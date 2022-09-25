Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Some NYC schools still teaching literacy curriculum chancellor said must go
Schools Chancellor David Banks said in March that a Teachers College reading curriculum wasn't producing "the results that we need." But it's still in use. Schools Chancellor David Banks had said a curriculum by Columbia University’s Teachers College should be replaced due to concerns about how it teaches kids to read. But parents report that it’s still in use. [ more › ]
These Westchester Public Schools Rank In Top 25 Statewide, New Report Says
The Hudson Valley is well-represented in brand-new rankings of the best public schools in New York. The website Niche says its 2023 "rankings and grades are calculated using a series of steps to ensure statistical rigor and useful guidance in the school choice experience." The criteria used in making the selections are outlined by Niche here.
greaterlongisland.com
‘Taste the World’ at the Famous Food Festival at Tanger Deer Park, Oct. 7 – 11
The legendary Famous Food Festival, where revelers can “Taste the World” without leaving Long Island, will be returning to the Tanger Outlets Deer Park this October. The Tri-State’s premier foodie fest happens Friday, Oct. 7, through Monday, Oct. 11. Tickets online are $8 per person, per day,...
nassauobserver.com
Fire Prevention Open House
On Sunday, Oct. 2, the South Farmingdale Fire Department will be holding a Fire Prevention Open House. This free event will feature oven fire demonstrations, how to crawl through a smoky house, ambulance, fire truck, major emergency response vehicle and satellite communications tours, a household for pets display, child CPR instruction, a child ID program sponsored by New York Life, a child safety seat check conducted by a certified technician, patient health cards sponsored by Catholic Health St. Joseph Hospital, blood pressure screening provided by the American Red Cross and a seatbelt convincer sponsored by New York State Troopers. PDQ Chicken of Farmingdale will also be providing a complimentary lunch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iconic Plainview Diner to close today after 50 years of serving the community
The Plainview Diner is serving its last western omelet, cheddar cheese burger and souvlaki today.
Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage
The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
Parents on a tight budget pick up free diapers in Hempstead
The goal of the event, which coincided with National Diaper Awareness Week, was to help parents who may have a tight budget.
fox5ny.com
Baby giraffe draws crowds of visitors on Long Island
MELVILLE, N.Y. - Visitors have smiles and selfies for Savanna the baby giraffe at White Post Farms in Melville. "This is Long Island's first," White Post owner Ron Brigati said. Savanna was born in August. The news of the newest member of the White Post Farms family is drawing crowds...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mets' closer Edwin Diaz teaches kids at Massapequa baseball clinic
Aspiring players got the chance to train and play with the pro.
therealdeal.com
Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers
Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
therealdeal.com
Shovels down! Hempstead Town halts development in two villages
Multifamily developers in the Town of Hempstead have hit a major roadblock. The Hempstead Town Board unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on the building of homes and apartments in the villages of North Lawrence and Inwood, Newsday reported. The vote reverses an overlay zoning district and transit-oriented development district in the Nassau County municipality that would’ve allowed for more than 1,000 apartments to be built.
sbstatesman.com
Annual car show is Stony Brook University’s tie to the Italian Community
On Sunday, Sept. 18, Stony Brook University’s Center for Italian Studies hosted the Robert D. Cess Concorso d’Eleganza XVI, an Italian car show, on the Physics Building’s lawn area. The exhibit was free and open to the public, and featured examples of of Italian vehicles as a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
longisland.com
County Executive Bellone, Police Commissioner Harrison Announce Results of SCPD’s Back-to-School Safe Driving Enforcement Initiative
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison today announced the results of the department’s Back-To-School Safe Driving Enforcement Initiative conducted during the first two weeks of school in Suffolk County. During that period, more than 430 traffic violations, including speeding, distracted driving and failure to yield to pedestrians, were issued in and around school zones.
longisland.com
Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow
Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
Bay Shore's Boulton Center marquee collapses in busy Main Street; no injuries reported
No one was hurt but it fell down right when witnesses said numerous people were walking on busy Main Street.
thedelphianau.com
Digging into the History of Garden City
Like any other bustling town on Long Island, Garden City has centuries of history that deserve to be recognized. Long before there was Garden City, the entire area in the village where Adelphi is currently located was just grass. The Hempstead Plains, the largest prairie east of the Mississippi, stretched from Western Nassau all the way to Suffolk in central Long Island and included what is now New Hyde Park, Mineola, Garden City, Hempstead and Uniondale.
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport drops thriller to Massapequa
Through the first three weeks of Nassau Conference I football, Freeport produced 102 points including eight touchdowns of at least 40 yards. However, the Red Devils just have one victory to show for it. Last Friday night in brisk conditions they gave two-time defending county champion Massapequa all it could handle before falling 35-28 at Berner Middle School. The Chiefs won it on a 59-yard touchdown pass from Paul Dulanto to Shane Horan with 1:38 remaining.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
queenoftheclick.com
A Rape is a Rape Justin Brannan….
Justin Brannan responded to the rape in a Facebook group yesterday. Brannan didn’t think it was a big deal because the rape was committed by the ex-boyfriend of a woman. It’s still a rape and a crime that happened in our community. Was the rapist arrested by the police?
Comments / 0