR TO A HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME. When Retired Army Colonel Kenneth E. Cook thinks about growing up on Chambers and Arch streets in the city of Clairton in the early to mid 1930s, the first word that comes to mind is, opportunity.
pghcitypaper.com
Futuristic taco murals, a tuna pizza, and more Pittsburgh food news
Pittsburgh Barack Obama Academy of International Studies. 515 N. Highland Ave., Highland Park. pghschools.org/ibworld2. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris will join various organizations to help address youth food insecurity during Hunger Action Month. On Tue., Sept. 27 at 9 a.m., Harris, along with Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters and other board of education officials, will unveil the Grab and Go breakfast cart program. A press release promises that the program, funded through a donation from the American Dairy Association North East’s National Football League Hometown Grants Fund, will provide Pittsburgh Barack Obama Academy students with "greater access to school meals."
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Building the Valley: One of nation's largest building wholesalers sets up in Harmar
One of the nation’s largest building suppliers has opened a location in Harmar. ABC Supply Co. opened its doors Aug. 1 at 460 Nixon Road. “We’re a 40,000-plus-square-foot, all-under-roof supplier,” said site manager Mike Mrakovich. “We will be a one-stop shop for the Cheswick community and surrounding areas.”
pittsburghmagazine.com
There’s Plenty of Room at This All-Brick Stanton Heights Home
Jamy and Robert Rankin loved living in Stanton Heights so much that when a larger house, located near Jamy’s mom, came on the market in the same neighborhood, they jumped on it right away. “The previous owner just bought to flip it,” Jamy says about their new home. “He...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park a perfect place to live
Joe Koeppl said he had the "perfect childhood" and the primary reason for that, he added, was he is a Bethel Park native. “Bethel Park is a great community to grow up in,” he said. “There is a sense of community living here.”. Though he now lives in...
3 wounded in shooting at amusement park near Pittsburgh
West Mifflin, Pa. — (AP) — Three people, including two teenagers, were wounded by gunfire late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. Allegheny County police said a 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys sustained leg wounds in the gunfire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deer Falls Into Hole in the Middle of the Road, Pittsburgh Locals Witness the Unusual Rescue
Oh, deer! Pittsburgh residents witnessed an unusual rescue after a deer barreled into a construction zone. Finding itself trapped after falling down a large hole in the middle of the road. The unusual event happened in Pittsburgh’s Regent Square neighborhood on East End Avenue. And word spread quickly about the...
Wholey’s Market celebrating 110-year anniversary
PITTSBURGH — The iconic Pittsburgh store, Wholey’s Market celebrated its 110th anniversary Saturday. Robert Wholey & Co Inc. was founded in 1912. The store currently sits on Penn Avenue in the city’s strip district. The store offered a wide spread of festivities for their anniversary celebration including...
Pittsburgh’s pitch to British Airways: Make London flight daily
PITTSBURGH — A group of Pittsburgh-region companies and the Allegheny County Airport Authority will be heading over to London next week for a series of discussions that could lead to expanding the British Airways service at Pittsburgh International Airport to daily and bring about new business opportunities. It’s the...
Kennywood shooting: 3 shot, including 2 teenagers, in front of ride at amusement park
PITTSBURGH — A gunman was on the run Sunday after shooting three people, including two teenagers, and sparking panic at a crowded amusement park near Pittsburgh, police said. Gunfire erupted around 10:46 p.m. Saturday at the Kennywood amusement park in the Pittsburgh suburb of West Mifflin, police said. Witnesses...
Comments / 0