alaskasnewssource.com
September rain aims at Alaska
Two additional rounds of rain are coming to Southeast Alaska for the remainder of the weekend. The first round will likely bring one to two inches from Wednesday night to Friday. Another storm arrives Friday, with one to three inches expected. Prince William Sound and the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage secures its place in top 5 wettest years on record
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine was a welcoming trend for the weekend across much of Southcentral Alaska. This comes following what has seemingly been nonstop rain for the region since the middle of July. While September has been considerably drier than August, the recent rains this month have helped propel this year to the current fifth wettest on record.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bronson administration says Centennial Campground will close on Friday, campers wonder where they will go
At an emergency meeting Monday night, Anchorage Assembly members passed and funded a shelter plan to begin Oct. 1, which includes space for the estimated 200 people who are living at Centennial Campground in East Anchorage. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said he is considering the plan...
alaskasnewssource.com
Weather Lab: Nome students process major storm that moved through their town
Alaska's News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you an update on the Anchorage Assembly's search for facilities to house the homeless, a federal disaster declaration for the Western Alaska storm and relief programs available to those affected which open today, as well as eligibility for land compensation for Vietnam-era Alaska Native veterans.
kmxt.org
Midday Report September 26, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Chevak begins to set things straight after the storm. The Anchorage School District is facing a 68 million dollar budget shortfall. And the dams for Wrangell’s drinking water reservoirs are deemed among of Alaska’s worst.
alaskasnewssource.com
M 4.8 Earthquake between Valdez and Glennallen early Saturday morning
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred just west of Tonsina Lake in the Chugach Range at 7:18 a.m. Saturday. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center and the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was located 15 miles west of Pump Station #12, or 36 miles northeast of Valdez, or 43 miles south of Glennallen at a depth of 24 miles. In these areas, people reported light to moderate shaking as shown on the USGS’s “Shake Map.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage pilot dies in Mat-Su plane crash
Man accused of killing toddler in 2014 pleads guilty to manslaughter. Jyzyk Sharpe's trial was set to get underway last week after a jury had been selected when the state's prosecution team offered him a plea deal that would dismiss the Murder-2 charge in exchange for a guilty plea to manslaughter.
kinyradio.com
Authorities find one dead in Palmer RV fire
A body was found in a Palmer RV after a fire broke out at the residence Monday. On Monday night at 9:15 pm, the Alaska State Troopers were notified of an RV fire at the 27800 block of East Knik River Road. Troopers, firefighters, and deputy...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage car wreck turns fatal
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man involved in a Sept. 10 two-vehicle car accident has died, according to Anchorage police. In a press release, Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the crash at the intersection of Denali Street and East Northern Lights Boulevard. Malone and two others were in a GMC Safari driving west on Northern Lights Boulevard through a green light when the vehicle collided with a Jeep Commander traveling north on Denali Street, who had a red light.
alaskasnewssource.com
Task force releases official recommendations for potential emergency homeless shelter locations
Alaska's News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you an update on the Anchorage Assembly's search for facilities to house the homeless, a federal disaster declaration for the Western Alaska storm and relief programs available to those affected which open today, as well as eligibility for land compensation for Vietnam-era Alaska Native veterans.
alaskasnewssource.com
Assembly approves Golden Lion, Sullivan as housing options
The Anchorage Assembly voted to approve an unnumbered resolution allowing the use of two city-owned properties as homeless shelters in a special meeting on Monday night. The resolution calls for the use of the former Golden Lion hotel and the reopening of the shelter at the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly's winter shelter plan includes sprinkling beds throughout the city
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn't believe it is.
Notes from the trail: Candidates and their volunteers are on the move
While Congresswoman Mary Peltola enjoys a honeymoon phase in Washington, D.C., Sarah Palin has was spotted in Fairbanks and North Pole, and Nick Begich has been campaigning from Fairbanks and North Pole to Juneau. Above, he's seen with former Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch on Seward Street. Nick Begich won...
kinyradio.com
One dead in plane crash near Skwentna
The pilot and sole occupant of a Cessna was found dead Sunday after crashing into a lake. On Sunday afternoon at 3:51 pm, Alaska Wildlife Troopers were notified of a plane crash on Whiskey Lake near Skwentna. The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center dispatched an Air Force...
alaskasnewssource.com
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in Butte
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A necropsy has been completed on the bear that attacked a 9-year-old boy and an adult male on Tuesday evening near Palmer. The two were hunting in the Palmer Hay Flats area when they stumbled across a sow and her cub. Regional Management Coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Conservation Todd Rinaldi said Thursday that he believes the individuals surprised the bear.
Winter is coming: Assembly sends to mayor its plan that spends $2,285 per month to house each homeless person
The Anchorage Assembly, in a special meeting on Monday, voted to approve $2.4 million in funding for the Assembly’s plan to house about 350 homeless people for three months. That’s a cost of over $6,800 per person for the three months, or $2,285 per homeless person for housing alone, per month beginning on Oct. 1. That only pays for housing the homeless through December through this plan. It does not include services such as free meals and social services.
Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska
A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
PLANetizen
Opinion: Why Anchorage Should Eliminate Parking Minimums
In an opinion piece for the Anchorage Daily News, Kevin Cross, Amanda Moser, Eric Visser, Daniel Volland and Emily Weiser argue that, like many other U.S. cities, Anchorage has a parking problem. That is, there is too much of it. According to the authors, "Excessive parking obstructs housing development, impedes...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Anchorage 2022
Fascinating cultural sites, sparkling glaciers, winding trails, amusement parks, the glistening Northern Lights, abundant wildlife, and the world's largest seaplane base make Anchorage one of the most visited cities in Alaska. Surrounded by Kenai, Chugach, and Talkeetna mountains, Anchorage is where you can explore the best of Alaska's wilderness....
Mayor names new librarian for Anchorage: Virginia Clay McClure
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has named Virginia Clay McClure to be the director of the Anchorage libraries. McClure is the wife of former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell, and is not an unfamiliar person to the Anchorage library system. She worked for two years as an assistant director of public services, and was the librarian for the Mountain View branch. She worked in Kentucky public libraries before moving to Anchorage.
