SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket seen across skies on Saturday

By Nexstar Media Wire, Courtney Ingalls
 3 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. ( WAVY ) – If you’re on the east coast, you might have caught a glimpse of a tiny bright spot flying across the sky Saturday night. It was SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket!

According to Space Flight Now , the almost 230-foot-tall rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday evening and was carrying 52 new Starlink satellites to orbit.

10 On Your Side compiled a gallery of some viewer photos of the rocket soaring through the sky:

    Photo Courtesy: Julie Mullet
    Photo Courtesy: Jenn Begany
    Photo Courtesy: Angela Thomas
    Photo Courtesy: Caitlin Holder
This is the 41st launch from Florida this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

