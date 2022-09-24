ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

It seemed like a twist of fate — the heavens opened as guests were arriving to see Cecilie Bahnsen’s “We Are Water” collection on Wednesday, the one day this week in Paris with no rain forecast. Inspired by Yoko Ono’s 2013 retrospective at the Louisiana Museum...
'Jackass' star Steve-O on the stunt that led to 'the most horrific 5 days of my life'

Stephen "Steve-O" Glover prides himself on living a life, mostly, filled with no regrets. But that doesn't mean the Jackass alum looks back on all of his stunts fondly. Steve-O details some of his personal and professional misadventures in his new book A Hard Kick in the Nuts. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, the 48-year-old Wildboyz star says it's "a book of wisdom gleaned from a life of terrible decisions."
Good coffee, bad coffee: The curious tastes of cultural omnivores

Some people who love classical music also dance to Celine Dion. Others are craft beer aficionados who also enjoy a cold bottle of mass market beer at the beach. Some love independent movies while indulging in the guilty pleasure of blockbuster franchises and “trashy” reality TV. Social scientists call these people “cultural omnivores.” Research has shown that these omnivores are economically and culturally privileged people who can enjoy both “highbrow” and “lowbrow” cultural products simultaneously. As consumer researchers, we’ve looked into the phenomenon of cultural omnivores. We’ve studied coffee consumption in France for 7 years. That’s helped us understand how...
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are back together but still 'have their differences': Source

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are back together, but there's still work to be done in their relationship, a source reveals in the new issue of PEOPLE. The couple — who reconciled in September a month after Flavin, 54, filed for divorce from Stallone, 76, her husband of 25 years — have "a better channel of communication," says a Hollywood insider, who adds it's not all "bliss" between the couple.
Kate Middleton Kicks Off Fall With a Red Peacoat

As the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton did her first event following the Queen's funeral proceedings in Wales itself. Kate visited the Royal National Lifeboat Institution's Holyhead Lifeboat Station today in Anglesey with Prince William. She very much dressed for fall, pairing a striking red peacoat with black heels and pants. She accessorized with Spells of Love hoop earrings, which haven't sold out yet.
