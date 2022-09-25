ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethpage, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist

Some NYC schools still teaching literacy curriculum chancellor said must go

Schools Chancellor David Banks said in March that a Teachers College reading curriculum wasn't producing "the results that we need." But it's still in use. Schools Chancellor David Banks had said a curriculum by Columbia University’s Teachers College should be replaced due to concerns about how it teaches kids to read. But parents report that it’s still in use. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nassauobserver.com

Fire Prevention Open House

On Sunday, Oct. 2, the South Farmingdale Fire Department will be holding a Fire Prevention Open House. This free event will feature oven fire demonstrations, how to crawl through a smoky house, ambulance, fire truck, major emergency response vehicle and satellite communications tours, a household for pets display, child CPR instruction, a child ID program sponsored by New York Life, a child safety seat check conducted by a certified technician, patient health cards sponsored by Catholic Health St. Joseph Hospital, blood pressure screening provided by the American Red Cross and a seatbelt convincer sponsored by New York State Troopers. PDQ Chicken of Farmingdale will also be providing a complimentary lunch.
FARMINGDALE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethpage, NY
Education
City
Bethpage, NY
HuntingtonNow

Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage

The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
SMITHTOWN, NY
fox5ny.com

Baby giraffe draws crowds of visitors on Long Island

MELVILLE, N.Y. - Visitors have smiles and selfies for Savanna the baby giraffe at White Post Farms in Melville. "This is Long Island's first," White Post owner Ron Brigati said. Savanna was born in August. The news of the newest member of the White Post Farms family is drawing crowds...
MELVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free School#Bash#Food Truck#Linus K12#Linus High School#Bethpage High School
therealdeal.com

Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers

Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Shovels down! Hempstead Town halts development in two villages

Multifamily developers in the Town of Hempstead have hit a major roadblock. The Hempstead Town Board unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on the building of homes and apartments in the villages of North Lawrence and Inwood, Newsday reported. The vote reverses an overlay zoning district and transit-oriented development district in the Nassau County municipality that would’ve allowed for more than 1,000 apartments to be built.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
longisland.com

County Executive Bellone, Police Commissioner Harrison Announce Results of SCPD’s Back-to-School Safe Driving Enforcement Initiative

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison today announced the results of the department’s Back-To-School Safe Driving Enforcement Initiative conducted during the first two weeks of school in Suffolk County. During that period, more than 430 traffic violations, including speeding, distracted driving and failure to yield to pedestrians, were issued in and around school zones.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow

Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
EAST MEADOW, NY
thedelphianau.com

Digging into the History of Garden City

Like any other bustling town on Long Island, Garden City has centuries of history that deserve to be recognized. Long before there was Garden City, the entire area in the village where Adelphi is currently located was just grass. The Hempstead Plains, the largest prairie east of the Mississippi, stretched from Western Nassau all the way to Suffolk in central Long Island and included what is now New Hyde Park, Mineola, Garden City, Hempstead and Uniondale.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport drops thriller to Massapequa

Through the first three weeks of Nassau Conference I football, Freeport produced 102 points including eight touchdowns of at least 40 yards. However, the Red Devils just have one victory to show for it. Last Friday night in brisk conditions they gave two-time defending county champion Massapequa all it could handle before falling 35-28 at Berner Middle School. The Chiefs won it on a 59-yard touchdown pass from Paul Dulanto to Shane Horan with 1:38 remaining.
FREEPORT, NY
queenoftheclick.com

A Rape is a Rape Justin Brannan….

Justin Brannan responded to the rape in a Facebook group yesterday. Brannan didn’t think it was a big deal because the rape was committed by the ex-boyfriend of a woman. It’s still a rape and a crime that happened in our community. Was the rapist arrested by the police?
RIDGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy