virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Open Play at Inverness Intercollegiate
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Virginia men’s golf team was in ninth place when play was suspended during the second round of the Inverness Intercollegiate due to darkness. UVA stood at 21-over par with several holes remaining in its second round after shooting 9-over 293 during Monday’s morning round. The second round will be completed Tuesday followed by a shotgun start for the final round.
virginiasports.com
Virginia Travels to Duke on Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (2-2, 0-1 ACC) continue its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with a road game at Duke (3-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday (Oct. 1). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the game is set to air on ACC Regional Sports Networks as well as the Virginia Sports Radio Network (VSRN).
virginiasports.com
Alumni Spotlight: Bill Curry Jr.
CHARLOTTESVILLE — For a few seconds, Bill Curry Jr. examined the head shot that accompanied his bio in the University of Virginia football team’s 1993 media guide. Then he broke out in laughter. “That’s an incredible mullet!” Curry said recently at the McCue Center. Much has...
virginiasports.com
Chico Bennett Earns Weekly ACC Honor
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior Chico Bennett Jr. was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday (Sept. 26). It marks the second-straight week a Cavalier has been recognized by the league it its weekly awards. Bennett had a career night on Friday (Sept. 23)...
virginiasports.com
No. 2 Virginia Pulls Away From Louisville With Late Goals
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of free kicks gave the Cavaliers the openings they needed on Sunday (Sept. 25) as No. 2 Virginia (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) scored twice in the final 16 minutes of play to take a 2-0 victory over Louisville (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium.
Week 5 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 4 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Wolverines pulled out a big win...
thevillagereporter.com
Rusty Smith Dominates First Ever Sportsman/Modified Dirt Duel
WAUSEON, OH – Oakshade Raceway hosted the first ever Sportsman/Modified Dirt Duel pitting the weekly Sportsman class against UMP Modifieds that would culminate in a $1,000 to win feature. It was Rusty Smith in a Sportsman that would best the field of 40 drivers and become the first Sportsman/Modified...
13abc.com
BGSU Head Football Coach speaks out about health issues
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University Head Coach Scot Loeffler revealed he recently suffered a blood clot on Monday. During a press conference, the collegiate coach said his health caused him to miss Saturday’s game against Mississippi due to blood clots. Loeffler said he had not been...
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream
ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
virginiasports.com
Long Claims Gold and Rosts Nets Bronze at World Rowing Championships
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia rowing alums Heidi Long (2019) and Morgan Rosters (2018) earned gold and bronze medals, respectively, at the 2022 World Rowing Championships this weekend in Racice, Czech Republic. Long and the Great Britain women’s four topped the Netherlands 6:26.40-6:28.63 on Saturday (Sept. 24). Long...
fcnews.org
Wauseon celebrates Homecoming
Wauseon Homecoming Queen Hannah O’Connor and King Jude Armstrong are announced onto the field in the ceremony prior to Friday night’s football game versus Evergreen. 2022 Wauseon Homecoming Queen Hannah O’Connor receives her crown from 2021 Queen Madison Strauss.
ohio.org
Calling Toledo Home
I live in Toledo's Old West End neighborhood, which is also where I grew up. My street is quiet, with most neighbors having lived here for over 20 years (some even longer than that). Go a few blocks up the street and you'll find the Historic Old West End - 25 city blocks of late Victorian houses that are the largest collection left standing in the US.
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Meet the candidates for a new state Senate seat stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson
ANN ARBOR, MI - Current elected officials hailing from different sides of the Washtenaw-Jackson county line will go head-to-head in a race to decide a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Jackson to Ann Arbor in the November general election. Democrat Sue Shink, an attorney and current chair of the...
sent-trib.com
Lake takes Black and Gold championship
PERRYSBURG — Lake won the eight-team Black and Gold Tournament championship, which had four state ranked teams playing. Lake defeated Columbus St. Francis DeSalse 25-17, 25-7 in the quarterfinals and Perrysburg, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the semifinals. The Flyers took the championship against Liberty-Benton, 25-19, 29-27, to stay undefeated...
Hospice of Northwest Ohio holding job fair
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Are you interested in working in hospice care? Thursday is your chance to learn more and interview for jobs with Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Hospice of Northwest Ohio is holding an open job fair Thursday, Sept. 29, at its Perrysburg Hospice Center. The center is looking...
Veterans condemn Majewski's alleged misrepresentation of military experience
Military veterans in Ohio are reacting with disappointment and anger following congressional candidate J.R. Majewski's alleged misrepresentation of his Air Force service.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
swantonenterprise.com
Roof Ohio celebrates new Swanton location
Gene Wilson cuts the ribbon last Tuesday for the new location of Roof Ohio at 128 E. Airport Highway in Swanton. Roof Ohio is a locally owned and operated roofing company. They have been in business since 1997. They were known as G. A. Wilson builders and are now known as Roof Ohio to reflect more of what they primarily do, roofing.
13abc.com
Dinosaur Adventure to return to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dinosaur Adventure is making its return to Toledo next month. The event will take place at the Glass City Center, located at 401 Jefferson Ave., on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the...
